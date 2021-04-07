This Vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cake is a rich and moist chocolate cake baked in a loaf pan, with the traditional nutty pecan and coconut caramel filling running through the middle!



Anytime coconut is involved, any dessert has the potential to turn into one of my favorites! I LOVE me a slice of classic German Chocolate Cake! However, I hardly ever get around to making intricate layer cakes! This loaf cake version comes to the rescue! It is easier to put together—no layer cakes to fuss over—and it doesn’t lack one bit in the flavor department. Rich and chocolatey with the classic nutty caramel pecan filling, this easy vegan loaf cake is really hard to resist. I think you’ll love it!

Hmmm – what’s not to love about a slice of rich and dense vegan chocolate loaf cake that perfectly sandwiches a caramel-y layer of coconut and pecans? Add a generous drizzle of dark chocolate and we’re in dessert heaven!

If you love all things German Chocolate make sure to check out my German Chocolate Cookies!

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Vegan German Chocolate Cake Loaf This Vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cake is a rich and moist chocolate cake baked in a loaf pan, with the traditional nutty pecan and coconut caramel filling running through the middle! Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 55 mins Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 247 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Cake Ingredients: 1 cup ( 250 ml ) non dairy milk

1 shot of espresso or use 1 tsp instant coffee mixed in two tbsp of hot water

2 tsp vinegar apple cider or white

2 tbsp vegan yogurt or apple sauce

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) oil

1/3 cup ( 70 g ) sugar use 2 tbsp more for sweeter

1 tsp vanilla extract Dry Ingredients- 1 1/2 cups ( 187.5 g ) flour I use all purpose

1 tbsp corn starch

1/3 cup ( 28.67 g ) cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt For the Coconut Frosting 1 cup ( 150 g ) packed soft dates

1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp non dairy milk

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/3 cup ( 35 g ) toasted pecans

1 cup ( 80 g ) lightly toasted coconut

1/4 tsp salt Instructions To make the frosting: Soak the dates in hot water for at least 15 minutes, then drain. Blend the soaked dates with the milk, and maple syrup until well blended. If you haven't toasted the pecans and the coconut yet, add the pecans to a skillet over medium heat, and toast for 3-4 minutes, and add in the coconut and continue to toast for another 2-3 minutes.

Mix this pecan coconut mixture into the blended date mixture. Add in the salt. Mix well. This is your frosting that you will layer on the cake.

Mix all the dry ingredients for the cake in a bowl, until well combined.

Heat the milk until it is hot, then add to a bowl. add in all of the rest of the wet ingredients and mix well. Add the dry to the wet ingredients, and mix well until you get a somewhat thick batter. If the batter is too thick, add in a tbsp or more of nondairy milk.

Add half of the batter to a lined 9x5 inch loaf pan, even it out, then top it with half of the frosting mixture. Add in the rest of the batter, then top it with the rest of the frosting mixture.

Bake at 375 degrees F (190 c ) for 45 - 55 minutes. Cover the pan lightly with parchment after the first 35 minutes so that the top frosting doesn't get too crusty or burnt.

Check the toothpick from the center of the loaf to see if its done. (Check at 45 mins as ovens and pans vary, the toothpick shouldn’t have any chocolate batter )

Once the cake has been sitting in the pan for 15 minutes, take it out of the pan. You can additionally add a drizzle of melted chocolate on top for a better look, and chocolate flavor.

Cool completely before slicing. Store on the counter for up to a day, and in the fridge for up to 7 days. Notes if you're allergic to pecans, use walnuts

don't skip toasting the nuts - it makes a huge difference in flavor

you could turn this loaf cake into a German chocolate muffins . I recommend baking them for about 24 minutes. Check them for doneness with a toothpick

. I recommend baking them for about 24 minutes. Check them for doneness with a toothpick Oilfree : omit the oil and add 2 tbsp applesauce or yogurt instead

: omit the oil and add 2 tbsp applesauce or yogurt instead Glutenfree: use 3/4 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix and start with 1 1/2 cups of this mix. Add more as needed to make a thick batter. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan German Chocolate Cake Loaf Amount Per Serving Calories 247 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Sodium 205mg 9% Potassium 277mg 8% Carbohydrates 34g 11% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 17g 19% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 42IU 1% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 86mg 9% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

flour – I use all-purpose mixed with cornstarch for a more tender crumb

cocoa powder – Dutch processed works best

a shot of espresso enhances the chocolate flavor. You can use 1 tsp instant coffee mixed in two tbsp of hot water instead

a mix of baking powder and baking soda is responsible for the rise

vinegar makes the cake batter more acidic. This results in a loaf cake that is fluffy yet still moist.

batter more acidic. This results in a loaf cake that is fluffy yet still moist. a combination of vegan yogurt or apple sauce and oil is added for moisture

You can use any non-dairy milk as the liquid for this cake batter

I sweeten the cake with regular sugar – you can use up to 2 tbsp more for a sweeter loaf

vanilla – always

what turns this chocolate loaf into a German chocolate loaf cake is the caramel & pecan coconut swirl in the middle. It’s a simple mix of blended dates, maple syrup and toasted, ground pecans, and coconut.

Tips & Substitutions:

if you’re allergic to pecans, use walnuts

mix your batter until smooth, but no longer

don’t skip toasting the nuts – it makes a huge difference in flavor

you could turn this loaf cake into a German chocolate muffin recipe. I recommend baking them for about 24 minutes. Check them for doneness with a toothpick

How to Make Vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cake

Soak the dates in hot water for at least 15 minutes, then drain. Blend the soaked dates with the milk, and maple syrup until well blended.

If you haven’t toasted the pecans ,coconut yet, add the pecans to a skillet over medium heat, and toast for 3-4 minutes, and add in the coconut and continue to toast for another 2-3 minutes.

Mix this pecan coconut mixture into the blended date mixture.

Add in the salt. Mix well. This is your frosting that you will add to the cake.

Mix all the dry ingredients for the cake in a bowl, until well combined.



Heat the milk until it is hot, then add in all of the rest of the wet ingredients. Add the dry to the wet ingredients, and mix well until you get a somewhat thick batter. If the batter is too thick, add in a tbsp or more of non dairy milk.

Add half of the batter to a lined 9×5 inch loaf pan, even it out, then top it with half of the frosting mixture. Add in the rest of the batter, then top it with the rest of the frosting mixture.

Bake at 375 degrees F for 55 minutes. Cover the pan after the first 35 minutes so that the frosting doesn’t get too crusty or burnt.

Check the toothpick from the center of the loaf to see if it’s done.

Once the cake has been sitting in the pan for 15 minutes, take it out of the pan. You can additionally add a drizzle of melted chocolate.

How to store this loaf cake?

Store on the counter for up to a day, and in the fridge for up to 7 days.