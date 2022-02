Indo-Chinese Vegan Chilli Chicken Soycurls make for an amazing weeknight dinner that is easy to make! Chewy, marinated soy curls in a ginger garlic green chili sauce is perfect weeknight takeout sub! Made with a simple homemade green chili paste. Nutfree. Glutenfree.

I seem to be on sort of Indo Chinese kick! After my fiery Dragon Chicken Soy Curls, I am now mixing things up with another simple weeknight dinner: chilli chicken soycurls! A spicy crispy indo-Chinese dish with a savory spicy sticky sauce that is just lightly sweet and pretty spicy.

Soy curls are available easily in the US. There are similar options in other countries that have different names. You don’t want to use the very meaty Soy chunks but the thinner chicken like alternatives if available. If they aren’t available, use seitan or other chicken subs or use tofu! See notes for alternatives.

What is Indo Chinese Cuisine?

Indo Chinese cuisine is an Indianized cuisine adapted from Chinese cuisine. There are also creative dishes that developed over time without necessarily being inspired from any cuisine. The Indianization adds loads of ginger , garlic and green chilies to recipes. Fresh uncooked as well as cooked green chilies often make a prominent appearance. In India, people prefer things more savory and with more heat, so the sauces also often are less sweet than the westernized asian sauces or Chinese cuisine.

The sauce base has ginger garlic and green chilies and the sauce uses soy sauce ketchup and red chili sauce. A mix of green chilies and vinegar add the amazing restaurant like flavor. If you have the Indian green chili sauce, you can use that instead of the green chili vinegar mix. Serve this my Indo-Chinese fried rice, plain rice, make a spread with the chilli tofu, Gobi manchurian, dragon chikin.

I love cooking with soy curls – they provide such a satisfying texture. Note that they are not the same as soy chunks that are chewier and take much longer to cook. They are made with whole non-gmo soybeans and you can find them in some stores or order them online on amazon or butlerfoods.com. See recipe notes for substitution.

MORE STIR FRIES

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Chili Chicken With Soycurls (An Indo-Chinese Recipe) Indo Chinese Chili Chicken Soycurls make for an amazing weeknight dinner! Chewy, marinated soy curls in a sweet, spicy and sticky stir-fry sauce made with a simple homemade green chili paste. Gluten-free. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 193 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the soy curl chicken: 4 ounces ( 115 g ) dried soy curls

2 cups ( 350 ml ) broth

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oil

2.5 tablespoons of cornstarch For the sauce: 2 teaspoons oil

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon finely chopped ginger

2 green chilies hot such as serrano or Indian chilies, or use mild green chilies, you can use 1 mild green chili such as anaheim

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons Cilantro/coriander stems reserve the leaves for garnish

1/2 cup chopped red or white onion

1 green bell pepper chopped into 3/4 inch pieces or sliced

2 tablespoons white parts of the green onion reserve the green parts for garnish

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup soy sauce or tamari for Glutenfree

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon sambal oelek or red asian chili sauce

1.5 tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon sugar or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or use 1/4 teaspoon for less heat

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed in 1/2 cup of water

green onion and cilantro for garnish Instructions For the soy curls: Soak the soycurls warm broth or water for 10 minutes or until they are fully soaked. Then drain and press slightly to remove just a bit of the excess liquid.

Transfer to a bowl, add the soy sauce, black pepper, and oil and toss well. Then add the cornstarch and toss well to coat.

Spread the soycurls on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 C) degrees celsius for 15-20 minutes or until crisp.

Make the sauce: add oil to a skillet over medium heat then add the garlic and ginger and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden in some edges.

Meanwhile, mince the green chilies and mix with the vinegar, or blend the green chilies with the vinegar into a paste. (Or use 1-2 tbsp Indian green chili sauce )

Then add this mixture to the skillet with garlic and ginger cooking. Mix well. Cook for a few seconds then add in the onion, bell pepper, green onion, coriander stems, and salt and mix well. Increase the heat to medium high and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Then add the soy sauce, ketchup, white pepper, sugar, cayenne, and mix.

Add the cornstarch slurry which is the 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1/2 cup water and mix in. (For saucier use 1 cup water)

Once the mixture starts to thicken, add in your baked soycurls and toss well to coat. Then switch off the heat.

Taste and adjust salt sweet and heat. Garnish with the green onion and cilantro and serve over rice. Notes Soycurls substitute: tofu: cube 10 ounces of tofu into small cubes after pressing for 15 minutes. Then toss in the soy sauce and black pepper and then add the cornstarch then bake until the tofu is somewhat crispy and then add it in the end when the sauce is thickening.

cube 10 ounces of tofu into small cubes after pressing for 15 minutes. Then toss in the soy sauce and black pepper and then add the cornstarch then bake until the tofu is somewhat crispy and then add it in the end when the sauce is thickening. soycurl subs : You can also use 6-7 oz Seitan or other vegan chicken subs or use vegetables such as cauliflower.

: You can also use 6-7 oz Seitan or other vegan chicken subs or use vegetables such as cauliflower. I like to use hot chilies such as serrano or Indian chilies but you can use a milder kind of green chilies or a mix, eg 1 mild green chili such as anaheim mixed with one serrano Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chili Chicken With Soycurls (An Indo-Chinese Recipe) Amount Per Serving Calories 193 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 878mg 38% Potassium 177mg 5% Carbohydrates 25g 8% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 15g 30% Vitamin A 196IU 4% Vitamin C 30mg 36% Calcium 113mg 11% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

rehydrated dried soy curls serve as a stand-in for the chicken

the soy curls are coated with a mix of soy sauce, black pepper and cornstarch, then baked

sauteed garlic and ginger form the base of the chili sauce

green chiles are blended with vinegar for a quick homemade green chile paste

onion, bell pepper, green onion, and cilantro stems are added for that fresh flavor

the sauce is a tangy-sweet blend of soy sauce, sambal oelek and ketchup as well as maple syrup or sugar

a bit of cayenne pepper adds extra heat but you can add more or less according to your tolerance

a cornstarch slurry is used to thicken the sauce

Tips:

Soycurls substitute: tofu: cube 10 ounces of tofu into small cubes after pressing for 15 minutes. Then toss in the soy sauce and black pepper and then add the cornstarch then bake until the tofu is somewhat crispy and then add it in the end when the sauce is thickening.

cube 10 ounces of tofu into small cubes after pressing for 15 minutes. Then toss in the soy sauce and black pepper and then add the cornstarch then bake until the tofu is somewhat crispy and then add it in the end when the sauce is thickening. You can also use 6-7 oz Seitan or other vegan chicken subs or use vegetables such as cauliflower.

I like to use hot chilies such as serrano or Indian chilies but you can use a milder kind of green chilies or a mix, eg 1 mild green chili such as anaheim mixed with one serrano

Soy Curls come dry and need to be rehydrated and cooked in order to enjoy them. They will increase in size quite a bit as they soak.

Sometimes soy curls absorb a lot of liquid and sometimes they absorb just enough. If they absorb too much sauce you might want to add some more broth so they are well saturated.

How to make Indo Chinese Vegan Chilli Chicken Stir-fry

For the soy curls: Soak the soycurls in 2 cup of warm broth or water for 10 minutes or until they are fully soaked. Then drain and press slightly to remove just a bit of the excess liquid.

Transfer to a bowl, add the soy sauce and black pepper and oil and toss well. Then add the cornstarch and toss well to coat.

Spread the soycurls on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 C) degrees celsius for 15-20 minutes or until crisp.

Make the sauce: add oil to a skillet over medium heat then add the garlic and ginger and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden in some edges.

Meanwhile, mince the green chilies and mix with the vinegar, or blend the green chilies with the vinegar into a paste. (Or use 1-2 tbsp Indian green chili sauce ).

Then add this mixture to the skillet with garlic and ginger cooking. Mix well. Cook for a few seconds then add in the onion, bell pepper, green onion, cilantro/coriander stems, and salt and mix well.

Increase the heat to medium high and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Then add the soy sauce, ketchup, white pepper, sugar, cayenne, and mix.

Add the cornstarch slurry which is the 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 1/2 cup water and mix in.

Once the mixture starts to thicken, add in your baked soy curls and toss well to coat. Then switch off the heat.

Garnish with the green onion and cilantro and serve over rice.

These soy curls are crispiest when just baked , so toss in the sauce and serve immediately. However, even if you do serve them a bit later, the texture will still be great and it make for a fabulous meal. Feel free to re-heat adding some more broth.

Storage:

Store refrigerated in a closed container for upto 4 days.

How to serve chilli chicken soycurls

Serve this my Indo-Chinese fried rice, plain rice, make a spread with the chilli tofu, Gobi manchurian, dragon chikin.