Mushroom matar masala starring mushrooms and peas in an easy, creamy tomato curry sauce that you make in the blender! It’s a versatile Indian curry that’s ready in about half an hour. This post was originally published on aug 19,2016.

This mushroom and pea curry is easy and delicious and perfect for weeknights. Masala means many things in Indian cuisine. It can be a dry spice blend, a wet spice blend or a masala sauce which can be used to make a dish. This masala sauce is paired with browned mushroom and green peas to make a delicious mushroom pea curry. I add some spinach or greens as well as chickpeas for protein.

Make the sauce creamier with more cashews, add vegan butter to make makhani or butter sauce. You can also control the heat, making it spicier or milder, to taste. The matar masala sauce with mushrooms and peas is a satisfying, flavorful meal.

Serve this dish over rice or cooked grains, with flatbread, or over toast for snack or breakfast. It’s an easy recipe with just 20 minutes active cooking time, then let everything simmer so the flavors can meld.

This recipe was originally written with a blended sauce. I used to make blended sauces a lot more before as they reduces all the chopping time. But you can finely chop the aromatics and use that instead as well.

Matar mean peas, and you can use less or more peas, to preference. This simple masala sauce also works well with any veggies, or baked tofu, soy curls, chickpeas or lentils.

To make the sauce without nuts, use pumpkin seeds, silken tofu, plain unsweetened non-dairy yogurt, full fat coconut milk, or coconut cream in place of the cashews.

Why You’ll Love Mushroom Matar Masala

hearty, creamy, tomatoey curry sauce with toothsome mushrooms and sweet peas

chickpeas for protein, or use your plant based protein of choice

tons of flavor from garlic, ginger, green chili, and garam masala

versatile! Creaminess, spiciness, texture, and proteins are all adjustable to your taste.

naturally gluten-free and soy-free with easy nut-free option

Mushroom Matar Masala

Mushroom matar masala starring mushrooms and peas in an easy, creamy tomato curry sauce that you make in the blender! It's a versatile Indian curry that's ready in about half an hour.

Ingredients

▢ 3/4 cup red onion , chopped

, ▢ 5 cloves garlic

▢ 1 inch ginger

▢ 1 hot green chili such as Serrano or Indian , remove seeds to reduce heat if needed

, ▢ 1 tsp oil

▢ 2 large tomatoes

▢ 1/4 cup raw cashews , soaked for 15 mins if needed, use 1/3 cup for creamier sauce

, ▢ 1 tsp garam masala

▢ 1/2 tsp paprika

▢ 1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves kasuri methi

▢ 6 to 8 oz sliced white mushrooms , or cremini or baby bella , sliced thin 1-2 mm

, ▢ 15 ounce can of chickpeas , drained and rinsed, or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas

, ▢ 3/4 cup or more peas

▢ 1/2 tsp or more salt

▢ 1/4 tsp or more sugar

▢ 1 cup chopped spinach , optional

, ▢ cayenne , to preference

, ▢ cilantro , for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Blend the onion, garlic, ginger, and green chile with a few tablespoons of water to a puree in a blender.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the above puree. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the onion smell is not raw. Stir occasionally. Alternatively, finely chop the onion, ginger, garlic and green chili. Add to the oil and cook for 5-6 minutes until onion is translucent. Then proceed.

Meanwhile, blend the tomatoes and cashews in the same blender until smooth. Blend for two 1-minute cycles, so the cashews are blended in. Add a few tablespoons water if needed. We want a thick tomato purée so that the tomatoes can roast and deepen in flavor. . Add the tomato mixture, garam masala, paprika, and fenugreek to the skillet. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add mushrooms, chickpeas, other veggies(optional, you can add peppers carrots etc) , 1/2 cup water, salt, and sugar . Mix well.

Add mushrooms, chickpeas, other veggies(optional, you can add peppers carrots etc) , 1/2 cup water, salt, and sugar . Mix well.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until the mushrooms are cooked to preference. Check in between if it's thickening too much or scorching. Add more water if needed. Fold in peas and spinach if using, add water to adjust consistency, taste adjust salt and heat. I usually add some cayenne. Bring to a boil, 1-2 mins and switch off heat. Garnish with cilantro and serve over rice, cooked grains or with flatbread.

Notes

Mushroom matar masala is naturally gluten-free and soy-free. For instant pot version see here To make the sauce without nuts, use pumpkin seeds, silken tofu, plain unsweetened non-dairy yogurt, or coconut cream instead. Fenugreek leaves substitute: Use a 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seed powder instead of 1 teaspoon fenugreek leaves, if needed. If you have seeds, grind them and use a 1/4 teaspoon of the ground. Or use 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

Nutrition

Calories: 209 kcal , Carbohydrates: 29 g , Protein: 11 g , Fat: 7 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 639 mg , Potassium: 644 mg , Fiber: 9 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 1563 IU , Vitamin C: 26 mg , Calcium: 73 mg , Iron: 3 mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients

aromatics – Pureed aromatics give the matar masala sauce its first layer of flavor. You will use: onion, garlic, ginger, and green chili. You can use finely chopped aromatics as well.

– Pureed aromatics give the matar masala sauce its first layer of flavor. You will use: onion, garlic, ginger, and green chili. You can use finely chopped aromatics as well. oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. tomato – Adds umami, color, and flavor to the sauce.

– Adds umami, color, and flavor to the sauce. cashews – To make the sauce creamy. You can use pumpkin seeds, silken tofu, plain unsweetened non-dairy yogurt, or coconut cream instead for nut-free.

– To make the sauce creamy. You can use pumpkin seeds, silken tofu, plain unsweetened non-dairy yogurt, or coconut cream instead for nut-free. ground spices – This curry gets a ton of flavor from the garam masala, paprika, and dried fenugreek in the sauce. Don’t have fenugreek, omit it.

– This curry gets a ton of flavor from the garam masala, paprika, and dried fenugreek in the sauce. Don’t have fenugreek, omit it. mushrooms – Add a meaty texture. Use white, cremini, or baby bella mushrooms. Slice them thin so they cook quickly.

– Add a meaty texture. Use white, cremini, or baby bella mushrooms. Slice them thin so they cook quickly. chickpeas – You can use canned or cooked . Drain and rinse before using. You can use other proteins, like crisped up tofu, cooked soy curls, or vegan chicken substitute of choice. Other white beans will also work well.

– You can use canned or cooked . Drain and rinse before using. You can use other proteins, like crisped up tofu, cooked soy curls, or vegan chicken substitute of choice. Other white beans will also work well. peas – Matar means peas, so they are crucial in this sauce! Fresh or frozen peas . You can use more or less, to preference.

– Matar means peas, so they are crucial in this sauce! Fresh or frozen peas . You can use more or less, to preference. salt and sugar – Brings out all of the other flavors.

– Brings out all of the other flavors. spinach – You can use any quick wilting green you like, or omit if you don’t want greens in your matar masala.

– You can use any quick wilting green you like, or omit if you don’t want greens in your matar masala. cayenne – This is optional, and you can use as little or as much as you like, to taste.

– This is optional, and you can use as little or as much as you like, to taste. cilantro – For garnish. The freshness contrasts so well with the rich curry!

💡Tips The recipe calls for dried fenugreek leaves, but you can use any form of fenugreek you like. Use a 1/4 teaspoon fenugreek seed powder instead of 1 teaspoon fenugreek leaves, if needed. If you have seeds, grind them and use a 1/4 teaspoon of the ground.

Blending in rounds will help the cashew-tomato mixture get nice and creamy. You want it really smooth and not grainy at all.

For instant pot version see here

How to Make Mushroom Matar Masala

Blend the onion, garlic, ginger, and green chile with a few tablespoons of water to a puree in a blender.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the above puree. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the onion smell is not raw. Stir occasionally.

Alternatively, finely chop the onion, ginger , garlic and green chili. Add to the oil and cook for 5-6 minutes until onion is translucent. Then proceed.

Meanwhile, blend the tomatoes and cashews in the same blender until smooth. Blend for two 1-minute cycles, so the cashews are blended in.

Add the tomato mixture, garam masala, paprika, and fenugreek to the skillet. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add mushrooms, chickpeas, other veggies, 1/2 cup or more water, salt, and sugar. Mix well.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until the mushrooms are cooked to preference. Check in between, if the mixture is thickening too much, add some water. Fold in the peas and spinach , add water to adjust consistency, taste adjust salt and heat. I usually add some cayenne.

Bring to a boil, 1-2 minutes, and switch off heat. Garnish with cilantro and serve over rice, cooked grains or with flatbread.

What to Serve with Mushroom Matar Masala

Serve matar masala over rice, cooked grains or with flatbread or gluten free flatbread.