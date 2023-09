Crispy tofu burritos packed with mushrooms and spicy potatoes, then tossed in hot sauce and browned. A satisfying dinner. They’re full of cilantro, fresh veggies, and FLAVOR!

These crispy tofu burritos are a super flavorful burrito that’s packed with textures and flavors! Make the delicious savory tofu-mushroom filling, and spicy potatoes, then add to the tortillas along with fresh cilantro and veggies. Roll them all up into a burrito.

From there, you pan fry the burritos with a little oil and hot sauce to make them crispy, spicy, and totally addictive.

This is a bean-free burrito, but you can add beans if you like. You can also serve the flavorful fillings as tacos, wraps, taquitos or quesadillas.

Why You’ll Love Crispy Tofu Burritos

smoky tofu and mushrooms with spicy potatoes inside

lots of fresh herbs and veggies

nut-free

soy-free and gluten-free options

For the tofu mushroom filling: 1 teaspoon oil

1 to 2 teaspoons chili powder, I use chipotle chili powder blend. You can use regular chili powder and add 1/2 teaspoon of chipotle pepper flakes.

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons lime juice

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) of water or broth

7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) of firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes, then cubed or sliced, as you like

4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) of mushrooms sliced into 3-mm thick slices. I use cremini or white mushrooms. You can also use baby portabella.

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) sliced red onion For the potatoes: 1 teaspoon oil

1 1/2 cup ( 315 g ) peeled and cubed potatoes I use Yukon gold, but you can also use russet potatoes, chopped into 3/4-inch cubes

1 teaspoon Italian herb blend

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika or smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt For the rest of the burrito: cooked rice as needed

1 tomato chopped small

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) of chopped onion

3 to 4 tablespoons of chopped cilantro

vegan cheese optional. I use some cheddar shreds.

4 or 5 large tortillas at least ten inches To fry the burritos: 2 teaspoons of oil

3 to 4 teaspoons hot sauce Instructions Make the tofu mushroom filling: To a skillet over medium heat, add the oil, then add in the salt and spices, the 2 teaspoons of lime juice, and the tomato paste and 2 tablespoons of the water and mix really well.

Add in the tofu, mushroom and onion and mix well to coat. Cover with the lid and cook for 7 to 8 minutes, then remove the cover, stir really well and continue to cook to thicken the mixture and dry it out a little bit.

Carefully and adjust salt and flavor. Add more salt and chili powder, if you like. Cook for another 4 to 6 minutes, depending on your mushrooms and the moisture content in the pan. If the mixture is drying out too much in between cooking, you can add in splashes of water to mix in when the mixture is cooking with the lid on. Transfer the mixture to another bowl. Make the potatoes: In the same skillet, add the oil and heat over medium heat, then add the potatoes and toss to coat. Add all of the spices and salt and toss again to coat.

Cover with the lid, cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue to cook, stirring often, for another 2 to 3 minutes. Cover with the lid again, and let it cook for another 3 to 4 minutes and see if your potatoes are cooked or not. Depending on the size of the potatoes, your stove, and the pan, they should get done anywhere from 8 to 12 minutes. Once the potatoes are cooked, transfer them to another bowl. To assemble your burrito: Warm up the tortillas in the microwave or on your gas stove. Then, add a layer of cooked rice, some tofu filling, and some of the potatoes. Top with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, cheese, and a good drizzle of lime juice. Then fold up into a burrito shape. Prep the remaining burritos, and set them aside. To seal the burritos: Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat, add a few drops of oil and 1 teaspoon of hot sauce for each burrito. Place the burritos seam-side-down on the skillet. Cook to seal that side for 2 to 4 minutes, and then move them around so that they are warmed on all sides and so they pick up some of the hot sauce mixture on all sides. Repeat for all the burritos and serve. Notes Nutritional information doesn't include rice or vegan cheese, since amounts will vary. To make this without soy, you can use canned or cooked black beans, chickpeas, or lentils or chickpea flour tofu instead. To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas. These crispy tofu burritos are naturally nut-free.

Ingredients and Substitutions

dried spices – Chipotle chili powder and onion powder give the tofu mushroom filling a smoky, savory flavor that’s just incredible!

lime juice – For acidity. You’ll add this to the tofu filling and on top of everything before you roll the burrito.

tomato paste – Adds umami to the tofu filling.

tofu and mushrooms – This is the burrito filling. Make sure that you press your tofu for the best texture!

red onion – Cooked red onion ups the umami in the tofu burrito filling even more!

potatoes – You can use Yukon gold or russet potatoes to make this part of the filling.

herbs and spices – We’re seasoning the potatoes with Italian herb blend, garlic and onion powders, and paprika for an amazing flavor!

other fillings – Fresh tomato, onion, and cilantro bring a lovely freshness to this burrito, while cooked rice and vegan cheese make it hearty and filling.

tortillas – Make sure you’re using large, burrito-sized tortillas to make this.

hot sauce – You’ll seal the burritos and crisp them up in a little bit of oil and hot sauce before serving.

Tips

When you’re making the tofu burrito filling, make sure that you let it dry out some before removing from the heat. You don’t want it too dry, but it shouldn’t be super wet, because then you’ll end up with soggy burritos.

How long the potatoes need to cook depends on the potatoes you use, your stove, and your pan. Just keep checking in until they’re fork-tender.

See the video for how to roll the burrito, if you need help.

How to Make Crispy Tofu Burritos

To a skillet over medium heat, add the oil, then add in the salt and spices, then add two teaspoons of lime juice, and the tomato paste and 2 tablespoons of the water and mix really well.

Add in the tofu, mushroom and onion and mix well to coat.

Cover with the lid and cook for seven to eight minutes, then remove the cover, stir really well and continue to cook to thicken the mixture and dry it out a little bit.

Carefully and adjust salt and flavor. Add more salt and chili powder, if you like. Cook for another four to six minutes, depending on your mushrooms and the moisture content in the pan. If the mixture is drying out too much in between cooking, you can add in splashes of water to mix in when the mixture is cooking with the lid on.

Transfer the mixture to another bowl.

In the same skillet, add the oil and heat over medium heat, then add the potatoes and toss to coat. Add all of the spices and salt and toss again to coat.

Cover with the lid, cook for three to four minutes, then reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue to cook, stirring often, for another two to three minutes. Cover with the lid again, and let it cook for another three to four minutes and see if your potatoes are cooked or not. Depending on the size of the potatoes, your stove, and the pan, they should get done anywhere from eight to 12 minutes.





Once the potatoes are cooked, transfer them to another bowl.

To assemble your burrito, warm up the tortillas in the microwave or on your gas stove.

Then, add a layer of cooked rice, some tofu filling, and some of the potatoes.

Top with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, cheese, and a good drizzle of lime juice. Then fold up into a burrito shape. Prep the remaining burritos, and set them aside.

To seal the burritos, heat the same skillet over medium-high heat, add a teaspoon of oil a teaspoon of hot sauce for each burrito. (Or use some chili powder blend instead of hot sauce)

Can I make this soy-free? To make this without soy, you can use canned or cooked black beans, chickpeas, or lentils instead. Or use chickpea flour tofu. Also make sure your non-dairy cheese is soy-free. Can these be made gluten-free? To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas. Is this recipe nut-free? Yes! As long as your vegan cheese is nut-free, these crispy tofu burritos are naturally nut-free.

Place the burritos seam-side-down on the skillet. Cook to seal that side for two to four minutes, and then move them around so that they are warmed on all sides and so they pick up some of the hot sauce mixture on all sides. Repeat for all the burritos and serve with salsa of choice.

Frequently Asked Questions