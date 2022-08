Like Samosa? you need to make this Samosa pie! It’s like a giant veggie samosa and has everything we love about Samosas…but comes in giant pie form! This is a great savory pie perfect for the holidays but also makes for great party food, lunchbox or snack. Gluten-free and nut-free option.

I used store bought puff pastry – you’d be surprised that most brands are actually vegan! This is a free-form pie, so we do not bake it in a pie dish but on a sheet pan. It’s like a giant baked samosa that we cut into single servings after baking!

This samosa pie is based on my favorite Samosas from my hometown. It used to be a huge samosa, filled with a super flavorful potato filling. Samosas vary a lot based of the filling and shell. The filling can be a simple spiced mashed potatoes where you add some ground spices to mashed potatoes and it’s ready. In todays version, we cook the whole spices such as cumin and coriander seeds then add the aromatics, cashews, spices, ginger, mashed potatoes, peas and mint! These potatoes are so incredible!

What made that samosa so special is that it was made with so much flavor coming from the potato filling. You can use my other quicker samosa potatoes or make this version for the special day! I made the filling in the Instant Pot but I list the alternative cooking method for stovetop potatoes in the tips section.

For samosa fans, there are more simple samosa recipes on the blog as well that you can try. Like my samosa pinwheels or samosa chickpea wraps.



why you’ll love this Samosa pie

because samosa potatoes!

It’s easy and delicious

It’s Soyfree. And has options to make it Nutfree and gluten-free

It’s great to carry in lunch boxes, snacking, serving in potlucks, picnics, and even making a part of a festive table!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Samosa Pie Like Samosa? you need to make this Samosa pie! It's like a giant veggie samosa and has everything we love about Samosas…but comes in giant pie form! This is a great savory pie perfect for the holidays but also makes for great party food. Gluten-free and nut-free option. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 9 Calories: 270 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the samosa potatoes 1 teaspoon oil

¼ teaspoon cumin seeds

¼ teaspoon coriander seeds

¼ cup chopped red onion

2 tablespoons cashews

½ of green chili such as Serrano finely chopped

¾ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon cayenne, less or more for taste

2 teaspoon minced ginger

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups ( 420 g ) cubed potatoes, 3/4 inch cubes loaded cups

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon chaat masala or dried mango powder (amchoor)or add more lemon later

1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) of water

¼ cup ( 36.25 g ) fresh or thawed frozen peas

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon lemon juice For the pastry One 9x9 inch sheet of vegan puff pastry

some baby greens of choice. This is optional Instructions Make the samosa potatoes in the instant pot: Start the instant pot on sauté setting then add oil. (See notes for stove top instructions)

Once oil is hot, add in the cumin seeds, coriander seeds and cook for about 30 seconds. You can also crush the seeds if you don’t like the whole coriander seeds in your mouth.

Once the seeds significantly darken in color, add in the onion, green chili, cashews and a good pinch of salt and mix in. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the turmeric, cumin, coriander, ginger, garlic powder and chaat masala and mix in. then add potatoes, salt, water and give it a good mix to pick up any stuck bits.

Select the cancel setting. Lock the lid into place, set pressure knob to sealing, and select pressure cook on manual setting at high pressure and set the cook time to 5 minutes, 6 minutes if the potato cubes are larger

Once the cooking cycle is done, let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes then carefully set the pressure release knob from sealing to venting to release any remaining pressure. Open the lid then mash some of the potatoes, then add the peas, cilantro, mint and lemon juice and mix really well.

Taste and adjust salt and heat and flavor then remove the pot from instant pot to keep potatoes from continuing to cook because the plate continues to stay hot. Let them cook for 10 mins

Make the pie : Thaw the puff pastry sheet on a counter for 15-20 minutes if you haven’t already. I usually take it out just before cooking the potatoes and it thaws to the right extent for the 20 ish minutes it takes the potatoes to get done.

Using a little bit of flour, roll it out on parchment, to at least double the size. Transfer to a baking sheet. Then spread the potato mixture onto the one half of the puff pastry sheet and spread well. Keep a ½ inch of border around the potatoes so that it can stick puff pastry edges.

Top it with some greens of choice, you can also add a drizzle of chutneys of choice here and then fold over. Brush a little bit of water between the sheets, then press to seal with a fork.

Snip a few vents on top of the puff pastry sheet and put it in the oven at 400F (205C) for 18-22 minutes, depends on your oven and the pan.

Once the puff pastry is nicely golden, take it out, let it cool for 5 minutes then slice using a sharp knife into whatever size pieces you like and serve with Chutneys of choice,Such as tamarind date chutney, mango chutney or other dips such as barbecue sauce

Store refrigerated for upto 4 days and freeze of upto a month. Notes Glutenfree: The potatoes are gluten free so you can add them to a gluten-free pie crust and make hand pies to make this gluten free. To make this nut free, just omit the cashews. To make this on the stove top, follow the sautéing steps in a skillet, then add in cubed boiled/cooked potatoes and just 2-3 tablespoons of water and mix in. Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes for the flavors to meld. Then open the lid, mash some of the potatoes and add in the peas, cilantro, mint, lemon juice and mix really well. Cook for another minute and take off heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then use the potatoes - Working with puff pastry: it doesn’t get too hot in my kitchen so the puff pastry works out fine without having to chill in between. If your kitchen is hot or the pastry sheets start to get sticky, chill for 15-30 mins and then proceed to next step. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Samosa Pie Amount Per Serving Calories 270 Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Fat 18g 28% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Sodium 250mg 11% Potassium 77mg 2% Carbohydrates 22g 7% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 87IU 2% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 13mg 1% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

For the pastry, I used a sheet of vegan puff pastry. I took the path of least resistance with this Potato Samosa Pie and used store bought puff pastry

the filling is a classic veggie samosa potatoes made with potatoes and peas sauteed with onion

samosa seasoning: cumin, coriander (both whole and ground), turmeric, cayenne, ginger, garlic, and chaat masala

fresh serrano chili adds some heat – add more or less according to your taste

cashews are added for some crunch

fresh herbs: to finish off the filling, I like to add 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro and mint as well as some fresh lemon juice

Tips & Variations:

glutenfree : The potatoes are gluten-free so you can add them to a glutenfree pie crust of choice and make hand pies to make this gluten free.

: The potatoes are gluten-free so you can add them to a glutenfree pie crust of choice and make hand pies to make this gluten free. to make this nut free, just omit the cashews.

to make this on the stovetop, follow the sautéing steps under instant pot then add cubed boiled/cooked potatoes and just 2-3 tablespoons of water and mix in. Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes for the flavors to meld. Then open the lid, mash some of the potatoes and add in the peas, cilantro, mint, and lemon juice, and mix really well. Cook for another minute and take off heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then use the potatoes

How to make Vegan Samosa Pie

Make the potatoes in the instant pot. Heat the instant pot on sauté setting then add oil. Once the oil is hot, add in the cumin seeds and coriander seeds for cook about 30 seconds. You can also crush these seeds if you don’t like the whole coriander seeds in your mouth.

Once these seeds significantly darken in color add in the onion, green chili, cashews and a good pinch of salt and mix in.

Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, then add the turmeric, cumin, coriander and ginger, garlic powder, and chaat masala and mix in. Then add potatoes, salt, and water and give it a good mix to pick up any stuck bits.

Select the cancel setting. Lock the lid into place, set the pressure knob to sealing, and select pressure cook on manual setting at high pressure and set the cooking time to 5 minutes, 6 minutes if you chop the potatoes too big.





Once the cooking cycle is done, let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes then carefully set the pressure release knob from sealing to venting to release any remaining pressure.

Open the lid then mash some of the potatoes, then add the peas, cilantro, mint and lemon juice and mix really well.

Taste and adjust salt and heat and flavor then remove the pot from the instant pot to keep potatoes from continuing to cook because the plate continues to stay hot.

Thaw the puff pastry sheet on a counter for 15-20 minutes if you haven’t already. I usually take it out just before cooking the potatoes and it thaws to the right extent for the 20 ish minutes it takes the potatoes to get done.

Using a little bit of flour, roll it out to at least double the sizeTransfer to a baking sheet. Then spread the potato mixture onto the one half of the puff pastry sheet and spread well. Keep a ½ inch of border around the potatoes so that you can stick puff pastry edges.

Top it with some greens of choice, you can also add a little bit drizzle of chutneys of choice here and then fold over. Brush a little bit of water then press to seal with a fork.

Snip a few vents on top of the puff pastry sheet and put it in the oven at 400F (205C) for 18-22 minutes, depending on your oven and the pan.

Once the puff pastry is nicely puffy and golden, take it out, let it cool for 5 minutes then slice using a sharp knife into whatever size pieces you like and serve with Chutney of choice.

Storage

Store refrigerated for upto 4 days and freeze of upto a month.

What to serve with samosa pie:

I love serving this with tamarind date chutney, mango chutney or other dips such as barbecue sauce.