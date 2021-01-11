This Vegan Glutenfree Donuts recipe features a blend of oat and almond flour and results in super moist and fluffy baked vanilla donuts that taste a bit like Snickerdoodle Cookies. Dipped into cinnamon sugar – the perfect sweet afternoon or breakfast treat!

Meet my favorite Glutenfree Donuts Recipe!

This vegan and gluten-free Vanilla Donuts recipe is going to rock your world and your tastebuds. Trust me, these are one of the best baked gf +v donuts I have ever made and they are super simple to throw together, too. WIN!

I love making donuts on a lazy Saturday Morning and these ones are especially great if you want to get the kids involved! They can help to make the batter, and then dip the donuts into the cinnamon sugar mix.

I recommend you make a double batch and freeze some vanilla donuts for quick snacking whenever those afternoon sugar cravings hit.

No Yeast!

The donut batter does not use any yeast for rising. We only use baking powder and baking soda. Therefore it can also be baked into regular size muffins or mini vanilla muffins. Hello, Valentines Day Breakfast! You could also use a mini donuts pan but you would have to reduce the baking time.

The secret to gluten-free and vegan baking is adding air to the batter before it even goes into bake. You can do this several ways such as adding some whipped aquafaba , adding in citric acid in the dry ingredients, Or adding in aerated club soda! I like to use club soda these days because living up Aquafaba just takes too much time. Any freshly open fizzy drink makes these really soft and moist.

This gluten-free donuts recipe is especially perfect if you are a fan of all things snickerdoodles as they are dipped into cinnamon-sugar after baking. You can go the extra mile and drizzle some icing on top. I will give you the recipes for both.

Dry Ingredients: 1/2 cup ( 60 g ) oat flour use certified Glutenfree if needed.

1/2 cup ( 56 g ) almond flour

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) potato starch

1 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp baking soda

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 cup sugar Wet Ingredients: 2 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy milk

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) club soda To Top: Cinnamon and Sugar Instructions Mix all dry ingredients in a bowl. Almond flour tends to clump, if you run into this problem, just use a fork, spoon or hand to break down Ingredients until finely mixed.

Next take wet ingredients and incorporate into dry mixture. Again making sure to break up any lumps to get nice smooth consistency.

Let your batter sit for 5-7 minutes, it will grow in size and slightly thicken as well.

Spoon the batter into a WELL GREASED doughnut pan. This is a very delicate doughnut and if you have to force them out, they will likely break. Ideally you want them to just 'pop' out, so make sure to generously grease the pan!

Put into a preheated oven at 375° F for 14-16 minutes.

Check at the 14-minute mark, depending on your oven they may cook more quickly.

Take out of the oven and let cool for 10-15 minutes before gently removing doughnuts from pan. Make sure they are completely cooled before topping. For the cinnamon/sugar mixture: Mix 4 tbsp cane sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon in shallow bowl then brush tops of doughnuts with a bit of oil and lightly press doughnuts into the sugar mixture, so the top is thoroughly coated. You can use either this topping or the simple sugar icing below For the simple sugar icing: Use 1/2 cup powdered sugar and whisk in 1-3 tsp non dairy milk. The amount will vary depending on your preference. Mix until you have a consistency to your liking. Then drizzle over top of doughnuts. Notes The nutritional values do not include the cinnamon sugar topping These should keep nicely in an airtight container on the counter for about a day or in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Tips & Substitutions:

For this recipe, I recommend a non-stick donut pan to release the donuts effortlessly. So, it’s really important to use a very good non-stick pan, and a hard one works better than silicone.

Grease the donut dish really well paying special attention to the sides and edges. Ideally, you want them to just ‘pop’ out, so make sure to generously grease the pan!

Fill the donut pan about 3/4 way. If you fill it too much, the batter will overflow. If you don’t put in enough, you’ll end up with flat donuts.

the color of your pan makes a difference in the baking time. The darker the pan, the quicker they will be ready.

How to store gluten-free Vanilla Donuts

These should keep nicely in an airtight container on the counter for about a day or in the fridge for up to 5 days. Enjoy