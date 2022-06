Vegan Moong Egg Sandwich! The viral TikTok egg sandwich made with mung bean egg stuffed with spinach and cheese! Vegan Soyfree Nutfree recipe.

Moong Dal Egg Sandwiches – We’ve all tried tofu egg sandwiches and chickpea egg salad sandwiches and then there is that viral vegan tiktok egg sandwich that was inspired from Korean egg sandwiches.

Well, I’d say it’s time to use one of my favorite Indian staple ingredients to create our favorite lunch sandwich – lentils. Moong Dal lentils aka skinned split mung beans or petite yellow lentils, to be precise. Soaked moong dal when blended makes a smooth batter that makes great thin omelets!

This vegan moong dal sandwich is my vegan spin on the viral titktok egg sandwich recipe. We blend some moong dal with some secret ingredients into an eggy batter, fry it up in the pan, add buttered toast and a gorgeous spinach filling as well as some vegan cheese. Fry, fold over, flip and serve.

What is Moong Dal:

Just in case you wondered: Moong Dal Lentils are a staple in Indian cuisine. They are commonly served as dal like moong tadka using the Indian tempering method, or in soups or curries along with roti, paratha or steamed rice. They are also used to make thin pancakes like Chilla or the batter used to make fritters.

Moong dal protein is one of the main ingredients in just egg! But moong dal is cheap, unprocessed food and makes a ton of batter. Trust me, once you take a bit of that cheesy eggy sandwich goodness, it will all make perfect sense.

why will you love this vegan egg sandwich with moong dal egg!

it’s easy to make ahead

it uses wholesome ingredients

its Soyfree and nutfree. Can be gluten-free with gluten-free bread

it’s versatile. Use the moong dal batter to make thin or thick egg breakfast options

you can also use the batter to make waffles! Add 1 tsp baking powder. Add veggies or the spinach filling and mix and make waffles

More Savory vegan breakfast:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Moong Egg Sandwich Moong Egg Sandwich! The viral TikTok egg sandwich made with mung bean egg stuffed with spinach and cheese! Vegan Soyfree Nutfree recipe. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 323 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the egg: 1 cup ( 204 g ) moong dal , split and skinned mung beans) sometimes labelled as petite yellow lentils, soaked overnight

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon kala namak or Indian sulfur salt

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 1/4 cup ( 295.74 ml ) water or use 1/2 cup of light coconut milk + 1/2 of cup of water. Or use cashew milk (blend 3 tablespoons of cashews with 1 cup of water that will be your light cashew milk) For the spinach and cheese filling: 1/2 teaspoon oil

6 ounces ( 170.1 g ) of spinach frozen spinach thawed and squeezed a little bit

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2-1 cup ( 56 g ) of vegan cheese I like to use a mix of mozzarella and cheddar

bread slices Instructions Soak your moong dal overnight or atleast 4 hours if you haven't already. Drain and add to a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients with one cup of water and blend.

Blend for 15 seconds then wait for 15 seconds and blend again for 15 seconds. Repeat this three or four times and then check the consistency of the batter. You want it to be like a thin egg mixture.

If the batter is too thick, then your egg will be like pancakes so we need a thin batter. Add water 1-2 tablespoons at a time and blend again until you get a thin batter.Blend again for another 30 seconds and then set aside.

Make your spinach filling : Add 1/2 teaspoon of oil to a skillet then add the spinach, garlic, salt, pepper flakes, and bell pepper to the skillet and cook until the excess moisture of the spinach is gone and bell peppers are slightly cooked. 3-5 mins. Then take off heat and set aside.

Make the sandwich: Heat a good nonstick skillet over medium heat. Brush some oil over it.

Once the skillet is evenly hot, pour the batter about 1/2 cup to 2/3 cup of the batter, also it depends on the size of the skillet, so pour the batter in the middle of the skillet, and then move the skillet to move the batter to cover the rest of the skillet.

You want the size of your thin omelet to be the width of 2 bread slices.

Once it is spread, put two bread slices on the omelet. cover and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the egg is fully cooked on the bottom. Then flip the omelet so that the bread slides are on the skillet. (You can butter the bread slices on that side before flipping for a golden grilled bread)

Now fold over the excess side of the omelet inwards and add your filling of choice. Most of the time I just add some vegan cheese and it turns out amazingly.

Add some of the spinach mixture and cheese on both sides and then fold over then press and cook until the cheese melts and sticks to the sandwich.

Take off heat and serve immediately. Serve with dressing or sauces of choice or some breakfast potatoes. Notes Storage : The batter can be stored for up to 5 days. Just put it in mason jar and put it in the fridge.

: The batter can be stored for up to 5 days. Just put it in mason jar and put it in the fridge. Don’t have Moong dal? Use split red lentils as a substitute.

Filling options: Use any other fillings of choice like vegan ham or other deli meat or bacon and some thinly sliced vegetables.

Tips; You want to soak the moong dal for at least six hours.

You don't want to do to overfill the sandwich because then the cheese won't melt as vegan cheeses are usually temperamental. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Moong Egg Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 323 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 720mg 31% Potassium 317mg 9% Carbohydrates 51g 17% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 18g 36% Vitamin A 4454IU 89% Vitamin C 24mg 29% Calcium 113mg 11% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

