Vegan Almond Flour Ginger Molasses Cookies – these are bursting with the flavor of cinnamon, allspice and brown sugar and are wonderfully soft and chewy. 1 Bowl Grain-Free & Gluten-free.

I made these cookies during the holidays and the cold front has me craving these spicy chewy cookies! Made with almond flour and sweetened with maple syrup, molasses and brown sugar, these warm spiced vegan ginger molasses cookies are the perfect sweet treat during the holidays or any other day. Grain-free and gluten-free!

If you have a bag of almond flour in your pantry, make this vegan molasses cookies recipe. These work with both the natural with skin almond flour and the blanched white almond flour. Even for baking amateurs, this one is a good vegan cookie recipe to start as it is just so easy. Everything comes together in Just 1 bowl with just a few ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry. I am talking about almond flour, brown sugar, molasses, maple syrup, and warming spices to fill your home with the most amazing smells.

These cookies can be made into smaller bite size crispy cookies or large chewy cookies . Not to mention, they are perfect served with a glass of plant-based milk or tea. Change up the spices to preference. Some chia spice goes well here too. Let’s bake!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Almond Flour Ginger Cookies Almond Flour Ginger Molasses Cookies - these are bursting with flavor of ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice and brown sugar and are wonderfully soft and chewy. Grainfree 1 Bowl Vegan Paleo. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 12 mins Chill time 10 mins Total Time 32 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 157 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry ingredients: 1 cup ( 120 g ) almond flour both blanched and natural flour work

3 tablespoons tapioca starch or use cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon all spice

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar or powdered sugar Wet ingredients 1 tablespoon solid coconut oil

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 1/2 tablespoons molasses

2 tablespoons cane sugar for rolling Instructions In a bowl mix all the dry ingredients until well combined. Press and mix so that the almond flour lumps are broken down. In another bowl, add the oil and melt in the microwave. Then add the maple syrup and molasses. Mix well.

Add the wet into the dry and mix until the well incorporated. the dough should be really soft.

If the dough is a little crumbly or dry, add one to two teaspoons more maple syrup and mix in. Let the dough chill for 5 minutes.

Then the remove from the fridge. Add 2 tablespoons of cane sugar to a bowl. Use a scoop to get even sizeed scoop if you like. Roll into a smooth ball, then press to flatten a bit then dip it in the cane sugar. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet.

Then bake at 330 degrees F(165 C) for 11 or 13 minutes. (Less time for smaller cookies) . Remove from the oven. The cookies will be soft when they come out, but it will harden as they sit.

If using a small scoop, you can roll the balls in sugar and bake without flattening for smaller fatter cookies. For larger cookies, flatten the dough Notes For Oilfree : omit the coconut oil, use 1 tablespoon more maple syrup

Nutrition Nutrition Facts Almond Flour Ginger Cookies Amount Per Serving Calories 157 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 108mg 5% Potassium 80mg 2% Carbohydrates 19g 6% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 13g 14% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 49mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



Ingredients:

these are grain-free & gluten-free, made with almond flour, both blanched and natural flour work

tapioca starch is added for binding and for soft texture we love but you can use cornstarch as well

spices: ginger, cinnamon, and allspice. Gingerbread spice works too

they are sweetened with brown sugar, maple syrup and molasses which gives them a nice golden color and caramelized taste and lends these a chewy texture

solid coconut oil is used as the fat here – use refined for a neutral taste

Tips:

To store almond flour cookies for up to three long months, pop them in a freezer-safe airtight container and place in the freezer.

To get the cookies all the same size, I use a cookie scoop

if you are ok with gluten , use all purpose flour instead of tapioca starch

For Oilfree : omit the coconut oil, use 1 tablespoon more maple syrup

How to make Almond Flour Ginger Molasses Cookies:

In a bowl mix all the dry ingredients until well combined.

Press and mix so that the almond flour lumps are broken down. In another bowl, add the oil and melt in the microwave and add in the bowl. Then add the maple syrup and molasses. Mix well.

If the dough mixture is a little crumbly or dry, add one to two teaspoons more maple syrup and mix in. Let the dough chill for five minutes.

Then the remove from the fridge. Add two tablespoons of cane sugar to a bowl. Use a scoop to get even sized scoop if you like. Roll into a smooth ball, then press to flatten a bit then dip it in the cane sugar. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet.

Then bake at 330 degrees F(165 C) for 11 or 13 minutes. Remove from the oven. The cookies will be soft when they come out, but it will harden as they sit.

If using a small scoop, you can roll the balls directly in sugar and bake for smaller fatter cookies.

Storage:

Store on the counter in a closed container for upto a week. Freeze for months.