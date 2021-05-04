Vegan Jalapeño Popper Skillet is a delicious and quick vegan dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes making it perfect for any night of the week. Dairy-free and can be made gluten-free.

In the mood for spicing things up for dinner tonight? Amazing! I have something for you! Jalapeno Popper Skillet – Say what? Yes, we take a popular restaurant appetizer and turn it into dinner! All made in one skillet like we did with this enchilada skillet

A delicious and quick vegan dinner perfect for any night of the week. Especially perfect now, with Cinco de Mayo around the corner!

Now that the days are getting warmer, I love me a quick, easy, and tasty one-pan dinner that allows me to stay outside longer. And this one is seriously easy. Traditionally, Japaneño Poppers are a bit fiddly to make, First hollowed out, then stuffed with a mixture of cheese and sometimes ground meat before they are breaded and deep-fried. This skillet dinner is more like a deconstructed cheater’s version. We take those cheesy briney flavors we love and incorporate them into a delicious Mexican-inspired tortilla skillet.

A simple hearty mix of sauteed onion, tomato and bell peppers with added veggie crumbles and some pickled jalapeno is the base of this Tex Mex Skillet dinner. No breadcrumbs needed here! I went with some sliced tortillas that get tossed with the jalapeno popper filling directly in the pan. Cheese and jalapeno popper sauce on top, and DONE! No fussing, no stuffing no breading or frying involved. WIN!

You can serve this Vegan Jalapeño Popper Skillet Dinner with some tortilla chips, over rice or cauliflower rice, with a salad or just straight out of the pan. The most important thing is drizzling it again all over with a generous amount of vegan Jalapeno Popper Cream for a bit of tang.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Jalapeno Popper Skillet Dinner Vegan Jalapeño Popper Skillet is a delicious and quick vegan dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes making it perfect for any night of the week. Dairy-free and can be made gluten-free. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 20 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 327 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tsp oil

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) thinly sliced onion

1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) thinly sliced bell pepper red, green or both

1 cup ( 82.09 g ) veggie crumbles or cooked lentils

1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) chopped tomatoes

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp chili powder blend

2-3 tortillas sliced into triangles or use tortilla chips

2 tbsp chopped pickled jalapeno For the Jalapeno popper cream- 1/4 cup cashews soaked for 15 minutes in hot water, see notes for Nutfree

1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

4 or 5 slices pickled jalapeno

3-4 tbsp water For toppings Sliced Avocado

Cilantro

Pickled Jalapeno Instructions Heat a cast iron, or regular skillet over medium high heat, add oil.

Add the onion and peppers, cook for 2 minutes, then add in the veggie crumbles, salt, and chili powder blend, and mix in. Cook until the onion is golden.

Add in the tomatoes, and two tbsp of water and mix in. Cook until the tomatoes are somewhat tender. Mash some of them.

Add in the tortillas and the pickled jalapenos and mix in

Reduce heat to medium.Top with the jalapeno popper cream sauce, pickled jalapenos, and 1/4 cup of vegan cheese shreds, if using. The cover the skillet with a lid, and continue to cook until the cheese melts, 4-5 minutes.

Remove from the heat, top with avocado and cilantro and serve. To make the jalapeno popper cream sauce- Blend all of the ingredients until smooth and creamy,

Taste and ajust flavor by adjusting salt, adding more tang with the brine from the pickled jalapeno as needed. Notes Nutfree : use 1/3 cup Silken or firm tofu or 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds for jalapeño cream sauce

: use 1/3 cup Silken or firm tofu or 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds for jalapeño cream sauce Glutenfree : use Glutenfree tortillas or corn tortilla chips

: use Glutenfree tortillas or corn tortilla chips Top these with sliced avocado, fresh cilantro, and some more pickled jalapeno.

Pico de Gallo would be amazing with this but I would serve it on the side, not spooned on top as it would make the dish watery and the tortillas soggy.

You can add in some black beans or sweet corn to bulk this up a bit. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Jalapeno Popper Skillet Dinner Amount Per Serving Calories 327 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 654mg 28% Potassium 571mg 16% Carbohydrates 34g 11% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 16g 32% Vitamin A 1944IU 39% Vitamin C 57mg 69% Calcium 60mg 6% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

