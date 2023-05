A hearty Banh Mi style spicy sweet Gochujang sandwich! A perfect summer lunch! It has an amazing flavor from the gochujang baked tofu, sweet mango, cilantro and zesty pickled cucumber carrots jalapeño.

This is a banh mi-style summer sandwich with a delicious gochujang marinade. I love this marinade for tofu, and the sandwich is topped with lots of fresh, crunchy vegetables that are marinated in the same gochujang marinade with some extra vinegar for tang.

It makes a fabulously fresh summer sandwich! You can also make it into a wrap or a salad bowl.

Because we use a modified version of the tofu marinade to quick pickle the veggies, this sandwich comes together in a flash with fewer dishes! but is still packed with flavor. I like to serve any remaining marinade on the side for dipping the sandwich! Trust me you will want to lick all of that. It’s a quick lunch that your family will make again and again.

Why You’ll Love this Sandwich

Easy to make

Super flavorful with a gochujang marinade

Hearty and satisfying banh mi style sandwich

Two words: pickled veggies!

summery fresh crunchy sandwich

Print Recipe No ratings yet Gochujang Tofu Sandwich A hearty Banh Mi style spicy sweet Gochujang sandwich! A perfect summer lunch! It has an amazing flavor from the gochujang baked tofu, sweet mango, cilantro and zesty pickled cucumber carrots jalapeño. Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Marinade time 15 minutes mins Total Time 55 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 234 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the marinade: 3 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari for gluten-free

2 tablespoons gochujang

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon maple syrup For the tofu: 14 ounces ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes, then sliced into 1 1/2-2 inch squares or 1/2″ cubes or any other size that you like For the vegetables: 1/2 of a cucumber thinly sliced, you can peel it a little bit and then slice, as well.

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) thinly sliced onion

1/2 cup ( 64 g ) julienned carrots For marinating the veggies: remaining marinade from above

1 tablespoon white vinegar or rice vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

2-3 tablespoons of water For the sandwich: 4 ciabatta rolls or soft rolls

lettuce chopped, as needed

1 ripe mango peeled and sliced

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) or more chopped cilantro

1 jalapeño thinly sliced, optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F Fahrenheit (205° C). Make the gochujang tofu: Add all of the ingredients listed under marinade to a large, shallow bowl and mix really well. Add a tablespoon of water if the marinade. You might need another tbsp water depending on your gochujang sauce consistency so that the marinade is not too thick. Then add your sliced tofu to the marinade, tossing gently to coat all the sides of all the slices. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes, then transfer the tofu to a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until crisp and dry to preference. Marinate the veggies: There will be some marinade left in your bowl. If there isn't enough marinade, you can add in another tablespoon of soy sauce and gochujang. Add the vinegar, salt, sugar and 2-3 tablespoons of water to the bowl to make enough marinade mixture to coat the veggies. Add all of the sliced and julienned veggies to this bowl and toss to coat. Let the veggies sit to marinate for 5-10 minutes while the tofu is baking. Assemble the sandwich: Prep your bread by slicing it. You can toast the bread if you like. then add a layer of lettuce to the bread. Remove the tofu from the oven, and use as many slices as can fit on your sandwich over the lettuce. Add a layer of mango or any other fruit that you like.

Add the marinated vegetable mixture on top. Pile it really well, because you want the sandwich to be nice and juicy. Then top it with with jalapeño and cilantro and the other bread slice and serve. Serve with any remaining marinade on the side for dipping. Notes Store: This sandwich obviously can get really mushy. The bread can get soggy pretty quickly because of all of the marinade dripping from the vegetables, Store the baked tofu and marinated veggies separately. assemble when you’re ready to serve. This recipe is nut-free.

To make it gluten free, make this entire sandwich on gluten free bread or make it into lettuce wraps. Use tamari and make sure to use gluten-free gochujang. It’s really difficult to make this soy-free, because gochujang in general will have some soy, even if you don’t need the soy sauce. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Gochujang Tofu Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 234 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 729mg 32% Potassium 335mg 10% Carbohydrates 32g 11% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 13g 14% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 3345IU 67% Vitamin C 24mg 29% Calcium 207mg 21% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

marinade ingredients – The marinade is a mix of gochujang paste, soy sauce, maple syrup, sesame oil, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper.

tofu – Tofu is the “meat” in this sandwich. It’s marinated in the flavorful marinade and then baked to chewy perfection.

pickled vegetables – Thinly sliced cucumber, julienned carrot and onion combine with more of the marinade plus vinegar, salt, and sugar to make the quick pickles.

ciabatta rolls or soft rolls – You want this sandwich on hearty bread, because it is very saucy! Ciabatta or soft rolls will hold up to all of that sauce without getting too soggy. Gluten-free ciabatta or rolls are fine to use or serve in lettuce wraps

mango – Thinly sliced mango brings a lovely sweetness to this recipe. You can use other fruit, if you can’t find ripe mango

cilantro and lettuce – Zesty cilantro and crunchy lettuce bring so much freshness to this sandwich!

jalapeno – Sliced jalapeno ups the heat. You can remove the seeds or omit the jalapeño for a less spicy sandwich.

Tips

To make this sandwich gluten free, use gluten free bread or lettuce wraps. Make sure to use gluten-free gochujang and tamari

This gochujang sandwich is very saucy, so it will get soggy if it sits. Assemble it just before serving.

You can make the pickled veggies and bake the tofu up to a day ahead, if you want to.

Serve any leftover gochujang marinade on the side for dipping!

How to Make a Gochujang Tofu Sandwich

Mix up all of the marinade ingredients in a large, shallow bowl. Add a tablespoon of water to get a nice, smooth sauce.

Add your sliced tofu to the marinade, tossing gently to coat all the sides of all the slices.

Marinate the tofu for at least 15 minutes, then fish out the tofu and transfer to a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 400° F (205° C), or until crisp and dry to preference.

There will be some marinade left in your bowl. Add the vinegar, salt, sugar and two to three tablespoons of water to the bowl to make enough marinade mixture to coat the veggies.

Add all of the sliced and julienned veggies to this bowl and toss to coat. If there isn’t enough marinade to coat the veggies, you can add in another tablespoon of soy sauce, water and gochujang.

Let the veggies marinate for five to 10 minutes while the tofu is baking.





Slice your bread and toast it if you like, then add a layer of lettuce to the bread.

Remove the tofu from the oven, and use as many slices as can fit on your sandwich over the lettuce. Add a layer of mango or whatever fruit you are using.

Add the marinated vegetable mixture on top. Pile it really well, because you want the sandwich to be nice and juicy. Then top it with with jalapeño and cilantro and the other bread slice.

Serve your gochujang banh mi immediately with extra marinade on the side for dipping.

