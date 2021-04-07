Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

German Chocolate Loaf Cake

By 14 Comments

This Vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cake is a rich and moist chocolate cake baked in a loaf pan, with the traditional nutty pecan and coconut caramel filling running through the middle!
Vegan German chocolate loaf cake with one slice cut

Anytime coconut is involved, any dessert has the potential to turn into one of my favorites!  I LOVE me a slice of classic German Chocolate Cake!  However, I hardly ever get around to making intricate layer cakes! This loaf cake version comes to the rescue! It is easier to put together—no layer cakes to fuss over—and it doesn’t lack one bit in the flavor department. Rich and chocolatey with the classic nutty caramel pecan filling, this easy vegan loaf cake is really hard to resist. I think you’ll love it!

vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cake with a coconut caramel swirl in the middle

Hmmm – what’s not to love about a slice of rich and dense vegan chocolate loaf cake that perfectly sandwiches a caramel-y layer of coconut and pecans? Add a generous drizzle of dark chocolate and we’re in dessert heaven!

If you love all things German Chocolate make sure to check out my German Chocolate Cookies!

Gluten-free:

5 from 3 votes

Vegan German Chocolate Cake Loaf

This Vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cake is a rich and moist chocolate cake baked in a loaf pan, with the traditional nutty pecan and coconut caramel filling running through the middle!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time55 mins
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Breakfast, brunch, Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: German Chocolate loaf cake, Vegan chocolate loaf cake
Servings: 12
Calories: 247kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the Cake Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (250 ml) non dairy milk
  • 1 shot of espresso or use 1 tsp instant coffee mixed in two tbsp of hot water
  • 2 tsp vinegar apple cider or white
  • 2 tbsp vegan yogurt or apple sauce
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) oil
  • 1/3 cup (70 g) sugar use 2 tbsp more for sweeter
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Dry Ingredients-

  • 1 1/2 cups (187.5 g) flour I use all purpose
  • 1 tbsp corn starch
  • 1/3 cup (28.67 g) cocoa powder
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt

For the Coconut Frosting

  • 1 cup (150 g) packed soft dates
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tbsp non dairy milk
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup (35 g) toasted pecans
  • 1 cup (80 g) lightly toasted coconut
  • 1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

To make the frosting:

  • Soak the dates in hot water for at least 15 minutes, then drain. Blend the soaked dates with the milk, and maple syrup until well blended. If you haven't toasted the pecans and the coconut yet, add the pecans to a skillet over medium heat, and toast for 3-4 minutes, and add in the coconut and continue to toast for another 2-3 minutes.
  • Mix this pecan coconut mixture into the blended date mixture. Add in the salt. Mix well. This is your frosting that you will layer on the cake.
  • Mix all the dry ingredients for the cake in a bowl, until well combined.
  • Heat the milk until it is hot, then add to a bowl. add in all of the rest of the wet ingredients and mix well. Add the dry to the wet ingredients, and mix well until you get a somewhat thick batter. If the batter is too thick, add in a tbsp or more of nondairy milk.
  • Add half of the batter to a lined 9x5 inch loaf pan, even it out, then top it with half of the frosting mixture. Add in the rest of the batter, then top it with the rest of the frosting mixture.
  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 c ) for 45 - 55 minutes. Cover the pan lightly with parchment after the first 35 minutes so that the top frosting doesn't get too crusty or burnt.
  • Check the toothpick from the center of the loaf to see if its done. (Check at 45 mins as ovens and pans vary, the toothpick shouldn’t have any chocolate batter )
  • Once the cake has been sitting in the pan for 15 minutes, take it out of the pan. You can additionally add a drizzle of melted chocolate on top for a better look, and chocolate flavor.
  • Cool completely before slicing. Store on the counter for up to a day, and in the fridge for up to 7 days.

Notes

  • if you're allergic to pecans, use walnuts
  • don't skip toasting the nuts - it makes a huge difference in flavor
  • you could turn this loaf cake into a German chocolate muffins. I recommend baking them for about 24 minutes. Check them for doneness with a toothpick
  • Oilfree : omit the oil and add 2 tbsp applesauce or yogurt instead 
  • Glutenfree: use 3/4 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix and start with 1 1/2 cups of this mix. Add more as needed to make a thick batter. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan German Chocolate Cake Loaf
Amount Per Serving
Calories 247 Calories from Fat 108
% Daily Value*
Fat 12g18%
Saturated Fat 5g31%
Sodium 205mg9%
Potassium 277mg8%
Carbohydrates 34g11%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 17g19%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 42IU1%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 86mg9%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • flour – I use all-purpose mixed with cornstarch for a more tender crumb
  • cocoa powder – Dutch processed works best
  • a shot of espresso enhances the chocolate flavor. You can use 1 tsp instant coffee mixed in two tbsp of hot water instead
  • a mix of baking powder and baking soda is responsible for the rise
  • vinegar makes the cake batter more acidic. This results in a loaf cake that is fluffy yet still moist.
  • a combination of vegan yogurt or apple sauce and oil is added for moisture
  • You can use any non-dairy milk as the liquid for this cake batter
  • I sweeten the cake with regular sugar – you can use up to 2 tbsp more for a sweeter loaf
  • vanilla – always
  • what turns this chocolate loaf into a German chocolate loaf cake is the caramel & pecan coconut swirl in the middle. It’s a simple mix of blended dates, maple syrup and toasted, ground pecans, and coconut.

Tips & Substitutions:

  • if you’re allergic to pecans, use walnuts
  • mix your batter until smooth, but no longer
  • don’t skip toasting the nuts – it makes a huge difference in flavor
  • you could turn this loaf cake into a German chocolate muffin recipe. I recommend baking them for about 24 minutes. Check them for doneness with a toothpick

ingredients needed for making vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cakes

How to Make Vegan German Chocolate Loaf Cake

ingredients needed for making caramel coconut swirl for German chocolate loaf cake

Soak the dates in hot water for at least 15 minutes, then drain. Blend the soaked dates with the milk, and maple syrup until well blended.

date caramel being mixed with shredded coconut and pecans for German chocolate cake recipe

If you haven’t toasted the pecans ,coconut yet, add the pecans to a skillet over medium heat, and toast for 3-4 minutes, and add in the coconut and continue to toast for another 2-3 minutes.
Mix this pecan coconut mixture into the blended date mixture.

pecan coconut caramel swirl needed for vegan German Chocolate Cake recipe

Add in the salt. Mix well. This is your frosting that you will add to the cake.

dry ingredients needed for German chocolate loaf cake recipe in a white bowl

Mix all the dry ingredients for the cake in a bowl, until well combined.

vegan german chocolate cake batter in a white bowl
Heat the milk until it is hot, then add in all of the rest of the wet ingredients. Add the dry to the wet ingredients, and mix well until you get a somewhat thick batter. If the batter is too thick, add in a tbsp or more of non dairy milk.

coconut caramel layer being spread on top of cake layer to make german chocolate loaf

Add half of the batter to a lined 9×5 inch loaf pan, even it out, then top it with half of the frosting mixture. Add in the rest of the batter, then top it with the rest of the frosting mixture.

overhead shot of freshly baked German Chocolate Loaf Cake

Bake at 375 degrees F for 55 minutes. Cover the pan after the first 35 minutes so that the frosting doesn’t get too crusty or burnt.
Check the toothpick from the center of the loaf to see if it’s done.

vegan German Chocolate loaf cake being drizzled with melted dark chocolate

Once the cake has been sitting in the pan for 15 minutes, take it out of the pan. You can additionally add a drizzle of melted chocolate.

How to store this loaf cake?

Store on the counter for up to a day, and in the fridge for up to 7 days.

 



Comments

    • sure in this section of the recipe: “Notes”
      if you’re allergic to pecans, use walnuts
      don’t skip toasting the nuts – it makes a huge difference in flavor
      you could turn this loaf cake into a German chocolate muffins. I recommend baking them for about 24 minutes. Check them for doneness with a toothpick
      Oilfree : omit the oil and add 2 tbsp applesauce or yogurt instead
      Glutenfree: use 3/4 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix and start with 1 1/2 cups of this mix. Add more as needed to make a thick batter.

      Reply

  2. 5 stars
    Wow, Richa! I absolutely love the misnamed “German” Chocolate Cake that has been so popular for ages. I still call it by that name, however. The “German” part came from the use of German’s chocolate, a chocolate baking bar that is still available in stores, and has the “regular” recipe printed inside the paper. I guess one could call it “German’s” chocolate cake, denoting that it is by the maker of that chocolate bar. But, if you already knew that little tidbit of information forgive me for telling it.
    Anyway, my kids almost always asked for this cake for their birthdays. Now I can make this wonderful VEGAN version for hubby and me, since we don’t eat eggs, butter, etc. And, it’s going to be easy to make!
    Thanks so much for this recipe!

    Reply

    • My husband is highly allergic to coconut and most nuts so I use a combination of sliced or slivered almonds and chopped almonds to get the texture of the coconut and pecans in the frosting. Very good.

      Reply

      • Hi Lynn, that is so kind to take the time to give the coconut substitution. Thank you
        very much appreciated. Do you suggest weight to weight of the nuts to coconut measurements or do you use less? Big thanks again…

        Reply

        • For subbing the coconut, I use about half the amount of sliced or slivered almonds and crunch them up just a bit For subbing the pecans, I used the same amount of chopped almonds.

          Reply

          • Hi Lynn thank you for that… so useful when you can’t tolerate coconut. There seems to be more and more coconut recipes appearing! Going forward… I will use your substitutions – such a great idea to use slivered and chopped almonds.
            I am in the UK not sure where you are in the world but wherever you are thank you for sharing your coconut substitution tip… keep well and stay safe…

  4. 5 stars
    Delish! I made it as soon as I saw the recipe ! Easy to put together and the flavors are amazing. I did add about a 1/4 of cinnamon to the dry ingredients..it’s jus enough to enhance the chocolate flavor without knowing it’s actually cinnamon! Thank you for the wonderful recipe

    Reply

  5. 5 stars
    Oh WOW!!! This looks so sinful, I shall have to go to confession and I’m not even Catholic…. You have out done yourself yet again
    I am in awe!…

    Reply
