Sweet-spicy-crunchy Gochujang Cauliflower can be served as an appetizer or an entree! Gochujang Cauliflower Wings make a perfect game day snack, or serve it over rice for a delicious, veggie dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree

This recipe has an amazing, spicy flavor and a crunchy texture without the need to deep fry. While you bake the cauliflower, prepare the sauce in a pan on the stove. Toss it all together, and enjoy!

If you’re not familiar with gochujang, it’s a fermented Korean red chili paste with a sweet and spicy flavor. It adds sweet heat and an umami flavor to all sorts of dishes and pairs perfectly with crunchy, baked cauliflower.

Why You’ll Love Gochujang Cauliflower

Easy to make

Baked, not fried

Perfect, crunchy texture

Full of flavor

It’s naturally gluten-free

Ingredients:

cauliflower coating: we use rice flour, tapioca or corn starch, garlic powder, salt and pepper, water, oil, and sesame oil. Rice flour gives a nice crunchy coating. You can use all purpose flour as well but it won’t be as crunchy

cauliflower cut into bite-sized florets

gochujang sauce: a spicy Korean chili paste

rest of the sauce ingredients: soy sauce, maple syrup, salt, rice or apple cider vinegar, and cornstarch mixed with water (to thicken)

Tips:

Make sure you have your cauliflower ready to go before mixing the batter. The batter thickens quickly, so you want to toss the cauliflower into it immediately.

When you spread the cauliflower onto the baking sheet, do it in a single layer, and try to make sure the wings aren’t touching each other.

How to Make Gochujang Cauliflower Wings:

First, cut the cauliflower into florets and gather your batter ingredients.

Mix the dry ingredients for the coating in a large bowl. That’s the rice flour, starch, garlic, salt, and pepper. Then, add the water and oils and mix until you have a smooth batter.





Toss in the cauliflower florets, mixing to coat them really well in the batter. The batter should be just thick enough so it coats the cauliflower well, and it’s going to be enough for the cauliflower. The batter keeps thickening as it sits, so you’ll want to mix it in pretty quickly.

Transfer the cauliflower to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in a single layer, making sure the florets are spread out and not touching each other. Bake at 425° F/220° C for 30 minutes.

While the cauliflower bakes, make the sweet-and-spicy gochujang sauce.

Add the gochujang, soy sauce, maple syrup, salt, and vinegar to a large skillet over medium heat and mix well.

When all of that is combined, mix the cornstarch in a quarter cup of water, then add that to the skillet, mixing again. As soon as the sauce thickens, remove the pan from the heat.

Add the baked cauliflower to the skillet, tossing to coat in that flavorful sauce.

garnish with green onions or sesame seeds, if you like. Serve with rice or noodles or in lettuce wraps

Storage and Reheating:

Store in a covered container for up to 3 days in the refrigerator. Reheat in the oven at 350° F or in a pan on the stove. Do not microwave, because the breading will get mushy.