Spinach and cheese Savory scones with Italian herbs and sun-dried tomato are crisp on the outside and buttery inside with no added oil! They’re the perfect addition to breakfast or brunch, side with soups and they make a great snack, too.

These vegan savory scones with spinach and cheese are full of flavor from fresh herbs, sun-dried tomato, and green onion. They are absolutely delicious and perfect with gravy or spread with vegan butter. You can also make these a side with soups, bean stews, tofu scramble or really anything else you want to serve with it.

They are crisp on the outside and buttery on the inside, even though there isn’t any added butter in this recipe. Instead, they get this amazing texture from a little bit of almond flour, vegan cream cheese, and non-dairy “buttermilk” made from mixing vegan milk with a little bit of vinegar.

These scones / biscuits are based on my other oil-free scones, like my churro scones, banana scones, and apple cinnamon scones. For these savory version, I add herbs, spinach, and vegan cream cheese.

Why You’ll Love Vegan Spinach and Cheese Scones

crisp outside and buttery inside with no vegan butter or added oil!

full of amazing flavor from Italian herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, green onion, and cheese

30 minute recipe and needs just 1 Bowl! Everything gets mixed in the same bowl, then shaped and baked

easily made nut-free and soy-free with a simple gluten-free option

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Spinach and Cheese Savory Scones Spinach and cheese savory scones with Italian herbs and sun-dried tomato are crisp on the outside and buttery inside with no added oil! They’re the perfect addition to breakfast or brunch, served with gravy or soups, and they make a great snack, too. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 22 minutes mins Total Time 32 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 184 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Dry Ingredients 2 cups ( 250 g ) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Italian herbs

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomato

2 tablespoons chopped green onion For The Wet Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) chilled non-dairy milk or more, if needed

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

2 tablespoons cold vegan cream cheese (or use coconut cream)

1 tablespoon cold maple syrup

1/2 cup ( 78 g ) frozen spinach thawed

1/2 cup ( 56 g ) vegan cheese shreds such as mozzarella, parmesan or a mix Optional Toppings cheese or sesame seeds Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C).

In a bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well, then make a well in the center. In a separate, small bowl, mix the non-dairy milk with the vinegar and set aside.

Then, add the cream cheese, maple syrup, spinach and vegan cheese to the well in the center of the dry bowl, and press and mix using a fork, so the cream cheese mixes in and all of the dough mixture looks like crumbs. It will take about 1 to 2 minutes for the cream cheese to mix in.

Mix 1/4 cup of the chilled non-dairy milk mixture into dough, then add another 1/4 cup and mix in. Depending on your flour and the milk, you may or may not need more non-dairy milk. Add more cold non-dairy milk, a tablespoon at a time, to mix and make a dryish, scone-like dough. It should feel a little dry, but when you press it, it should come together. If you add too much non-dairy milk, then the scones will be more like a muffin.

Bring the dough together and flatten it into 1 inch thick circle or oval. Use a knife or a pizza cutter to make any shapes that you like. You can make biscuit circles with a cookie cutter or triangles by just cutting it like a pizza. Then, separate those onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

At this time you can also put these in the freezer for 10 minutes or so, if the overall temperature of the dough has warmed, or you can directly bake.

If you want these to get nice and browned on top, you can brush the tops with some oil or vegan butter at this point, Or mix together 1 teaspoon of non-dairy milk and 1 teaspoon maple syrup and brush that on top. Add optional toppings such as more cheese or sesame seeds.

Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, or until the tops are getting golden and when you tap the top the Scones don't sound doughy.

Take the scones out of the oven, let them cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet, then serve with some butter or however you like. Notes Gluten-free, use a mixture of 1 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour, and 1/2 cup potato starch in place of the 2 cups of all-purpose flour. You will still need to add the 1/4 cup of additional almond flour in the recipe. These are soy-free if you use a soy-free non-dairy cream cheese, cheese, and milk. Nut-free, use nut-free non-dairy cream cheese, cheese, and milk and replace the almond flour with 1 to 2 tablespoons of vegan butter to help with the texture of the scone. Storage: Scones taste best day-of, but you can store them for 2 to 3 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer. Warm them in the toaster oven or oven before serving for the best texture. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Spinach and Cheese Savory Scones Amount Per Serving Calories 184 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Polyunsaturated Fat 0.3g Sodium 370mg 16% Potassium 227mg 6% Carbohydrates 30g 10% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 1210IU 24% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 104mg 10% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

all-purpose flour – To make these gluten-free, use a mix of 1 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour, and 1/2 cup tapioca starch instead.

almond flour – This helps give the scones a buttery texture without vegan butter or added oil! For nut-free, use 1 to 2 tablespoons vegan butter instead.

baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the dough.

Italian herbs – This is a blend of basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, and parsley that adds so much flavor to these vegan savory scones!

pepper flakes – Adds just a touch of heat to bring out the other flavors.

sun-dried tomato – Adds texture and umami flavor.

chopped green onion – For fresh umami and texture.

chilled non-dairy milk – You’re going to mix this with a little bit of vinegar to make your vegan buttermilk. This gives the scones a rich texture. Use a nut-free and/or soy-free milk, if needed. You want the milk chilled, because you don’t want the dough to be too warm before baking.

vegan cream cheese – Adds richness to the scones. Use nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

maple syrup – A hint of sweetness brings out the amazing flavors!

frozen spinach – lightly thaw before using. Drain excess moisture if any.

vegan cheese shreds – Use your favorite type! Make sure to choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

💡 Tips It’s important to get the right dough texture. You want it dry, but it should hold together when you press it together. If the dough is too moist, you’ll end up with a muffin-like texture, rather than scone-like.

cold cream cheese, milk, maple and other ingredients will help keep the dough cold

Brushing oil or a mix of non-dairy milk and maple syrup on top before baking helps your spinach and cheese scones get a nice, browned top.

