Vegan Gluten-free Savory Chickpea Flour Veggie Pancakes studded with fresh herbs and veggies and vegan cheese that make these egg-less pancakes taste super hearty! Serve as a sandwich or as they are with some dips or chutneys. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree pancakes

I am seriously upping my breakfast game this week with these chickpea flour veggie pancakes! While you could eat them just as they are, with your favorite dip or chutney. For a more filling meal, I like to serve them as a sandwich between two slices of vegan toast or my favorite homemade whole wheat sandwich bread and some vegan Ranch or Mayo or my vegan hollandaise! Best breakfast sandwich ever.

The pancakes are made with gluten-free chickpea flour which is a high protein flour with a light yellow color that you find in most baking aisles these days. It is also known as garbanzo bean flour. Both refer to flour made from ground white chickpeas. Due to its fine texture it can quite easily form lumps. That’s why it’s important to store chickpea flour in a sealed container at room temperature.

Note that besan and Chickpea flour are not the same! Besan or gram flour is a flour of chana dal or split brown chickpeas. Chickpea flour or garbanzo flour is ground-up white chickpeas. Similar flavors, but not the same flour. Besan need less liquid than white chickpea flour to make a batter. Read more here about the differences and where to use which flour!

We also add some rice flour to make these savory patties a bit lighter and crispier, but you can also add fine semolina flour. This batter can also be used to make waffles like my pakora waffles!

Why will you love these pancakes

These are filled with veggies

they are Glutenfree and Soyfree and nutfree

they are versatile. Use whichever veggies you have and whichever herbs

They are freezer friendly

1/4 cup chopped cilantro or use other herbs such as parsley or basil

1/4 teaspoon turmeric optional

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt or use kala namak which is Indian sulfur salt for eggy flavor

1 cup ( 120 g ) chickpea flour or 1 1/4 cup besan (gram flour)

2 tablespoons rice flour or fine semolina flour (semolina is not Glutenfree)

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup ( 240 ml ) water

oil as needed Optional additions: 1/2 cup ( 55 g ) vegan cheese shreds

1/2 cup ( 20 g ) finely chopped greens such as spinach or chard Instructions Chop your vegetables really finely, or add them to a food processor and process until the mixture is evenly chopped mixture. Add this to a bowl.

In another bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rice flour, salt, spices, and baking soda and mix well.

Add the dry to the bowl with the vegetables and toss well. Then add water and mix well until none of the dry flour is left. Fold in additions such as vegan cheese or greens.

Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes. Then make thick pancakes. Heat a skillet over medium heat.

Add a little bit of oil and once the skillet is hot, spread the mixture on the skillet and cook 3-4 minutes per side until golden on each side.

Serve these as is with some chutneys or dips or make a breakfast sandwich topped with some vegan mayo or the vegan hollandaise ! and some sliced tomatoes , vegan bacon and other additions of choice. Notes The nutrition facts do not include bread Glutenfree : the pancakes are Glutenfree , use gf bread or gf flatbread to make breakfast sandwiches or wraps

Glutenfree : the pancakes are Glutenfree , use gf bread or gf flatbread to make breakfast sandwiches or wraps
No onion: a omit the onion

Ingredients for savory veggie pancakes:

chickpea flour: make sure your flour has no lumps or if so, break them with a fork before measuring the flour

rice flour makes them crispy

baking soda for that perfect rise

chopped veggies: onion, zucchini, bell pepper, cauliflower, and shredded carrots. I also like to add some spinach or chard in these

Indian sulfur salt (kala namak) adds that eggy taste and turmeric that golden color

oil: any neutral oil with a high smoke point is perfect

optional vegan cheese shreds for a cheesy pancake

Tips & Substitutions:

besan flour can be used instead of chickpea flour

use whatever veggies and fresh herbs you have at home but make sure to chop them finely for best texture and even cooking times.

vegan cheese shreds are a great way to make these more savory. You might want to add less salt to the batter if you are adding cheese

Glutenfree : the pancakes are Glutenfree , use gf bread or gf flatbread to make breakfast sandwiches or wraps

: the pancakes are Glutenfree , use gf bread or gf flatbread to make breakfast sandwiches or wraps No onion: a omit the onion

How to make Savory Vegan Chickpea Flour Sandwiches:

Chop your vegetables really finely or add them to a food processor and process until the mixture is evenly chopped mixture. Add this to a bowl.

In another bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rice flour, salt, spices, and baking soda and mix well.

Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the vegetables and toss well.

Then add water and mix well until none of the dry flour is left. This is also the point where you can add in any optional add-ins like shredded cheese.

Let the mixture sit for 5 minutes. Then make pancakes. Heat a skillet over medium heat.

Add a little bit of oil and once the skillet is hot, spread the mixture on the skillet and cook 3-4 minutes per side until golden on each side.

Serve these as is or with some chutneys or dips on the side. I highly recommend this cilantro mint chutney.

Make a breakfast sandwich with these eggy veggie pancakes

Or, make a savory vegan breakfast sandwich topped with some vegan mayo or my eggy sauce (see sauce on eggs benedict casserole post ) recipe and some sliced tomatoes and other additions of choice.

How to Store these chickpea flour veggie pancakes

I usually make the batter and store refrigerated for upto 3 days and make pancakes or waffles as needed. You can also make the pancakes and refrigerate for upto 3 days or freeze them for upto a month. Reheat in a toaster.