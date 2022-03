Liven up your dinner routine with this Peanut Butter & Miso Gochujang Tofu Stir-fry. A quick vegan stir-fry with the perfect spicy peanut miso sauce that tastes better than take-out. Nutfree option and Soyfree option included.

I don’t think there’s a week that goes by that I don’t crave some kind of salty and savory Asian-inspired meal. Right around mid-morning, I start to dream of takeout being delivered right to my door without delay. Good news: this easy Korean gochujang tofu stir-fry with miso peanut sauce will be on the table in 1-2-3. Quicker than take-out!

Whipping up the perfect sweet and spicy peanut sauce is my favorite way to revive any end-of-the-week vegetables in my fridge! Add some tofu and you have a fabulously simple Korean-inspired stir fry.

Star ingredients here are peanut butter, miso paste and gochujang. This dream team makes the stir-fry sauce super flavorful. Gochujang is a Korean-style red chili paste that is savory, sweet and spicy. It’s a fermented condiment used in many Korean dishes and a variety of Korean soups and stews. If you end up with leftovers (and you will) use it up in any of these recipes.

Miso, Gochujang and Peanut Butter are such a magical combo. You all loved my miso gochujang baked whole cauliflower ,so I used that same marinade in this quick tofu veggie stir fry! What can I say? Flavor explosion guaranteed!

why you will love this quick saucy stir fry

It’s super easy and quick. Blend the sauce, roast the tofu, combine veggies and sauce and thicken and done.

it has amazing tried and tested flavors! Peanut butter, Korean gochujang, miso, ginger, garlic!

It cooks in one pan

there are options to make it without nuts and soy and oil.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Miso Gochujang Peanut Tofu Stir Fry Liven up your dinner routine with this Peanut Butter & Miso Gochujang Tofu Stir-fry. A quick vegan stir-fry with the perfect spicy peanut sauce that tastes better than take-out. Nutfree option and Soyfree option included. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 265 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the sauce: 1 tablespoon Korean Gochujang gochujang varies in heat based on brand. Use a bit less or more to preference

1 tablespoon Sambal oelek or other Asian chili sauce use less for less heat

3 tablespoons soy sauce, use tamari for Glutenfree

1/4 cup ( 60 g ) smooth peanut butter or almond butter , use 1/3 cup if you like your sauce to be thicker and more peanut buttery flavor

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons yellow or white miso or used chickpea miso to keep it soy-free

1 tablespoon white or rice vinegar

1/2 inch ( 3.5 g ) ginger

2 cloves garlic

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) water For the stir fry: 2 teaspoons sesame oil

14 ounce of firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and cubed

1/2 cup thinly sliced carrots

1/2 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

1/2 cup thinly green bell pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

green onion for garnish Instructions Make the sauce: Add all the ingredients for the sauce in a blender and blend until smooth then set aside. (You can add in 1 tsp flour or cornstarch and blend if you like the final sauce thick)

For the stir fry: Heat the sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

When hot, add the pressed and cubed tofu and cook until the tofu is golden brown on most of the edges.

Then add bell pepper, carrots, and salt and cook for two minutes.

Then add in the blended sauce and mix in. Use another 1/4 cup of water to rinse out the blender and add to the skillet.

Cook until the sauce has come to a boil and then simmer for another two minutes.

Taste and adjust salt, sweet, heat, and flavor. Then take off heat. Serve over rice or quinoa . Garnish generously green onion. Thicken the sauce more by cooking another few minutes and serve in lettuce wraps or over mashed potatoes Notes Peanut-free, use almond butter or cashew butter.

use almond butter or cashew butter. Nut-free : Use sunflower seed butter

: Use sunflower seed butter Oilfree : omit the oil , bake the tofu. Use broth to sauté veggies and proceed.

: omit the oil , bake the tofu. Use broth to sauté veggies and proceed. Soyfree : use chickpea tofu, chickpeas or veggies. Omit soy sauce and add 1/2 teaspoon more salt. Substitute gochujang with sambal oelek or other chili sauce .

: use chickpea tofu, chickpeas or veggies. Omit soy sauce and add 1/2 teaspoon more salt. Substitute gochujang with sambal oelek or other chili sauce . Add in other quick cooking veggies for variation. Like snow peas, zucchini. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Miso Gochujang Peanut Tofu Stir Fry Amount Per Serving Calories 265 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 729mg 32% Potassium 323mg 9% Carbohydrates 20g 7% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 11g 12% Protein 15g 30% Vitamin A 3875IU 78% Vitamin C 50mg 61% Calcium 159mg 16% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for this recipe, we use firm or extra firm tofu. Make sure to press it for at least 15 minutes.

Make sure to press it for at least 15 minutes. sesame oil is best for frying the tofu and rounds things out with a silky mouthfeel and deep nutty flavor.

is best for frying the tofu and rounds things out with a silky mouthfeel and deep nutty flavor. miso: Miso adds extra flavor and umami to the stir-fry sauce, along with classic Asian ingredients such as garlic, ginger and soy sauce

gochujang adds heat and that authentic Korean flavor

maple syrup adds sweetness to the stirfry sauce

peanut butter adds richness and balances out the heat of the chili paste

veggies: I like a colorful mix of carrots and red and green bell pepper

Tips:

If y ou cannot find gochujang, add some Sriracha chili sauce or other Asian chili paste like sambal Or lemon. Harissa would also be ok to use.

ou cannot find gochujang, add some Sriracha chili sauce or other Asian chili paste like sambal Or lemon. Harissa would also be ok to use. In lieu of tofu, you could use seitan or soycurls. Soak the soycurls in broth then drain, toss in cornstarch and stir fry until golden on some edges and use

Use any veggies you like baby corn, snow peas, green asparagus, zucchini, or carrots are all great additions.

You can serve this on steamed rice, quinoa, cauliflower rice or use the stir-fry as a filling for lettuce wraps.

To make this peanut-free , use almond butter or cashew butter. For Nut-free use Sunflower seed butter

, use almond butter or cashew butter. For Nut-free use Sunflower seed butter To make this Gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce.

Oil-free: omit the oil , bake the tofu. Use broth to sauté veggies and proceed.

Soy-free : use chickpea tofu , chickpeas or veggies. Omit soy sauce and add 1/2 teaspoon more salt

How to Make Peanut Butter Miso & Gochujang Tofu Stir-fry

