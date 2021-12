This Vegan Gluten free Chocolate Cake with vegan chocolate ganache is super moist, rich and packed with flavor. The best gluten-free layer cake and grain-free for all your upcoming celebrations.

This gluten-free chocolate cake is my new favorite celebration cake! It features a super moist crumb and it has the perfect fudgy, yet light texture. Trust me, this vegan chocolate layer cake recipe will soon be your favorite too.

The crumb is delicate, light and velvety 100% gluten-free and grain free thanks to a blend of almond flour and potato starch. Deeply flavorful and unapologetically rich and topped with an addictive, mega fudgy coconut milk chocolate ganache frosting. This will leave everyone saying I can’t believe this is Glutenfree!

The secret to the light sponge? A small amount of club soda is added to the batter before baking. It gives the sponge cakes an extra rise. If you don’t want to use club soda, add 1/4 cup more non dairy milk, whip up 1/4 cup aquafaba (chickpea water from a can , use unsalted) until soft sturdy peaks, and fold it in. Add more milk a tablespoon at time while folding the aquafaba, until you get a smooth batter

If you’re looking for a gluten-free vegan celebration cake, this recipe is for you. For a regular flour chocolate layer cake see my chocolate peanut butter cake.

Print Recipe Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Layer Cake (grainfree) This Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Cake with vegan chocolate ganache is super moist, rich and packed with flavor. The best vegan layer cake for all your upcoming celebrations. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 35 mins Chill time 30 mins Total Time 1 hr 25 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 320 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 1/2 cups ( 168 g ) almond flour blanched preferable

2/3 cup ( 106.67 g ) potato starch

6 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 cup ( 100 g ) cane sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons non-dairy milk such as almond or oat

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup ( 125 ml ) club soda or a neutral flavored carbonated beverage For the frosting: 1 cup ( 250 ml ) full fat coconut milk

1 tablespoon refined coconut oil

1/4 cup ( 60 g ) sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch or arrowroot or tapioca starch

a few drops of vanilla extract

1 cup ( 180 g ) Vegan semi sweet chocolate chips For the syrup 2 tablespoons cheery preserves or raspberry preserves

3 tablespoons water Instructions Make the cakes: In large bowl, mix together the almond flour, potato starch, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt until well combined. You want to press and mix so that all lumps of almond flour break down.

Then add the milk, oil, vanilla extract but do not mix.

Open a fresh bottle of club soda or carbonated beverage that you plan to use so that is has the maximum aeration. Measure out 1/2 cup and add it to the bowl and then mix it in.

If the batter is too thick, add 1 tablespoon or so more of the club soda. The batter will convert from thick to a somewhat flowy batter. Let this batter sit for 3-4 minutes.

Meanwhile, prep your pans. This cake makes 2 6 inch pans. Put a parchment liner at the bottom and grease the sides of the pan. Then pour the batter into the 2 pans. (You can also use 1 tall 6 inch pan and slice cakes into 2, gf cakes are delicate so refrigerate for a saucepan and then slice)

Cover the pans lightly with another parchment and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 c) for 22-24 minutes. Check using a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean then the cakes are baked.

Remove the cakes from the oven. let them cool for 20 minutes covered by a parchment. Then try to tap them out of the container. Let this cakes cool completely before you frost them.

If they are too domed, then cut off the top using a serated knife. You can use that portion of the cake to make some cake balls.

Make the frosting: Add the coconut milk, coconut oil, sugar and cornstarch to a saucepan and mix well over medium heat. Heat until the coconut milk comes to a boil and the sugar is completely dissolved. Take off heat. Add in the chocolate chips and vanilla and keep whisking. continue to mix until the chocolate completely melted.

Transfer to a bowl. Let cool completely in the fridge for 30 minutes for a smooth spreadable consistency. You can also put it in the freezer and check after every 5 minutes to see. Mix the frosting after the 5 minutes so that the edges that are setting up can mix in until frosting consistency is achieved

Before frosting the cake, moisten the cake with either the preserves or a simple syrup. Mix the cheery preserves and hot water and brush that all over. Or mix 3 tablespoons of hot water with a tablespoon of sugar. Drizzle and brush this water all over the cakes

frost the cake : Spread the frosting between the two layers and place the one layer on top of the other. Then frost the top and the sides.

You can top the frosting with some chocolate chips, chocolate shavings, raspberries or other toppings of choice. Let the cake sit for 15 minutes before slicing. Notes Storage:The cake can be stored in the fridge for up to a week or frozen for up to a month. Make Ahead: You can prepare the cake layers ahead of time. Wrap the individual baked and cooled cake layers tightly and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze up to 3 months Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Gluten-free Chocolate Layer Cake (grainfree) Amount Per Serving Calories 320 Calories from Fat 180 % Daily Value* Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 7g 44% Sodium 86mg 4% Potassium 239mg 7% Carbohydrates 37g 12% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 22g 24% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 95mg 10% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

a blend of almond flour and potato starch creates a light yet moist crumb

cocoa powder – use all-natural, unsweetened cocoa powder

a blend of baking powder and baking soda allows for the perfect rise

a small amount of oil is needed to make the cake rich and velvety

club soda lightens up the cake batter

chocolate – use high-quality chocolate for the frosting

coconut milk is the vegan substitute for cream in the vegan ganache. Use full-fat

coconut oil adds shine to the ganache



Tips:

Use good quality chocolate. It adds amazing flavor and texture.

Don’t skip soaking the cake layers – it allows for this cake to stay moist for days

You can use apricot or peach preserves instead of cherry preserves. Or make a simple syrup

