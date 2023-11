Tiramisu cookies give you all of the amazing flavors and textures of tiramisu in a grain-free, gluten-free cookie form! They have a coffee caramel drizzle over vegan cream cheese in each bite. And they’re so easy and fun to make!

I’ve been thinking about making some kind of tiramisu-inspired cookies for a while, and these turned out amazing!

I use my almond flour cookie base, add some coffee to the cookie dough, and then make some sweetened cream cheese mixture. Then, you make this incredible, coffee-brown sugar-coconut-caramel.

All that gets stuffed into the cookie, and it oozes out during baking. It adds so much flavor and texture to the cookies. It’s fantastic!

These tiramisu cookies do take a little bit of time to make, with all the stuffing and everything. But believe me, they are worth the effort. They are very addictive and delicious! You will want to double triple the batch!

For quicker option, make it into cookie bars. Press half the cookie dough in a pan, then top with the vegan cream cheese mixture and the caramel. Then press the remaining cookie dough on top!

Why You’ll Love Tiramisu Cookies

all of the flavors and textures of tiramisu in cookie form!

tender, gluten-free cookie base

creamy, vegan cream cheese filling

gooey, coffee-date caramel drizzle

naturally gluten-free and grain-free

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 6 votes Tiramisu Cookies Tiramisu cookies give you all of the amazing flavors and textures of tiramisu in a grain-free, gluten-free cookie form! They’re tender, sweet, and satisfying. And they’re so easy and fun to make! Prep Time 25 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr Servings: 10 Calories: 132 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry ingredients 1 cup ( 110 g ) blanched almond flour

3 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt Wet ingredients 3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 1/2 tablespoons melted coconut oil , I use refined for no coconut flavor

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla powder

1 teaspoon prepared coffee or espresso Cream cheese stuffing ingredients 2 tablespoons non-dairy cream cheese

1 teaspoon powdered sugar or regular sugar Coffee-caramel syrup ingredients 2 tablespoons prepared coffee or espresso

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon coconut cream Instructions Preheat the oven to 335° F (168° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Make the cookie dough. In a small bowl, add all of the dry ingredients — that’s the almond flour, starch, baking soda, and salt — and mix really well. Press and mix to break all the almond flour lumps, because those lumps don’t break down easily once you add the wet ingredients.

Then, add in the maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and coffee, and press and mix really well. The cookie dough will be pretty sticky, but you’re going to chill it, so mix it really well, and put it in the fridge to chill for 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, make the fillings. Take the cream cheese out of the fridge, if you haven't already, and measure it out. Add the sugar to it, mix well, and let that cream cheese filling sit on the counter to soften a little bit.

Make the coffee-caramel syrup: In a small skillet over medium heat, add the coffee and brown sugar, and mix well. Bring it to a good boil, and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Then, mix in the coconut cream, and continue to cook until the mixture starts to thicken. Depending on your skillet and the stove, this will take anywhere from 4 to 6 minutes. Once the mixture is starting to thicken up like maple syrup, switch off heat and let it cool. It will thicken more as it cools. Assemble and bake. Take the cookie dough out of the fridge. If the cookie dough is still very sticky, mix in an additional tablespoon of almond flour.

Use a spoon or cookie scoop to measure out about 2 tablespoons or more of the cookie dough and place on the baking sheet and wet your hands with water or oil. Using your wet or greased hand, press the cookies down to flatten them out into a 2 1/2” wide cookie, then scoop 1/2 to 1 teaspoon of the cream cheese mixture into the center of each cookie.

Drizzle the cooled coffee-caramel syrup over the cream cheese in the middle of each cookie. Repeat for all the cookies, then fold those cookies over. The cookie dough is going to be soft and somewhat sticky and very easily pliable, so just bring it all together over the cream cheese and caramel mixture. It’s okay if it doesn’t completely seal. You just want to bring the dough over enough so that the fillings don’t completely leak out of the cookie during baking. See pictures for reference, and repeat for all of the cookies.

Bake in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes. The baking time depends on your oven, the baking dish, etc. Check in at the 12-minute mark. If the cookies are browning on the edges, then they're done. Otherwise, let them continue to bake for another 2 minutes or so, then remove the cookies from the oven. Let them sit on the baking sheet for another 2 minutes, then carefully transfer the parchment off to a cooling rack and let them cool completely. The caramel is still setting at this point, and cookies will be soft in the middle when they first come out. They will firm up a bit once they cool, if you can wait for them to cool down, that is! Notes storage: Store on the counter for the day. If you want to store them for longer, refrigerate them, because they have cream cheese in them. To make a more shelf-stable cookie, don’t add the cream cheese mixture before baking, just use the coffee caramel syrup in the cookies. You can make sandwich cookies to serve by adding sweetened non-dairy cream cheese in between the two cookies or some vanilla ice cream. Variation: You can add a few drops of vanilla extract to the cream cheese mixture as well. To make an easier version of this recipe, you can make these into cookie bars. Press half the cookie dough into a 9 by 5 loaf pan or slightly smaller, lined baking dish. It will be a thin layer. Then, drop 1/2 teaspoons of the cream cheese mixture all over the cookie dough, and then drizzle the coffee-caramel syrup all over the cream cheese. Then, press out the remaining dough on top. Bake at 335° F (168° C) for 18 to 20 minutes. Remove the baking dish from the oven, and let the bars cool for 5 minutes or so before slicing and serving. These tiramisu cookies are naturally gluten-free and grain-free. They’re soy-free as long as you use soy-free vegan cream cheese. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Tiramisu Cookies Amount Per Serving Calories 132 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 86mg 4% Potassium 19mg 1% Carbohydrates 13g 4% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 3g 6% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

almond flour – This is the base for your cookie dough.

tapioca starch – Acts as a binder for the dough.

baking soda for rising

salt to balance flavors

maple syrup – For moisture and sweetness.

coconut oil – For moisture and texture. Use refined coconut oil, if you want less of a coconut flavor in the finished cookies.

vanilla extract and coffee – Adds such an amazing flavor to the cookies and to the syrup!

non-dairy cream cheese – For the creamy filling. Use soy-free, if needed.

powdered sugar – To sweeten the cream cheese filling. You can use granulated sugar, if you’d rather.

brown sugar – To sweeten the caramel.

coconut cream – To make the caramel creamy.

Tips

Make sure that when you’re mixing the dry ingredients you press out as many clumps as you can. It will be much easier now than once you add in the wet ingredients.

The coffee-caramel syrup thickens some as it cools. You just want to cook until it reaches a maple syrup-like consistency.

How to Make Gluten-Free Tiramisu Cookies

Make the cookie dough and chill it first. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Preheat the oven to 335 deg F.

In a small bowl, add all of the dry ingredients — that’s the almond flour, starch, baking soda, and salt — and mix really well. Press and mix to break all the almond flour lumps, because those lumps don’t break down easily once you add the wet ingredients.

Then, add in the maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla extract, and coffee, and press and mix really well. The cookie dough will be pretty sticky, but you’re going to chill it, so mix it really well, and put it in the fridge to chill for 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the fillings.

To make the cream cheese filling, take the cream cheese out of the fridge, if you haven’t already, and measure it out. Add the sugar to it, mix well, and let that cream cheese filling sit to soften a little bit.

Also make the coffee-caramel syrup while the cookies cool.

In a small skillet over medium heat, add the coffee and brown sugar, and mix well. Bring it to a good boil, and continue to cook for two minutes. Then, mix in the coconut cream, and continue to cook until the mixture starts to thicken. Depending on your skillet and the stove, this will take anywhere from four to six minutes.





Once the mixture is starting to thicken up like maple syrup, switch off heat and let it cool. It will thicken a little more as it cools.

Assemble the tiramisu cookies and bake.

Take the cookie dough out of the fridge. If the cookie dough is still very sticky, mix in an additional tablespoon of almond flour.

Use a spoon or cookie scoop to measure out about two tablespoons or more of the cookie dough and place on the baking sheet and wet your hands with water or oil. Using your wet or greased hand, press the cookies down to flatten them out into a 2.5” wide cookie, then scoop 0.5 to one teaspoon of the cream cheese mixture into the center of each cookie.

Drizzle the cooled coffee-caramel syrup over the cream cheese in the middle of each cookie.

Repeat for all the cookies, then fold those cookies over. The cookie dough is going to be soft and somewhat sticky and very easily pliable, so just bring it all together over the cream cheese and caramel mixture.

It’s okay if it doesn’t completely seal. You just want to bring the dough over enough so that the fillings don’t completely leak out of the cookie during baking. See pictures for reference, and repeat for all of the cookies.

Bake in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes. The baking time depends on your oven, the baking dish, etc. Check in at the 12-minute mark. If the cookies are browning on the edges, then they’re done. Otherwise, let them continue to bake for another 2 minutes or so, then remove the cookies from the oven.

Let the tiramisu cookies sit on the baking sheet for another two minutes, then carefully transfer the parchment to a plate or cooling rack and let them cool completely. I usually use a wooden board to cool the cookies because the caramel is still setting at this point, and cookies will be soft in the middle when they first come out. They will firm up a bit once they are a little cooled, if you can wait for them to cool down, that is!

