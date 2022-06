Easy and super refreshing Miso Chili Garlic Tofu sandwich with cucumber, onion, carrots and herbs! Make just one sauce, marinade tofu in it, add sauce to the crunchy veggies, use leftover as dressing! Nutfree

Summer is the peak season for sandwiches because they are portable and the perfect lunch to bring out to the garden for an outdoor meal. And the easier and quicker, the better. Because who wants to sweat over the stove during the hot season, right?

My new favorite vegan sandwich recipe is this Chili Garlic Tofu Sandwich! Imagine biting into this meaty and perfectly flavored sweet and spicy Tofu Sandwich topped with marinated onions, carrots and cucumbers? The inspiration for this sandwich came from the various banh mi style sandwiches I’ve tried over the years.

Don’t be intimidated by the ingredient list. Trust me, all of the items are easy to find at any grocery store, and once you prep your ingredients, the sandwiches come together very easily.

The marinade with garlic, pepper flakes, soy sauce, lime and miso is so delicious! The marinated tofu is baked or grilled. Prep the marinated veggies, assemble and use leftover marinade over the greens or chili! The marinade does the heavy work and with fresh crunchy cucumber and onion and the delicious tofu, this will become your favorite sandwich! Don’t want to eat bread? Make it into a wrap with tortillas of choice! Try my gluten-free tortilla to make it Glutenfree.

Why you will love these easy marinated tofu sandwiches

the whole sandwich uses just one marinade! For the tofu, for the veggies and as a dressing !

The combination of garlic, pepper flakes, soy sauce and miso is fantabulous

marinate the tofu overnight for best results

this recipe is Nutfree and easily made gluten-free

This is a refreshing summer sandwich

How to serve and store:

This tofu sandwich should be served shortly after assembling. If it sits out too long, the bread will start to get soggy so eat it fresh.

To make ahead, store veggies and tofu separately in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

More vegan sandwich recipes:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Chili Garlic Tofu Summer Sandwich This Chili Garlic Tofu Sandwich is sweet, spicy and savory and very hearty! Filled with baked marinated tofu and crunchy veggies, this is a great portable lunch or light dinner for the warm season. Nutfree Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Marinating 10 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 311 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For Marinade: 1.5 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari sauce for gluten-free

1 teaspoon miso ,white or chickpea miso

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

1 garlic clove minced or 1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon hot water For Tofu: 14 ounces ( 400 g ) of firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15-20 minutes and sliced as you like For Sandwich: 1 cucumber sliced

1/2 Cup Sliced onion

Chopped lettuce as needed

Chopped cilantro as needed

1/4 cup Julienned carrots optional

Green onions and cilantro for garnish

Soft baguette or panini bread or rolls makes at least 3 sandwiches Instructions Make the marinade; in a large bowl add all the marinade ingredients and mix well.

Press and mix the miso on the edges of the bowl so that it mixes in.

Once everything is mixed in, add the sliced and pressed tofu and let it sit for 10 minutes.

Remove the tofu from the marinade and place it on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush some more marinade sauce on top of the tofu slices and bake it at 400ºF for 20-30 minutes or until the marinade has dried up and the tofu is crisp.

Remove the tofu from the oven and set it aside.

Meanwhile, mix the cucumber, onion, and carrots in the remaining marinade and toss well to coat.

Assemble the sandwich; you can use fresh or toasted bread. Add a layer of lettuce to the sandwich then top it with tofu slices. Add the marinated cucumber, onion, and carrots (fish them out and place on on top of the tofu slices.)

Add some cilantro, green onion, and a dash of black pepper. Drizzle the remaining marinade all over, and top it with the other bread slice. Slice and serve. Notes Recipe Notes:

This sandwich is best served fresh. Otherwise, the bread can get a bit soggy from the marinade. Keep the marinated tofu and toppings separated until you are ready to assemble the sandwiches and serve. You can always toast the bread and serve it as a warm sandwich. To make this recipe gluten-free use gluten-free bread or some lettuce leaves and add tofu to the lettuce leaves and top it with the cucumber, onion, carrots, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper, and serve. Or make it into summer rolls by wrapping in rice paper!

use gluten-free bread or some lettuce leaves and add tofu to the lettuce leaves and top it with the cucumber, onion, carrots, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper, and serve. Or make it into summer rolls by wrapping in rice paper! to make this Soyfree , use seitan or chikin subs, marinate and grill and assemble. Use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Use chickpea miso

, use seitan or chikin subs, marinate and grill and assemble. Use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Use chickpea miso variations: 1. add some vegan Mayo to the sandwich. 2. Make a salad with the tofu and veggies over massaged kale or crunchy lettuce. Double the sauce for dressing. 3. Add 1 tbsp gochujang paste for spicy marinade! Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chili Garlic Tofu Summer Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 311 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 675mg 29% Potassium 198mg 6% Carbohydrates 44g 15% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 18g 20% Protein 17g 34% Vitamin A 2006IU 40% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Calcium 212mg 21% Iron 9mg 50% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



Ingredients:

firm or extra firm tofu is best to use here. It is pressed for at least 15-20 minutes and then sliced as you like

marinade: we combine soy sauce and miso with maple syrup, lime juice, and rice vinegar for that sweet and spicy marinade

we use pepper flakes, fresh garlic, and salt to season the tofu marinade

for toppings, we add sliced cucumber, onion, lettuce, cilantro, and julienned carrots, and green onions

for the bread, use what you like – soft baguette or panini bread or rolls

Tips:

This sandwich is best served fresh. Otherwise, the bread can get a bit soggy from the marinade. Keep the marinated tofu and toppings separated until you are ready to assemble the sandwiches and serve. You can always toast the bread and serve it as a warm sandwich.

To save time, look for extra-firm tofu that is not water-packed. These brands of tofu do not need to be pressed.

To make this recipe gluten-free use gluten-free bread or some lettuce leaves and add tofu to the lettuce leaves and top it with the cucumber, onion, carrots, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper, and serve.

use gluten-free bread or some lettuce leaves and add tofu to the lettuce leaves and top it with the cucumber, onion, carrots, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper, and serve. to make this Soyfree, use seitan or chikin subs, marinate and grill and assemble. Use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Use chickpea miso

I have a feeling that everyone is going to love this simple chili garlic tofu sandwich recipe.



Storage

store the tofu, marinated or in marinated veggies, lettuce etc separately. Layer and assemble as needed