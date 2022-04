Indo Chinese Chilli Garlic Noodles – an easy noodle stir-fry that can be ready in about 20 minutes and that is PACKED with flavor. Lo Mein Noodles tossed with crunchy veggies and a sweet, salty and spicy sauce. Feel free to add your choice of protein!

Are you ready for another Delicious Indo-Chinese dinner – Sweet and spicy chili garlic noodles! So good! This is a dish from the Indian Chinese cuisine – many Chinese and inspired dishes indianized with spices or change in cooking style or ingredients.

This cuisine like any other cuisine has its own set of recipes. Veggies such as cabbage and bell peppers are not cooked down, they get added only after the noodles are mixed so they have a raw crunch. Indian Green chili sauce or freshly minced green chilies adds the restaurant style flavor you get in indo Chinese restaurants!

The veggies are left crunchy in this recipe which provides a nice contrast to the soft noodles. These noodles can get spicy but you can make them way less spicy if you prefer!

The original recipe usually uses a green chili sauce or paste, which is fresh green chilies blended with some vinegar, but that sauce isn’t very easily available in stores. You can ind it in Indian stores. I often use finely minced green chili instead. If you can get some green Chile sauce from the Indian store, use that or you can also blend green chilies with a little bit of water and vinegar and use that.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Indo-Chinese Chilli Garlic Noodles Indo Chinese Chilli Garlic Noodles - an easy noodle stir-fry that can be ready in about 20 minutes and that is PACKED with flavor. Lo Mein Noodles tossed with crunchy veggies and a sweet, salty and spicy sauce. Feel free to add your choice of protein! Nutfree, easily Glutenfree Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 25 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 229 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the noodles: 6 oz ( 170 g ) Lo mein or thin soba or other wheat-based noodles or thin spaghetti

1 teaspoon soy sauce or use tamari for Glutenfree

1 teaspoon sesame oil For the stir fry: 2 teaspoons oil

6 cloves garlic finely chopped

2 dried red chillies (Indian chilies or cayenne, or use california red for mild heat )

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes , use less for less heat

1/2 cup ( 65 g ) julienned carrots

2 tablespoons soy sauce , tamari for Glutenfree

1 tablespoon sambal oelek or other red Asian chili sauce

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

1 teaspoon molasses

1 cup ( 70 g ) thinly sliced green cabbage

1 cup ( 149 g ) bell pepper ,thinly sliced red or green or both

2 tablespoons whites of green onion ,reserve the greens for garnish

1 tablespoon finely minced green chili ,I use Serrano (you can also use some mild green chilies, such as Anaheim, or just use a green bell pepper and mince it) or use 2 teaspoons Indian green chili sauce

green onion, black pepper and cilantro for garnish Instructions Make your noodles according to the instructions on the package. (If you're using spaghetti, then add a teaspoon of baking soda to your boiling water and then add the noodles and cook them. This makes them get more pliable, which works much better in Asian dishes.)

Once the noodles are cooked, rinse them in cold water, then toss the noodles in the soy sauce and sesame oil and set aside.

For the stir fry : Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the garlic and dried red chilies and pepper flakes and cook until the garlic is starting to turn evenly golden.

Then add in the carrots and toss well. Add in all of the sauces that is the soy sauce, sambal oelek, rice vinegar, molasses and mix well and bring to a good boil.

Then add in the noodles and toss well to coat.Toss well for about half a minute.

Then add in all of the veggies- cabbage, bell pepper, green onion, and minced green chili or green chili sauce and toss well for a few seconds to coat the veggies. Then switch off the heat.

Let it sit for another minute or two. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add salt, more soy sauce or chili sauce if needed.

Garnish with green onion, pepper and cilantro. Add some baked tofu to make into a meal or Serve with indo Chinese stir fries such as dragon chicken soycurls manchurian , or other saucy Asian stir fries such as sweet and sour tofu or general Tso’s cauliflower. Store refrigerated for upto 3 days Notes Glutenfree : use gluten free noodles or rice noodles and tamari instead of soy sauce

: use gluten free noodles or rice noodles and tamari instead of soy sauce Soyfree- use coconut aminos Nutrition Nutrition Facts Indo-Chinese Chilli Garlic Noodles Amount Per Serving Calories 229 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 420mg 18% Potassium 362mg 10% Carbohydrates 41g 14% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 4053IU 81% Vitamin C 58mg 70% Calcium 42mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

