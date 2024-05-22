Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

Schezwan Tofu (Indo-Chinese 1 pan 30 minutes)

Published: by Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

Indo-Chinese Schezwan tofu “paneer” is a super quick weeknight stir fry which needs just one pan and 30 minutes. This dish uses a few ingredients and is packed with veggies and FLAVOR! Quick schezwan sauce recipe included!

Szechuan tofu in the pan with green onions and sesame seeds
Table of Contents

This is my easy and super delicious indo-Chinese Schezwan tofu! Indo-Chinese cuisine is a sub cuisine of Indian cuisine. It is adapted from both Chinese and Indian cuisines and has its own dishes and sauces. Many of the dishes are similar to Chinese dishes but have added spices and flavors and often have a slightly different name- like this schezwan tofu, which is different from Chinese Szechuan tofu. This Indochinese version usually uses Indian paneer cheese. I am using tofu for the recipe. You can use other plant based proteins as well.

To make this simple dish, you crisp up the tofu and stir fry it with store-bought Schezwan sauce and some veggies, thicken with a little bit of cornstarch, and it’s done. 

You can use Schezwan sauce or use the Schezwan chutney that you can find in Indian stores or online or use the Chinese sauce. The indo chinese chutney or sauce is more flavorful and more garlic-y than the conventional store ones.

You can also make your own Schezwan sauce from scratch at home with some garlic and dried chilies( milk chilies like Kashmiri chilies). See recipe notes for a quick version. Serve it over plain or schezwan rice, quinoa or Hakka noodles.

close-up of Szechuan tofu in the pan with green onions and sesame seeds

Why You’ll Love Schezwan Tofu

  • easy, 30-minute, one-pan meal
  • restaurant style that you can make at home!
  • lots of crunchy veggies in sticky-sweet-mildly spicy Schezwan sauce
  • gluten-free and nut-free with a soy-free option
Szechuan tofu in a bowl with rice

More Indo-Chinese Recipes

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox

Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post!

Save Post

By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa.

Szechuan tofu in the pan with green onions and sesame seeds
Print Recipe
No ratings yet

Schezwan Tofu “Paneer” Indo-Chinese

Indo-Chinese Schezwan tofu “paneer” is a super quick weeknight stir fry which needs just one pan and 30 minutes. This dish uses a few ingredients and is packed with veggies and FLAVOR!
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Total Time30 minutes
Course: Main
Cuisine: Chinese, Indian-Chinese
Keyword: indo chinese schezwan paneer, Schezwan tofu
Servings: 4
Calories: 174kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the tofu

  • 14 ounces (396.89 g) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then sliced into shapes that you like
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch or other starch such as tapioca or arrowroot
  • 1 teaspoon oil

For the stir fry

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • ¼ cup (40 g) chopped onion chopped into ¾” squares or petals or thick slices
  • ¼ cup (25.25 g) chopped celery optional
  • ½ or 1 (178.5 g) bell pepper chopped into ¾” squares or thick slices

For the Schezwan sauce

  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce or use tamari for gluten free
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 4 to 5 tablespoons Schezwan sauce or schezwan chutney ( see recipe notes for a quick recipe)
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with ½ cup of water

For garnish

  • green onion, sesame seeds, pepper flakes

Instructions

Make the tofu first.

  • Press and slice the tofu, if you haven't already, and add to a bowl.
  • In a small bowl, mix the black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, cornstarch, and salt. Mix really well, then sprinkle all of that over the tofu. Toss well to coat.
  • Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot, add the coated tofu and cook until most of the edges of the tofu are golden. Flip the tofu after a few minutes to continue to cook the other edges of the tofu. It will take 5 to 7 minutes.
  • Then remove the tofu from the skillet into a bowl.

Now, make the stir fry and Schezwan sauce.

  • Add another teaspoon of oil and heat over medium heat. Then, add in the garlic and mix in for a few seconds until it's starting to get translucent.
  • Increase the heat to medium high. Add in the onion, celery, bell pepper, and a good pinch of salt and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Add in all of the sauces, except the cornstarch mixture, and bring to a boil. Half a minute
  • Mix the cornstarch into the water, and add that to the skillet. Mix well, and bring to a boil, then add in the crisped up tofu, tossing well to coat. Switch off heat and let the mixture sit for a few minutes.
  • Garnish with green onions, sesame seeds, and pepper flakes and serve over rice, noodles, or quinoa.

Notes

Quick Schezwan sauce: mix 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste, 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili power, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon tomato paste, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, 2 teaspoons Sambal oelek or any chili sauce, generous dash of salt and black pepper and 1 tablespoon water. 
This is a nut-free and gluten-free recipe, as long as you use tamari instead of soy sauce for gluten-free.
Soyfree-: use chickpea tofu, seitan, or chickpeas instead. Also omit the soy sauce and make sure that the Schezwan sauce is soy-free and use more of it for flavor in place of the soy sauce.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Schezwan Tofu “Paneer” Indo-Chinese
Amount Per Serving
Calories 174 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 689mg30%
Potassium 214mg6%
Carbohydrates 18g6%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 9g10%
Protein 12g24%
Vitamin A 1520IU30%
Vitamin C 59mg72%
Calcium 148mg15%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
tofu, Szechuan sauce, and other stir fry ingredients in bowls on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • tofu – This is your protein. You can use chickpea tofu, seitan, or chickpeas, if you want a soy-free version.
  • ground spices – Black pepper and Kashmiri chili powder season the tofu.
  • cornstarch – To help the seasonings stick to the tofu and help the tofu get crispy. You’ll also use cornstarch mixed with water to thicken the Schezwan sauce.
  • oil – To stir fry.
  • aromatics – Garlic, onion, and celery add crunch and flavor!
  • bell pepper – For even more veggie crunch!
  • soy sauce – Use tamari or more Schezwan sauce for gluten-free.
  • ketchup – Adds umami and a little bit of sweetness.
  • Schezwan sauce – Use Schezwan sauce or Indo Chinese Schezwan chutney in this recipe. Make sure it’s soy-free, if needed. See recipe notes for a recipe to make it!
  • maple syrup – A little sweet offsets the heat of the Schezwan chilis.
  • rice vinegar – Adds a great tang to the sauce.
  • garnishes – Garnish this with green onion, sesame seeds, and pepper flakes.

💡 Tips

  • Make sure to press your tofu for the best texture.
  • The sauce will continue to thicken after adding the cornstarch, even after you turn off the heat. So be sure to turn the heat off to prevent over thickening.

How to Make Schezwan Tofu

Make the tofu first.

Press and slice the tofu, if you haven’t already, and add to a bowl. 

In a small bowl, mix the black pepper, Kashmiri chili powder, cornstarch, and salt. Mix really well, then sprinkle all of that over the tofu. Toss well to coat. 

seasoned tofu in a white bowl

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Once hot, add the coated tofu and cook until most of the edges of the tofu are golden. Flip the tofu after a few minutes to continue to cook the other edges of the tofu. It will take anywhere from 5 to 7 minutes minutes.

crisping up the tofu in the pan

Then remove the tofu from the skillet into a bowl. 


Now, make the stir fry and Schezwan sauce.

Add another teaspoon of oil and heat over medium heat. Then, add in the garlic and mix in for a few seconds until it’s starting to get translucent. 

adding garlic to the pan

Increase the heat to medium high. Add in the onion, celery, bell pepper, and a good pinch of salt and cook for 2 minutes. 

adding bell pepper to the pan

Add in all of the sauces, except the cornstarch mixture, and bring to a boil.

adding sauces to the pan of veggies

Mix the cornstarch into the water, and add that to the skillet. Mix well, and bring to a boil, then add in the crisped up tofu, tossing well to coat. Switch off heat and let the mixture sit for a few minutes.

mixing the Szechuan sauce in the pan
veggies mixed with the Szechuan sauce in the pan
adding tofu to the pan of Szechuan sauce and veggies

Garnish with green onions, sesame seeds, and pepper flakes and serve over rice, noodles, or quinoa.

Szechuan tofu in the pan with green onions and sesame seeds
Szechuan tofu on a plate with rice

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This is a nut-free and gluten-free recipe, as long as you use tamari instead of soy sauce for gluten-free. 

To make this soy free, you can use chickpea tofu, seitan, or chickpeas instead. Also omit the soy sauce and make sure that the Schezwan sauce is soy-free and use more of it for flavor in place of the soy sauce.

What can I serve with Schezwan tofu?

Serve this with rice, naan, or flatbread. It’s also delicious served with Hakka Noodles or Schezwan Fried Rice.

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

More Indo Chinese



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment and Rating

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.