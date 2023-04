1 Pan Gochujang lentils stir fry with veggies, served over noodles or rice with pickled cucumber, is a super quick weekday meal. Lentils are the protein for this one-pan vegan dinner, so no tofu or meat substitute needed.

You make this super easy and super delicious gochujang-based sauce that gets added to the lentils and then thickened with bell pepper and onion.

I also make some quick pickled cucumber, because they just go so well with these lentils and freshen up the whole bowl. You can also add other veggies, like thinly-sliced carrot and onion, to the pickling mixture.

Why You’ll Love Gochujang Lentils

amazing spicy-sweet flavor

packed with healthy fiber

zesty pickled cucumber slices

a versatile meal – serve over your choice of rice or noodles!

Ingredients and Substitutions

cucumber – This is to make the fresh, zesty pickle topping. Feel free to pickle other veggies, like carrots or onion, if you like.

pickle brine – We are using a simple, quick pickle brine here: vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and water.

lentils – This recipe uses cooked lentils. If you want to start with dry lentils, see the FAQ below for instructions on how to cook them.

ginger-garlic paste – This brings so much flavor to this gochujang-based sauce! You can use fresh garlic and ginger instead, if needed.

onion and bell pepper – These veggies bring flavor, texture, and color to this dish.

gochujang – This spicy-sweet chili paste is the star of this lentil dish!

soy sauce, rice vinegar, and maple syrup – Gochujang paste brings the heat, and these other sauces bring the salt, acid, and sweetness to make this sauce perfectly balanced.

cornstarch and water – This mixture thickens the sauce, so it clings beautifully to the lentils.

Tips

If you have leftovers, store the gochujang lentils, pickled cucumber, and the rice separately. Reheat the lentils and the rice separately, and then assemble into a bowl and serve.

You can also pickle thinly sliced carrots and sliced onion. Double the pickling brine, so you’ll have enough liquid to cover these additions.

You can make this dish with chickpeas instead of lentils, as well. Just use a can of chickpeas and simmer for a few minutes longer.

To make this with tofu, crisp up about 10 ounces of tofu in some oil and add to the sauce at the same point as you’d add the lentils.

How to Make Gochujang Lentils

The first thing you want to do is make your pickled cucumber, so it can marinate while you make the rice or noodles and the gochujang sauce.

Add the vinegar, water, sugar, salt and pepper to a small bowl, mixing well. Add in the cucumber and press it into the brine. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes before using.

Make the rice or noodles and the sauce in the meantime.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, bell peppers, ginger-garlic paste, and salt and cook for two to three minutes.

Then mix in the soy sauce, gochujang, rice vinegar, and maple syrup.

Bring the sauce mixture to a boil, then mix the cornstarch into the water and add to the skillet. Bring it back to a boil, then add the lentils, tossing well to coat.





Simmer the lentil mixture for two to three more minutes for the flavors to meld and for the sauce to thicken a little bit more.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. For more heat, add some red pepper flakes or some gochugaru flakes, then switch off the heat.

To serve your gochujang lentils, add some rice or noodles to a plate. Add a good helping of the lentils. Top with some of the pickled cucumber, chopped green onion, and sesame seeds, and serve.

Frequently Asked Questions