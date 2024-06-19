Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

Strawberry Mousse Cake (vegan, gluten-free option)

Published: by Leave a Comment

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

Make the most of strawberry season with this amazing strawberry mousse cake! It is jam packed with sweet-tart strawberries with a thick layer of rich strawberry mousse and strawberry compote on top.

strawberry mousse cake on the cutting board
Table of Contents

If you need a show-stopping dessert, this strawberry mousse cake is here for you, especially if you don’t like everything chocolate. This is a very vibrant and summery cake with berries added in 3 ways!! Fresh strawberries, strawberry compote, and a velvety strawberry mousse. Make my simple vanilla cake. Make some quick compote on a skillet. Blend up the mousse right in the blender! Layer, refrigerate, and slice!

cutting a slice of strawberry mousse cake

The base is a thin layer of cake that you top with this really thick strawberry mousse layer and fresh strawberries and then you top the whole thing with this incredible strawberry compote. It just is mind-blowingly delicious. 

You can make the cake using whatever pan you have. I used a six-inch cake pan and also used a cake collar. You can just use your tall six-inch pan and pour the mousse in, if you don’t have a cake collar. You can also use a regular-sized eight-inch cake pan, and it will fill up the mousse to the top. It’ll be a thinner layer of the mousse, but it’ll still be plenty of strawberry mousse on top, because the cake layer will be thinner as well.

If you do use a regular pan instead of the cake collar, just make sure to line it with parchment before you pour in the mousse, so that it’s easy to take everything out. This cake is summery, refreshing, kind of like an ice cream mousse cake and decadent. Let me know if you try this and don’t forget to review the recipe!

slice of strawberry mousse cake on a plate with a spoon

Why You’ll Love Strawberry Mousse Cake

  • gorgeous cake with so much strawberry flavor!
  • creamy strawberry mousse made in the blender, no cooking needed
  • sticky-sweet strawberry compote topping
  • easy to make soy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free
strawberry mousse cake slice on a plate with a bite taken out

🍓More Strawberry Desserts

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox

Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post!

Save Post

By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa.

strawberry mousse cake on the cutting board
Print Recipe
No ratings yet

Strawberry Mousse Cake

Make the most of strawberry season with this amazing strawberry mousse cake! It is jam packed with sweet-tart strawberries with a thick layer of rich strawberry mousse and strawberry compote on top. Gluten-free option
Prep Time30 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Chilling Time4 hours
Total Time4 hours 50 minutes
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: strawberry mousse cake
Servings: 10
Calories: 348kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Cake Wet Ingredients

  • ½ cup (118.29 ml) non-dairy milk
  • 1.5 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt
  • 2.5 tablespoons oil
  • ¼ cup (50 g) sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Cake Dry Ingredients

  • 1 cup (125 g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca starch
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

For the Strawberry Compote

  • 13 to 14 large strawberries leaves and stems removed
  • ¼ cup (50 g) sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

For the Strawberry Mousse

  • 1 cup (129 g) raw cashews soaked in hot water for at least 15 minutes, then drained. See notes for nutfree
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) coconut cream
  • ¼ cup (50 g) sugar

For Decoration

  • 3 to 4 strawberries leaves and stems removed and thinly sliced

Equipment

  • cake pan
  • cake collar optional

Instructions

Make the cake.

  • Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C).
  • In a bowl, add all of the wet ingredients and mix really well, until the sugar is mixed in.
  • Mix together the dry ingredients in a small bowl, then add to the wet ingredients and mix well to make a batter. The batter should be just slightly stiffer than pancake batter. If it's a little too stiff, then you can add in 1 to 2 teaspoons of nondairy milk and mix in.
  • Transfer this batter to a parchment-lined 6” or 8” cake pan, even it out with a spatula, and bake for 20 to 28 minutes, depending on the size of the pan, the type of pan, and your oven.
  • Check at the 20-minute mark using a toothpick inserted into the center. When the toothpick comes out clean, remove the pan from the oven, let it cool for 5 minutes then remove the cake from the pan and let it continue cooling under a kitchen towel while you make the rest of the layers.

Make the strawberry compote.

  • Chop the strawberries into ½” or more equal-sized pieces and add to a saucepan along with rest of the compote ingredients, and cook over medium heat. If the strawberries aren't starting to release moisture, you can add in a tablespoon of water to help get things going.
  • Once the strawberries start leaking moisture, press them with a spatula and continue to cook until all of the strawberries have broken down and the mixture is starting to become jammy. This can take 6 to 10 minutes, depending on your saucepan and your stove.
  • Once all the strawberries have broken down, remove the saucepan from the heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Make the mousse.

  • Drain the cashews and add to a blender with the coconut cream, sugar and half of the warm compote. Do not blend hot compote! Blend this mixture until it is smooth. The mixture might take a minute too blend along, but continue to blend it for a minute. Then, let it sit for five minutes for the cashews to soak up more moisture, and then blend again for 30 seconds . Check if the mixture is moving really well. If it is not, then you can add in a tablespoon or so of coconut milk to help it move along. Blend for 30 seconds, wait for a minute, and repeat another 2 to 3 times until the mixture is smooth.
  • Taste and adjust the flavor. If you want it sweeter, add another tablespoon or so of sugar or add some more vanilla. The cooked strawberries will turn slightly purple when you blend them, which is all okay. You can add in some food coloring, if you want it to be very pink.
  • Once the everything is nicely smooth, put the mousse in the freezer for at least 15 to 20 minutes to start to thicken a little bit.

Assemble the strawberry mousse cake.

  • Meanwhile, slice the top off of the cake, so that it is flat on top.
  • Take 2 tablespoons of the compote, mix a tablespoon of water in, and spread that all over the cake to give it a kind of a soak.
  • Slice your strawberries, if you haven’t already, and remove the mousse from the freezer.
  • Place the cake on the cake stand. Then, if you're using a cake collar, put the cake collar around the cake. If you're using a tall 6” cake pan or a regular 8” cake pan, just line everything with parchment paper and put your cake in that cake pan. (See my Lemon mousse cake for reference)
  • Arrange the strawberry slices standing up around the edges of the cake, if you want them standing up on the sides. You can also place them on the top of the mousse later on for the 8” cake pan.
  • Pour the mousse over the cake, and even it out with a spatula. If you're using the 8” cake pan, then put the fresh strawberries on the edges all around on top of the mousse at this point. Either way, put the cake back in the freezer for 30 minutes or so, to give the mousse a chance to set up a little bit more, so you can easily spread the compote on top.
  • When the mousse is set, remove the cake from the freezer and spread all of the remaining strawberry compote on top. Then, put it back in the freezer for at least 3 hours or so, and then you can remove the cake and slice and store in the fridge. (Serve after letting it sit for 15 mins on the counter) Once the cake has set in the freezer the final time, the mousse will hold. Before that, the mousse might be a little too soft. After the freezer chill, it will stay in the fridge just fine without falling or becoming liquid, for at least 3 days. Serve directly from the fridge!

Video

Notes

Storage: Store the cake in the fridge for up to 3 days, or you can slice and freeze the cake for up to two months. If you choose to freeze, thaw in the fridge for a couple of hours or  on the counter for 15 to 20 minutes and serve.
Nutfree , use nut-free milk and yogurt and use 1 cup more coconut cream instead of the cashews.
To make this without coconut, use coconut-free non-dairy milk and non-dairy yogurt, and use another cup of cashews instead of the coconut cream and then blend the 2 cups of soaked cashews with ¾ cup of non-dairy milk of choice. The coconut-free mousse is going to be a bit more soft than the coconut mousse, so you want to keep it in the freezer longer for it to set.
To make this gluten-free, use a gluten-free blend of choice instead of the flour, or use ½ cup almond flour, ¼ cup oat flour, and ¼ cup potato starch. Mix well and use that instead of the all-purpose flour.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Strawberry Mousse Cake
Amount Per Serving
Calories 348 Calories from Fat 135
% Daily Value*
Fat 15g23%
Saturated Fat 6g38%
Polyunsaturated Fat 2g
Monounsaturated Fat 5g
Sodium 178mg8%
Potassium 171mg5%
Carbohydrates 52g17%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 37g41%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 2IU0%
Vitamin C 12mg15%
Calcium 45mg5%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
cake ingredients in bowls on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to the cake. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free and/or coconut-free, as needed.
  • non-dairy yogurt – For moisture and tang. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free and/or coconut-free, as needed.
  • oil – For texture in the cake. Do not omit.
  • sugar – Sweetens the cake, compote, and mousse.
  • vanilla extract – For flavor in the cake and in the compote.
  • all-purpose flour – For the cake. You can use a mix of ½ cup almond flour, ¼ cup oat flour, and ¼ cup potato starch instead for gluten-free.
  • cornstarch – For binding the cake. You can use tapioca starch instead, if you prefer.
  • baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter. You will also use a little salt to bring out the flavor in the strawberry compote.
  • strawberries – You will use fresh strawberries to make the compote and to decorate the cake.
  • lemon juice and zest – Brings out the flavor in the strawberry compote.
  • raw cashews – For the mousse. You can use extra coconut cream for nut-free.
  • coconut cream – For the mousse. You can use extra cashews for coconut-free.
mousse ingredients in bowls on the kitchen counter

💡 Tips

  • Overlapping steps, where possible, will save time. For example, while the cake bakes and cools, make the compote and the mousse.
  • Make sure to mash the berries while making the compote to help them release their moisture. You want the compote to be a thick, jammy consistency.
  • Blend the mousse thoroughly for the best texture.
  • Slicing the top off the cake makes for the best presentation and helps the mousse stay in place.
  • If you’re not using a cake collar, make sure to line the sides of the cake pan with parchment before pouring on the mousse, so it will release easily after chilling.
  • Chilling times are crucial, so the mousse can set up. If you don’t chill well, it will be too soft to slice.
slicing the strawberries

How to Make Strawberry Mousse Cake

Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C)

In a bowl, add all of the wet ingredients and mix really well, until the sugar is mixed in.

adding sugar to the wet ingredients in a bowl

Mix together the dry ingredients in a small bowl, then add to the wet ingredients and mix well to make a batter. The batter should be just slightly stiffer than pancake batter. If it’s a little too stiff, then you can add in 1 to 2 teaspoons of nondairy milk and mix in.

adding dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in a bowl
mixing the cake batter

Transfer this batter to a parchment-lined 6” or 8” cake pan, even it out with a spatula, and bake for 20 to 28 minutes, depending on the size of the pan, the type of pan, and your oven.

pouring the cake batter into the pan

Check at the 20-minute mark using a toothpick inserted into the center. When the toothpick comes out clean, remove the pan from the oven, let it cool for 5 minutes then remove the cake from the pan and let it continue cooling under a kitchen towel while you make the rest of the layers. 

Make the strawberry compote while the cake bakes and cools. 

adding lemon zest to strawberries in a pan

Chop the strawberries into ½” or more equal-sized pieces and add to a saucepan along with the rest of the compote ingredients and cook over medium heat. If the strawberries aren’t starting to release moisture, you can add in a tablespoon of water to help get things going. Strawberries have a lot of moisture, so it doesn’t really need too much added liquid to make this compote.

adding sugar to the berries

Once the strawberries start leaking moisture, press them with a spatula and continue to cook until all of the strawberries have broken down and the mixture is starting to become jammy. This can take anywhere from 6 to 10 minutes, depending on your saucepan and your stove. 

mashing the berries with a spatula

Once all the strawberries have broken down, remove the saucepan from the heat and set aside to cool slightly. 

strawberry compote cooking in the pan

Make the mousse while the compote cools.


Drain the cashews, if they are still soaking, and add to a blender with the coconut cream, sugar and half of the warm compote. Do not blend hot compote! Blend this mixture until it is smooth. The mixture might take a minute to break down, but continue to blend it for a minute. Then, let it sit for five minutes for the cashews to soak up more moisture, and then blend again for 30 seconds . Check if the mixture is moving really well. If it is not, then you can add in a tablespoon or so of coconut milk to help it move along. Blend for 30 seconds, wait for a minute, and repeat another 2 times or until the mixture is smooth. 

adding mousse ingredients to the blender
adding strawberry compote to the mousse ingredients in the blender

Taste and adjust the flavor. If you want it sweeter, add another tablespoon or so of sugar or add some more vanilla. The cooked strawberries will turn slightly purple when you blend them, which is all okay. That’s just how the strawberries are. You can add in some food coloring, if you want it to be very pink. 

Once the everything is nicely blended, put the mousse in the freezer for at least 15 to 20 minutes to start to thicken a little bit.

Assemble the strawberry cake.

Meanwhile, take the cake out of the pan, and slice the top off of the cake, so that it is flat on top.

slicing the top off of the cake on a cake stand after baking
cake with the top sliced off

Take 2 tablespoons of the compote, mix another tablespoon of water in, and spread that all over the cake to give it a kind of a soak. 

spreading thinned out compote onto the cake

Slice your strawberries, if you haven’t already, and remove the mousse from the freezer. 

Place the cake on the cake stand. Then, if you’re using a cake collar, put the cake collar around the cake. If you’re using a tall 6” cake pan or a regular 8” cake pan, just line everything with parchment paper and put your cake in that cake pan. 

putting the cake collar around the cake

Arrange the strawberry slices standing up around the edges of the cake, if you want them standing up on the sides. You can also place them on the top of the mousse later on for the 8” cake pan. 

arranging strawberry slices around the top of the cake inside the cake collar

Pour the mousse over the cake, and even it out with a spatula. If you’re using the 8” cake pan, then put the fresh strawberries on the edges all around on top of the mousse at this point. Either way, put the cake back in the freezer for another 30 minutes or so, to give the mousse a chance to set up a little bit more, so you can easily spread the compote on top. 

pouring on the strawberry mousse

When the mousse is set, remove the cake from the freezer and spread all of the remaining strawberry compote on top. Then, put it back in the freezer for at least 3 hours or so. Once the cake has set in the freezer the, the mousse will hold. Before that, the mousse might be a little too soft. Once it sets in the freezer, it will stay in the fridge just fine without falling or becoming liquid for at least three days. 
Slice and serve! Store refrigerated for upto 3 days.

spreading on the strawberry compote
strawberry mousse cake fully assembled inside of the cake collar
strawberry mousse cake on the cutting board

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will this keep?

Store the finished strawberry mousse cake in the fridge for up to 3 days, or you can slice and freeze the cake for up to two months. If you choose to freeze, thaw in the fridge for a couple of hours or on the counter for 15 minutes and serve.

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

To make this without nuts, use nut-free milk and yogurt and use 1 cup more coconut cream instead of the cashews.


To make this without coconut, use coconut-free non-dairy milk and non-dairy yogurt, and use another cup of cashews instead of the coconut cream and then blend the two cups of soaked cashews with ¾ cup of non-dairy milk of choice. The coconut-free mousse is going to tend to be a bit more soft than the coconut mousse, so you want to keep it in the freezer longer for it to set.

To make this gluten-free, use a gluten-free blend of choice instead of the flour, or use ½ cup almond flour, ¼ cup oat flour, and ¼ cup potato starch. Mix well and use that instead of the all-purpose flour.

How do I store this cake?

Store the cake in the refrigerator for upto 3 days.
Slice and freeze for months. Thaw on the counter for 15 mins or overnight in the fridge and then serve

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

More Summer Desserts



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment and Rating

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.