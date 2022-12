Vegan Almond Joy Cookies – these are perfect for the holidays! 1 Bowl Crisp almond flour and coconut cookies with hidden chocolate in the middle, topped with almond slivers! 1 Bowl , no big appliances or whipping up butter and sugar! Gluten-free grainfree

What are you gonna fill your cookie platter with this year? Some favorite cookies like my Almond Flour Ginger Molasses , Baklava cookies! And my Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies I make every year. This holiday season I am adding a another new favorite to the list! Almond Joy Cookies. These cookies are scrumptious and perfect for the holidays.

Just like my Vegan Snickers Cookies, these are the perfect cookies for lovers of candy bars and also make for an amazing gift from the kitchen.

The cookie dough has almond flour and shredded coconut for a nutty toasted coconut flavor. A large piece of chocolate bar is folded into each cookie dough disc, so when you break the baked cookie, there’s gooey chocolate throughout the middle! Top the cookie with almond slivers or more chocolate.

why you’ll love these cookies

They need just 1 bowl and everyday ingredients

No need to whip butter and sugar and. No need for big appliances

They also happen to the gluten and grainfree

they are decadent, crisp and delicious with a toasty coconut flavor

theres a large piece of chocolate in the middle of each cookie!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Almond Joy Cookies (glutenfree with almond flour and coconut) Vegan Almond Joy Cookies - these are perfect for the holidays! 1 Bowl Crisp almond flour and coconut cookies with hidden chocolate in the middle, topped with almond slivers! 1 Bowl , no big appliances or whipping up butter and sugar. Gluten-free grainfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 12 mins Chill 15 mins Total Time 42 mins Servings: 10 Calories: 146 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 112 g ) almond flour superfine blanched almond flour or you can use natural almond flour but the color of the cookies will be slightly different

3 tablespoons tapioca starch or use potato starch

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons powdered sugar or sugar of your choice like cane sugar , coconut sugar will add some color

2 tablespoons shredded coconut Wet ingredients: 1 tablespoon semi solid coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons maple syrup To add later: 1.5 to 2 ounces ( 45 g ) of large chocolate chunks

2 tablespoons of chopped almonds or slivered almond Instructions Add all the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix really well. Press and mix to break any almond flour lumps.

Melt the coconut oil and add it to the dry ingredients alongside maple syrup and vanilla extract.

Mix everything until you get a soft dough. If the dough is slightly too stiff, add in one teaspoon of maple syrup and mix in. If the dough is too sticky, chill for 15 minutes.

Take equal portions of the dough in a cookie scoop or using a spoon into your hand, roll it into a ball. Place a large chocolate chunk in the middle and press the ball around the chocolate chunks and then press it onto a parchment lined baking sheet to flatten into a disc.

Repeat for all of the cookie dough, then top the cookies with the slivered almonds and press them in.

Preheat the oven to 330 degrees Fahrenheit( 165c). Once preheated, place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 12 to 14 minutes. It depends on the type of your baking sheet and your oven.

Check it around the 11-12 minute mark. If the cookies have spread and starting to turn golden on the edges they're done, remove them from the oven. Otherwise you can bake for another minute or two. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool for 10 minutes and remove from the baking sheet.

To make them somewhat crispy, you can bake them a bit longer. To make them fudgier you can bake them a min or so less than the baking time. Experiment based on your oven and your preference for the cookies.

Store them on the counter for up to a week and refrigerate if you want to keep them for longer. Notes To make these somewhat crispy, you can bake them a bit longer. To make them fudgier you can bake them a min or so less than the baking time. Experiment based on your oven and your preference for the cookies.

Oilfree : Omit the oil and use 1-2 tsp more maple syrup or use 1 tbsp smooth almond butter or tahini(tahini adds flavor)

: Omit the oil and use 1-2 tsp more maple syrup or use 1 tbsp smooth almond butter or tahini(tahini adds flavor) Variation: you can also drizzle melted chocolate on the cookies Nutrition Nutrition Facts Almond Joy Cookies (glutenfree with almond flour and coconut) Amount Per Serving Calories 146 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 44mg 2% Potassium 61mg 2% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 2IU 0% Vitamin C 0.02mg 0% Calcium 39mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

