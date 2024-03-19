Lemon blueberry scones are crisp on the outside, flaky inside and use No butter or oil! This one-bowl spring recipe is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or snacking. Soyfree Nutfree Glutenfree option. Low fat option.

These are super refreshing scones that come together in just one bowl. We use some chilled coconut cream to add the flaky texture. They are perfectly flaky without using any butter or oil, but if you want to add some, you can go ahead and add some to the dough, for extra buttery, extra flaky scones.

To make these lower fat, see my low-fat apple cinnamon scones, which are also oil-free. Follow the process for the wet ingredients from there.

Change up the berries to use seasonal berries of choice. Make orange cranberry or other combination scone. Add in some poppyseeds for lemon poppyseed scones!

No matter what variation you choose, lemon blueberry scones are going to be a new favorite breakfast, brunch, or snack. They are so easy to make, perfect for spring or any season, and vibrant and delicious! Drizzle with your favorite icing!

Why You’ll Love Lemon Blueberry Scones

flaky, buttery scones with no added butter or oil!

zesty lemon and sweet blueberries in crisp, flaky scone form

drizzle topping adds even more vibrant, lemony flavor

one bowl, oil-free recipe

easily made gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free, and even low fat!

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Lemon Blueberry Scones Vegan Oil-free Lemon blueberry scones are crisp on the outside, flaky inside and use no butter or oil! This 1-bowl spring recipe is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or snacking. Soyfree Nutfree Glutenfree option. Low fat option Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 17 minutes mins Total Time 37 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 285 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Dry Ingredients 1 3/4 cup ( 218.75 g ) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons sugar cane sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons lemon zest For the Wet Ingredients 3/4 cup ( 177.44 ml ) coconut cream That’s the solid part from a can of full-fat coconut milk. Use more, as needed.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon maple syrup To Add Later 3/4 cup ( 111 g ) blueberries fresh or frozen or a mix For the Optional Topping 2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream cheese

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 to 3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

lemon zest for garnish Instructions First, make the scones. Preheat the oven to 425° F (218° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well. Then, add in the coconut cream, vanilla, and maple syrup and press and mix into the dough. It will take two minutes or more for the coconut cream to kind of start to incorporate into the dough. If the mixture is still is too dry and not coming together, add in a tablespoon of coconut milk. (Not the coconut cream, add some coconut milk) Try to mix and make a dough. You might need another 1-2 tablespoons of coconut milk to get the dough together.

Once the dough is somewhat coming together, add in the blueberries and continue to bring the dough together. You don’t want a really smooth dough, so do not overwork the dough. Then, just fold it over itself to get the blueberries inside the dough. An even distribution is not necessary.

Then, shape the dough into a 1” thick disc and, and use a pizza cutter or knife to slice into the scones shape that you like. You can also use a cookie cutter to make round scones, if you like.

Place the scones onto the parchment-lined baking sheet. (optionally brush a teaspoon of maple syrup all over the scones, if you want them to be extra golden on top). Bake for 17 to 18 minutes, then tap the top of the middle scone to see if it sounds hollow. If it doesn’t, then let it continue to bake for another 2 minutes or so, then take the scones out of the oven. Meanwhile, make the optional topping. In a bowl, add all of the topping ingredients, except the lemon zest, and mix until smooth. Depending on your cream cheese or yogurt, you might need to add a few drops of water, if it’s too thick to drizzle.

Top the warm scones with this drizzle, and then also sprinkle on the lemon zest. Serve plain or with some vegan butter. Video Notes I use a mix of frozen wild blueberries and fresh blueberries for the scones. The frozen berries tend to leak a lot of color, so you want to be careful while mixing those in. You can use all fresh or all frozen berries, as well, to make these. Topping: Instead of the optional topping above, you can also use any other vegan cream cheese topping or just a plain icing of choice, as well, to top the scones. Nutfree, omit the almond flour and use more all-purpose flour. Also be sure to use nut-free non-dairy milk and yogurt. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of vegan butter into the nut-free scones when you add the wet ingredients to get that flaky texture. To make gluten-free lemon blueberry scones, use a mix of 1 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour, and 1/2 cup potato starch. Mix really well, and use 1 3/4 cup of this mixture instead of the all-purpose flour. To make these soy-free use soy-free non-dairy milk and yogurt. To make these lower fat, see my low-fat apple cinnamon scones Nutrition Nutrition Facts Lemon Blueberry Scones Vegan Oil-free Amount Per Serving Calories 285 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 4g 25% Sodium 196mg 9% Potassium 150mg 4% Carbohydrates 52g 17% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 28g 31% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 8IU 0% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 64mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

flours – You are using a mix of all-purpose and almond flours. If you’re doing a nut-free version, omit the almond flour and use more all-purpose flour plus 1 to 2 tablespoons vegan butter to get back the flakiness you lose from omitting the almond flour.

baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the dough.

sugar – For sweetness.

lemon zest – Adds an zingy, lemon flavor to the scones and to the topping.

coconut cream – Coconut cream is the thick, white part that separates out when you refrigerate a can of full-fat coconut milk. The fat in the coconut cream is what allows you to get a flaky scone with no added oil. If you want to do low fat, see the wet ingredients in my low-fat apple cinnamon scones, which are also oil-free.

vanilla extract – For flavor.

maple syrup – For moisture and flavor.

blueberries – To add to the scones.

non-dairy yogurt or cream cheese – For the optional topping. Use nut- or soy-free, if needed.

lemon juice – Makes the topping extra lemony!

powdered sugar – To sweeten the topping and help it harden like a glaze.

💡 Tips The dough for scones should be on the dry side. You want it to be just coming together before shaping and slicing.

It’s OK if the blueberries are not totally evenly distributed. The lemony scones are super flavorful, so you can enjoy some bites that are more lemony and some that are more blueberry-ish.

If you don’t want to make the topping listed, use your favorite vegan cream cheese topping or plain icing. You can still sprinkle on the lemon zest for that zingy flavor!

How to Make Lemon Blueberry Scones

First, make the scones.

Preheat the oven to 425° F (218° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well.

Then, add in the coconut cream, vanilla, and maple syrup and press and mix into the dough. It will take two minutes or more for the coconut cream to kind of start to incorporate into the dough. If the mixture is still is too dry and not coming together, add in a tablespoon of coconut milk. Not the coconut cream, add some coconut milk, and try to mix and make a dough. You might need another one to two tablespoons of coconut milk to get the dough together.





Once the dough is somewhat coming together, add in the blueberries and continue to bring the dough together. You don’t want a really smooth dough, so do not overwork the dough. Then, just fold it over itself to get the blueberries inside the dough. An even distribution is not necessary.

Then, shape the dough into a 1” thick disc and, and use a pizza cutter or knife to slice into the scones shape that you like. You can also use a cookie cutter to make round scones, if you like.

Place the scones onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, and optionally brush a teaspoon of maple syrup all over the scones, if you want them to be extra golden on top. Bake for 17 to 18 minutes, then tap the top of the middle scone to see if it sounds hollow. If it doesn’t, then let it continue to bake for another 2 minutes or so, then take the scones out of the oven.

In the meantime, make the optional topping.

In a bowl, add all of the topping ingredients, except the lemon zest, and mix until smooth. Depending on your cream cheese or yogurt, you might need to add a few drops of water, if it’s too thick to drizzle.

Top the warm scones with this drizzle, and then also sprinkle on the lemon zest. Serve plain or with some vegan butter.