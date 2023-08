A savory, cozy Jamaican jerk seasoned vegan pot pie with an everything bagel biscuit topping!! A one-pot comfort food meal with incredible flavor! No sautéing! Even the biscuit topping cooks in the same pan!

This is a simple everyday pot pie but with 2 twists! I add some jerk seasoning to the pot pie mixture. And top it with an everything bagel seasoning sprinkled biscuit batter!!! This combination is amazing.

The whole dish comes together in a single pot. Nothing to sauté, no waiting for dough to rise. The pot pie filling all bakes in one pan, then you top it with the biscuit dough and bake again.

Why You’ll Love Everything Bagel Pot Pie

cozy, one-pot meal

everything bagel biscuit topping is so addictive!

nothing to sauté, no waiting for dough to rise

nut-free and gluten-free options

Recipe Card

Everything Bagel Pot Pie A savory, cozy Jamaican jerk seasoned vegan pot pie with an everything bagel biscuit topping!! A one-pot comfort food meal with incredible flavor! Even the biscuit topping cooks in the same pot! Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 468 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the pot pie: 2 teaspoons oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) chopped onion

1/4 cup ( 32 g ) chopped carrots

1/4 cup ( 25.25 g ) chopped celery

2 cloves garlic minced or use 2 teaspoons garlic paste

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2-1 teaspoon jerk seasoning or use more of the above Italian herbs

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or use gluten-free flour or a mix of half cornstarch and half rice flour

2 cups ( 473.18 ml ) broth

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, optional

2 cups ( 364 g ) vegetables such as broccoli, green beans, butternut squash, cauliflower, potatoes etc

15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can white beans, drained or 1.5 cups cooked white beans or other beans or chickpeas For the biscuit topping: 1 cup ( 125 g ) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup ( 59.15 g ) almond flour

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning For the wet ingredients: 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) non-dairy milk such as coconut milk for best biscuit texture, or oat milk or soy milk

1 tablespoon oil For more topping: 2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning or more!

2 teaspoons melted vegan butter or olive oil Equipment 8×11-inch baking dish or similar sized baking dish Instructions Add oil to an 8×11-inch or similar size baking dish. Then add the onion, garlic, carrots, celery, all the spices, herbs, the bay leaves, and half the salt and mix well.

Bake in a preheated oven at 400º F (205º C) for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the rest of the ingredients. Remove the baking dish from the oven. Add the flour to the hot baking dish and mix in.

Then add the vegetables, and white beans and slowly pour in half of the broth. Mix well so that the flour mixes into the broth and there are no lumps remaining. Then add in the balsamic vinegar (if using), the remaining broth, and salt and mix really well. Even the mixture out and place it back in the oven for 15-18 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the topping. In a bowl add all the dry ingredients and mix really well. Then add the oil and 3/4 cup of milk and mix in. Add more milk, a tablespoon at a time to make a thick pancake-like batter. Set aside.

Once the pot pie has thickened (check at the 15 to 17 minute mark) remove the dish from the oven. Mix the pot pie really well and even it out.

Use a large spoon to distribute the topping batter all over the pot pie. Leave half ann inch around the edges, so that the air can escape. Sprinkle more everything bagel seasoning on top of the batter. Place the baking dish back into the oven and bake for 9-10 minutes, or until the topping is set.

Remove the baking dish from the oven . Drizzle some olive oil or melted vegan butter on top. Let sit for 10 mins then Slice and serve.

Store the baking dish covered with foil or parchment in the fridge for upto 3 days. Notes To make this recipe nut-free omit the almond flour from the topping and use 2 tablespoons more all-purpose flour To make it gluten-free use a gluten-free flour blend or use 2 tablespoons rice flour and 1.5 tablespoons cornstarch instead of the 3 tablespoons flour used in the pot pie mixture. For the topping, you can just skip it if you want to keep it gluten-free or you can use a gluten-free all-purpose flour blend instead of the 1 cup flour. Cover the topping while baking so that the biscuit doesn’t dry out too much. Variation: Add 1-2 tablespoons of nutritional yeast to the pot pie filling. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Everything Bagel Pot Pie Amount Per Serving Calories 468 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 592mg 26% Potassium 1025mg 29% Carbohydrates 76g 25% Fiber 13g 54% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 18g 36% Vitamin A 6081IU 122% Vitamin C 17mg 21% Calcium 288mg 29% Iron 7mg 39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

veggies – Onion, carrot, celery, and garlic add texture and so much flavor! Mixed veggies add even more texture and flavor to the pot pie.

dried herbs and spices – This vegan pot pie has traditional seasoning with a twist! The usual rosemary, sage, thyme, and onion powder pair deliciously with jerk seasoning. If you don’t want to use jerk seasoning, you can use more of the italian herbs. The biscuit crust is seasoned with a mix of Italian seasoning and everything bagel seasoning, and you add even more everything bagel seasoning on top before baking for maximum flavor!

flour – To thicken the gravy inside the pie and to make the biscuit topping. You can use gluten-free flour or a mix of half cornstarch and half rice flour, if you prefer.

broth – This is the base for the gravy.

white beans – For protein, these make the pot pie so hearty and filling! You can use other beans instead, like chickpeas.

almond flour – This gives the biscuit topping a rustic texture. You can use extra flour instead, for a nut-free version.

baking powder and salt – Condition the biscuit batter and help it rise during baking.

non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to the everything bagel biscuit batter.

oil – For even more moisture in the biscuit topping!

Tips

Depending on the dish you use and your oven, baking time for the onions and the filling can vary. Bake the onions until they’re translucent, and bake the broth mixture until it’s thickened up considerably before proceeding with the recipe.

When you mix the broth into the veggie-flour mixture in the pan, add the broth slowly, and mix well as you add. You don’t want any lumps!

Don’t completely cover the top with the biscuit batter. Leave some room around the edges for steam to escape during cooking.

