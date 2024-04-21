This chorizo tofu and spicy lentil black bean bowl is packed with flavor from chorizo-style tofu and this incredible mixture of stewed black beans and red lentils. Serve over rice with your favorite burrito fillings, like cilantro, salsa, and vegan cheese or sour cream.

Don’t you love a burrito bowl? You get amazing textures and flavors of a burrito without having to take the time rolling it up. This one has 1. easy and delicious smoky black beans that are cooked with red lentils to add more texture. 2. These super flavorful chorizo marinade for the tofu! 3. Your fave toppings like chopped onion, jalapeño, vegan cheese or sour cream and hot sauce! Assemble as a bowl or wrap in a burrito!

This is a super comforting bowl, and the spiced bean and lentil mixture is almost stew- or chili-like that cooks up much faster than most chilis or stews. It’s just so hearty and flavorful topped with this delicious, umami-filled, spiced, crisped up tofu. Finish it off with chopped onion or salsa or pickled jalapeño, and any other fillings you’d add to a burrito, and spoon it over rice.

You can serve the tofu burrito bowl without rice and with tortilla chips or sourdough for dipping! Or like a chili with tofu as the topping along with crushed tortilla chips. If you like this tofu burrito bowl, also make sure to check out my delicious black bean burrito bowl!

Why You’ll Love Tofu Burrito Bowls

toothsome chorizo tofu with flavorful stewed black beans and lentils

spicy tofu chorizo bakes in the oven while you make the beans on the stovetop

so versatile! Serve over rice or on its own with chips or flatbread to dip.

make it your own by choosing your favorite burrito toppings

nut-free with easy gluten-free and soy-free options

No ratings yet Chorizo Tofu Burrito Bowl This tofu burrito bowl is packed with flavor from chorizo-style tofu and this incredible mixture of stewed black beans and red lentils. Serve over rice with your favorite burrito fillings, like cilantro, salsa, and vegan cheese or sour cream. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 291 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Chorizo Tofu 7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then crumbled

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons oil

1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce Use tamari for gluten-free.

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons chili powder blend You can use mild or hot of choice.

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne , use less for less heat For the Black Beans and Lentils 1 teaspoon oil

2 cloves garlic minced

½ cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

½ cup ( 64 g ) chopped carrots

¼ cup ( 37.25 g ) chopped bell pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1.5 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1.5 tablespoon tomato paste

3 cups ( 709.76 ml ) water divided

⅓ cup ( 60 g ) dried split red lentils

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can black beans drained, or use 1 ½ cups cooked black beans or other beans of choice, like white beans or chickpeas

2 tablespoons vegan sour cream or non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream. Choose soy- and/or nut-free, if needed. For garnish vegan cheddar shreds, chopped onion, tomato, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, green onion, crushed tortilla chips, and/or any other burrito fillings you like! Instructions Make the tofu chorizo. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

Press and crumble the tofu, if you haven’t already.

In a bowl, add all of the remaining tofu ingredients, and mix really well. Then, add in 2 tablespoons or more of water to make it into a smooth marinade, because it will be a little clumpy with all of those spices. Once the mixture is smooth, reserve 2 teaspoons of this mixture to add to the beans.

To the remaining mixture, add the crumbled tofu and toss well to coat.

Spread the tofu out onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, making sure to space it out a bit, so that they don't stick to each other too much. Bake for 18 to 25 minutes. Check in at the 17 or 18 minute mark, and move the tofu around, so that the some pieces on the edges that are getting crispy can be moved to the center, and the softer tofu from the center of the pan can have some time to crisp up on the edge of the pan. Continue to bake until most of the tofu is slightly crispy.

Remove the baking pan from the oven and set aside. In the meantime, make the black bean and red lentil mixture. Heat a large skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and cook for a few seconds.

Add the onion and a good pinch of salt, and mix and cook until the onion is golden. Add a splash of the water in between to help the onions brown evenly and to help conduct the heat evenly.

Mix in the carrots, peppers, salt, and spices and cook for 2 minutes, then add the reserved spice paste, tomato paste and half of the water. Mix the spice paste in, then add the remaining water along with the lentils and black beans. Mix well, then cover and cook for 22 to 25 minutes, or until the lentils are very well done.

Check midway and stir, as well, adding more water if the mixture is drying out too much.

When the lentils are well cooked, taste and just salt and flavor, then mix in the vegan sour cream. At this time, you can also add in a little bit more water or liquid if it is drying out too much.

Bring to a good boil, then switch off the heat. Serve in a bowl on its own or with rice, and then top it with the chorizo tofu and your burrito bowl toppings of choice. Video Notes Nutrition data doesn’t include optional toppings, rice, etc. To make this recipe soy-free, use crumbled up chickpeas or chickpea tofu instead of tofu for the chorizo, and use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. To make this nut-free, use a nut-free non-dairy sour cream or yogurt. For gluten-free, use tamari instead of soy sauce. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chorizo Tofu Burrito Bowl Amount Per Serving Calories 291 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 689mg 30% Potassium 765mg 22% Carbohydrates 41g 14% Fiber 15g 63% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 17g 34% Vitamin A 4195IU 84% Vitamin C 22mg 27% Calcium 157mg 16% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – Use firm or extra firm and be sure to press for at least 15 minutes before crumbling into big chunks.

oil – To help the spices stick to the tofu and to sauté the veggies for the beans.

soy sauce – For moisture and umami. Use tamari for gluten-free.

tomato paste – For moisture and umami.

dried spices – We will season the tofu with smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper, oregano, chili powder, cumin, and cayenne. For the beans, you need chili powder and smoked paprika.

aromatics – Sautéed garlic and onion bring so much flavor to the black beans and lentils!

veggies – Carrots and bell peppers add texture and flavor to the beans, as well.

water – To cook the dried red lentils.

dried split red lentils – These will break down during cooking to give the black beans a thick, protein-packed sauce

black beans – Using cooked or canned black beans saves on cooking time without sacrificing texture or flavor.

vegan sour cream – To make the beans so creamy! You can use non-dairy yogurt or other non-dairy cream of choice, like cashew cream, if you prefer. Choose a nut-free and/or soy-free vegan cream, if needed.

garnish – Garnish your tofu burrito bowl with your favorite burrito fillings, like vegan cheese and/or sour cream, salsa, chopped onion, tomato, pickled jalapeño, etc.

💡 Tips Get the tofu baking first, then make the beans while the tofu is in the oven.

Don’t skip pressing the tofu! It gives it such a good texture. You can prep the veggies and other ingredients while the tofu presses.

If the pan dries out while you’re sautéing the onions, add splashes of water, as needed, to help the onions brown evenly.

