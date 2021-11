Malai Tofu – a simple Indian weeknight curry with tofu “paneer” in a thick spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. Serve with naan and/or rice for a delicious plant-based dinner. Soy-free option included.

This quick vegan malai Tofu curry is my spin on a regular restaurant-style creamy Paneer malai. Another one to add to the options for Diwali! The word “malai” means cream and while traditionally, heavy cream is used for the cream component of the dish, I use coconut milk in this recipe. The sauce usually has some texture from soaked nuts and I use almond flour for the added texture which reduces all the steps for soaking and then blending the nuts. Another difference from the restaurant favorite would be that this recipe uses pan-fried tofu instead of paneer cheese to make this dairy-free. Crisped extra firm tofu is a great stand in in the delicious sauce!

Indian cooking isn’t hard once you get to set yourself up with all the required spices and this recipe is especially simple. Tofu is so forgiving and there are no delicate veggies added so no need to be careful about overcooking anything. This meal is also great for making ahead of time.

I like to use extra-firm tofu for this malai tofu recipe and press it for an half an hour before cooking. If you want, you can even press overnight. Simply wrap the tofu in a towel and place a heavy object on top to press.

Once your tofu is pressed and cut into cubes, coat it with a mix of cornstarch, garam masala, garlic powder, and a pinch of salt and then pan fry to crisp.

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Malai Tofu ( Vegan Malai Paneer) Malai Tofu - a simple Indian weeknight curry with tofu in a thick spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. Serve with naan and/or rice for a delicious plant-based dinner. Soy-free option included. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 416 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 14 ounce ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes and cubed

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tsp cornstarch or tapioca starch

1 teaspoon oil For the sauce: 1 tablespoon vegan butter or oil

1 1/2 cups thinly sliced onion

4 cloves garlic minced or 2 teaspoons paste

1 inch ginger minced or 2 teaspoons ginger paste

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

2 bay leaves

a good pinch of cinnamon

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) tomate paste

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt divided

15 ounce can ( 425.24 g ) full-fat coconut milk reserve 2 to 3 tablespoons of coconut cream for garnish, or use cashew milk

3 tablespoons almond flour

cilantro and pepper flakes for garnish Instructions Press and cube your tofu if you haven't already then add to a bowl. Sprinkle the Garam masala, garlic powder, starch and oil and toss well to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil then add your coated tofu and cook until it is crisped and golden on most of the edges. Remove from the pan and set aside Make the sauce. Heat butter in the same skillet. Then add onion and a good pinch of salt and mix.Cook until the onions start to turn translucent.

Add in your garlic and ginger and mix well and continue to cook until the onion is evenly golden and the garlic and ginger are cooked.

Add in the spices, bay leaves, and another good pinch of salt and mix well.

Then add in your tomato paste, sugar, remaining salt, and mix well. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to help the tomato paste mix in.

Then cook until there's a sheen of oil on the tomato-onion mixture. It will take 2 to 3 minutes.

Then add in your almond flour and coconut milk and mix in. Bring it to a boil to mix all of the spices and tomato paste into the coconut milk.

Add in your crisped tofu. Mix gently then bring to a good simmer. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for another 5 minutes or so.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then take off heat.Garnish with the reserved coconut cream drizzled all over then cilantro and pepper flakes. You can also use cashew cream for the garnish or blended-up silken tofu. Notes Soyfree: To make this without soy, use 1 can of chickpeas and skip the crisping step. You can also use roasted vegetables in the sauce to make it soy-free. Nut-free: omit them almond flour Nutrition Nutrition Facts Malai Tofu ( Vegan Malai Paneer) Amount Per Serving Calories 416 Calories from Fat 315 % Daily Value* Fat 35g 54% Saturated Fat 18g 113% Sodium 443mg 19% Potassium 546mg 16% Carbohydrates 18g 6% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 391IU 8% Vitamin C 13mg 16% Calcium 190mg 19% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes and cubed

Garam masala and garlic powder

a dusting of cornstarch or tapioca starch created a crispy layer around the tofu cubes

For the sauce onions, garlic and ginger are sauteed in vegan butter to create the gravy

as for spices, we add a fragrant blend of ground cumin, coriander, cardamom, cayenne, bay leaves

and cinnamon

and cinnamon tomato paste is added for umami along with some sugar to balance out the acidity

full-fat coconut milk lends the gravy its thickness and silky texture. Make sure to reserve 2 to 3 tablespoons of the coconut cream for garnish. You can also use cashew milk instead of coconut milk

almond flour is used as a thickener as well as for texture in the sauce

I use cilantro and pepper flakes for garnish but fresh chopped mint or even some chopped nuts will be amazing

Tips:

To make this curry without soy, use 1 can of chickpeas and skip the crisping step

You can also use roasted vegetables in the sauce to make it soy-free

frozen peas (matar) are another great addition. Just stir them in in the end.

