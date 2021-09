Learn how to make restaurant-style Diwani Handi Vegetables at home with this easy handi veg recipe. Mixed vegetables and cashews simmered in a rich tomato-based sauce. Gluten-free & soy-free, Nutfree option.

Diwani Handi is a popular order in many Indian restaurants and I know you will love it, too! Veggies cooked to perfection in a thick, rich and creamy slightly spicy gravy. This traditional Indian dish also known as Diwani handi veg is a traditional Hyderabadi style dish that exists in many different versions. The most popular variations to this recipe feature either an onion tomato or a nut-based gravy, or a combination of both. For this recipe, I use a tomato-based gravy enriched with non-dairy yogurt or cream.

This diwani handi recipe is a simple homemade version of the restaurant-style vegetable dish. This simple vegetable curry is traditionally cooked in a clay pot (handi) but any pot will work. I use a regular skillet.

Indian recipes often get translated as veggies or protein with some creamy sauce. But they are not all the same. The spices used, the time at which they are added to the recipe, alter the flavor profile significantly. In this recipe the whole cumin seeds get toasted really well to add amazing flavor, the spices cook with the caramelizing onion, then yogurt adds a creamy base and onion and tomato add volume. Veggies are cooked with garlic and fenugreek to infuse a layer of flavor before simmering in the sauce.l! Use up any veggies you have and elevate them with this wildly flavorful curry.

Serve your handi veg with rice, naan, roti, kulcha, plain biryani or jeera rice.

Print Recipe Vegan Diwani Handi Vegetables Learn how to make restaurant-style Diwani Handi Vegetables at home with this easy handi veg recipe. Mixed vegetables and cashew nuts simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy. Gluten-free & soy-free, nut-free option. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 185 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the sauce: 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

1 cup thinly sliced onion

1/2 inch ginger minced

1/2 hot green chili minced

1/2 teaspoon paprika Or Kashmiri red chili powder

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) non-dairy yogurt or use any non-dairy cream of choice

1/2 cup ( 125 ml ) tomato puree or unseasoned tomato sauce about 4 ounces

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup of water For the vegetables: 1 teaspoon oil

2 garlic cloves thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons raw cashews you can also use roasted unsalted cashews

1 1/2 cups ( 150 g ) of cauliflower florets

1/2 cup ( 65 g ) chopped carrots

1 cup ( 200 g ) chopped potatoes

1/2 to 1 cup ( 90 g ) of other vegetables of choice

1/4 teaspoon salt

cilantro and lemon juice for garnish Instructions Make the sauce: Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is really hot, add in the cumin seeds and bay leaves and cook until the cumin seeds are very fragrant.

Then add in onion, a pinch of salt, and mix well and cook for 2 minutes then add in the ginger and chili and mix well and continue to cook until the onion is nearly golden brown.

Add in the paprika, ground coriander, and mix well.

Then add in yogurt and the tomato puree and salt and mix well. Bring to a good boil then add in the water. Mix well and set aside.

To make the vegetables: heat another skillet over medium-high heat. Add in 1 teaspoon of oil. Once hot, add in the garlic cloves, fenugreek leaves, and mix. Then cook until the garlic is just starting to turn golden.

Then quickly add in the ground cumin and cashews and mix well. Cook until the cashews start to turn golden. You want to stir frequently so that the garlic doesn't burn.

Add in the cauliflower, carrots, potatoes, and vegetables, and salt and mix well. Toss well to coat. Cook uncovered for 4-5 minutes.

Stir occasionally then cover the skillet, Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the vegetables are just about done.

Add in the sauce and mix well. Bring it to a boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. If you want saucier dish then add in 1/2 to 1 cup of non-dairy milk and bring to a boil then take off heat. Add quick cooking veggies if using, such as peas now.

Taste and adjust flavor. Top with cilantro, pepper flakes if you like, and lemon juice, and serve with roti, naan , or rice. Notes To make this nut-free, just omit the cashews. You can also add in some pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds instead. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Diwani Handi Vegetables Amount Per Serving Calories 185 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 489mg 21% Potassium 729mg 21% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 4186IU 84% Vitamin C 49mg 59% Calcium 73mg 7% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

