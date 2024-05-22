Indo-Chinese Schezwan tofu “paneer” is a super quick weeknight stir fry which needs just one pan and 30 minutes. This dish uses a few ingredients and is packed with veggies and FLAVOR! Quick schezwan sauce recipe included!

This is my easy and super delicious indo-Chinese Schezwan tofu! Indo-Chinese cuisine is a sub cuisine of Indian cuisine. It is adapted from both Chinese and Indian cuisines and has its own dishes and sauces. Many of the dishes are similar to Chinese dishes but have added spices and flavors and often have a slightly different name- like this schezwan tofu, which is different from Chinese Szechuan tofu. This Indochinese version usually uses Indian paneer cheese. I am using tofu for the recipe. You can use other plant based proteins as well.

To make this simple dish, you crisp up the tofu and stir fry it with store-bought Schezwan sauce and some veggies, thicken with a little bit of cornstarch, and it’s done.

You can use Schezwan sauce or use the Schezwan chutney that you can find in Indian stores or online or use the Chinese sauce. The indo chinese chutney or sauce is more flavorful and more garlic-y than the conventional store ones.

You can also make your own Schezwan sauce from scratch at home with some garlic and dried chilies( milk chilies like Kashmiri chilies). See recipe notes for a quick version. Serve it over plain or schezwan rice, quinoa or Hakka noodles.

Why You’ll Love Schezwan Tofu

easy, 30-minute, one-pan meal

restaurant style that you can make at home!

lots of crunchy veggies in sticky-sweet-mildly spicy Schezwan sauce

gluten-free and nut-free with a soy-free option

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post! Save Post Δ Email SAVE THIS! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa. Print Recipe No ratings yet Schezwan Tofu “Paneer” Indo-Chinese Indo-Chinese Schezwan tofu “paneer” is a super quick weeknight stir fry which needs just one pan and 30 minutes. This dish uses a few ingredients and is packed with veggies and FLAVOR! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 174 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu 14 ounces ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then sliced into shapes that you like

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch or other starch such as tapioca or arrowroot

1 teaspoon oil For the stir fry 1 teaspoon oil

2 cloves garlic minced

¼ cup ( 40 g ) chopped onion chopped into ¾” squares or petals or thick slices

¼ cup ( 25.25 g ) chopped celery optional

½ or 1 ( 178.5 g ) bell pepper chopped into ¾” squares or thick slices For the Schezwan sauce 1 tablespoon soy sauce or use tamari for gluten free

1 tablespoon ketchup

4 to 5 tablespoons Schezwan sauce or schezwan chutney ( see recipe notes for a quick recipe)

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with ½ cup of water For garnish green onion, sesame seeds, pepper flakes Instructions Make the tofu first. Press and slice the tofu , if you haven't already, and add to a bowl.

In a small bowl, mix the black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, cornstarch, and salt . Mix really well, then sprinkle all of that over the tofu. Toss well to coat.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot, add the coated tofu and cook until most of the edges of the tofu are golden. Flip the tofu after a few minutes to continue to cook the other edges of the tofu. It will take 5 to 7 minutes.

Then remove the tofu from the skillet into a bowl. Now, make the stir fry and Schezwan sauce. Add another teaspoon of oil and heat over medium heat. Then, add in the garlic and mix in for a few seconds until it's starting to get translucent.

Increase the heat to medium high. Add in the onion, celery, bell pepper, and a good pinch of salt and cook for 2 minutes.

Add in all of the sauces , except the cornstarch mixture, and bring to a boil. Half a minute

Mix the cornstarch into the water, and add that to the skillet. Mix well, and bring to a boil, then add in the crisped up tofu, tossing well to coat. Switch off heat and let the mixture sit for a few minutes.

Garnish with green onions, sesame seeds, and pepper flakes and serve over rice, noodles, or quinoa. Notes Quick Schezwan sauce: mix 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste, 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili power, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon tomato paste, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, 2 teaspoons Sambal oelek or any chili sauce, generous dash of salt and black pepper and 1 tablespoon water. This is a nut-free and gluten-free recipe, as long as you use tamari instead of soy sauce for gluten-free. Soyfree-: use chickpea tofu, seitan, or chickpeas instead. Also omit the soy sauce and make sure that the Schezwan sauce is soy-free and use more of it for flavor in place of the soy sauce. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Schezwan Tofu “Paneer” Indo-Chinese Amount Per Serving Calories 174 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 689mg 30% Potassium 214mg 6% Carbohydrates 18g 6% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 1520IU 30% Vitamin C 59mg 72% Calcium 148mg 15% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your protein. You can use chickpea tofu, seitan, or chickpeas, if you want a soy-free version.

ground spices – Black pepper and Kashmiri chili powder season the tofu.

cornstarch – To help the seasonings stick to the tofu and help the tofu get crispy. You’ll also use cornstarch mixed with water to thicken the Schezwan sauce.

oil – To stir fry.

aromatics – Garlic, onion, and celery add crunch and flavor!

bell pepper – For even more veggie crunch!

soy sauce – Use tamari or more Schezwan sauce for gluten-free.

ketchup – Adds umami and a little bit of sweetness.

Schezwan sauce – Use Schezwan sauce or Indo Chinese Schezwan chutney in this recipe. Make sure it’s soy-free, if needed. See recipe notes for a recipe to make it!

maple syrup – A little sweet offsets the heat of the Schezwan chilis.

rice vinegar – Adds a great tang to the sauce.

garnishes – Garnish this with green onion, sesame seeds, and pepper flakes.

💡 Tips Make sure to press your tofu for the best texture.

The sauce will continue to thicken after adding the cornstarch, even after you turn off the heat. So be sure to turn the heat off to prevent over thickening.

How to Make Schezwan Tofu

Make the tofu first.

Press and slice the tofu, if you haven’t already, and add to a bowl.

In a small bowl, mix the black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, cornstarch, and salt. Mix really well, then sprinkle all of that over the tofu. Toss well to coat.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot, add the coated tofu and cook until most of the edges of the tofu are golden. Flip the tofu after a few minutes to continue to cook the other edges of the tofu. It will take anywhere from 5 to 7 minutes minutes.

Then remove the tofu from the skillet into a bowl.





Now, make the stir fry and Schezwan sauce.

Add another teaspoon of oil and heat over medium heat. Then, add in the garlic and mix in for a few seconds until it’s starting to get translucent.

Increase the heat to medium high. Add in the onion, celery, bell pepper, and a good pinch of salt and cook for 2 minutes.

Add in all of the sauces, except the cornstarch mixture, and bring to a boil.

Mix the cornstarch into the water, and add that to the skillet. Mix well, and bring to a boil, then add in the crisped up tofu, tossing well to coat. Switch off heat and let the mixture sit for a few minutes.

Garnish with green onions, sesame seeds, and pepper flakes and serve over rice, noodles, or quinoa.