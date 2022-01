For an easy comfort food dinner make this One Skillet Vegan White Lasagna with Vegan Bechamel & Wine caramelized Mushrooms. High in protein and low on prep work. Nutfree recipe. Soy-free & gluten-free options included.

Lasagna will always be the ultimate comfort food dinner for me, and when it involves a creamy, cheesy vegan bechamel sauce and tasty umami-packed balsamic mushrooms, I am in heaven. For this vegan one skillet white lasagna recipe, I used Baby Bella mushrooms but you could use porcini, cremini, or shiitake or any combination. You all halve been loving my 1 Skillet Lasagnas and this is another creamy dreamy delicious Nutfree option!

Now, making vegan white lasagna does not have to be a time-consuming job, because who has the time for time-consuming? Not me, for sure and, I’m guessing, not you either. So you’re going to love hearing that prep work can be done in minutes and there is no need for complicated layering.

Serve this vegan one skillet white lasagna with a fresh, green salad and you’ll be the hero at your dinner table. An easy high protein nut free vegan pasta dinner that the whole family loves.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan White Lasagna with Tofu Bechamel and Balsamic Mushrooms For an easy comfortfood dinner make this One Skillet Lasagna with Vegan Tofu Bechamel & wine Mushrooms. Nutfree recipe. Soy-free & gluten-free options included. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 254 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the mushrooms: 1 tablespoon vegan butter or extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped white onion

15-20 ( 300 g ) baby Bella mushrooms sliced

1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons white wine or use 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/8 teaspoon salt For the sauce and noodles: 2 cups broth

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast or use 2 teaspoons miso

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1/4 teaspoon prepared mustard or use ground mustard

6 no-boil lasagna noodles broken or 5 regular broken into pieces, or use 4-5 oz flat style pasta

5 ounces ( 141.75 g ) firm tofu (see notes for substitute)

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) non-dairy milk unsweetened almond , soy, oat or cashew milk

1 teaspoon flour or use cornstarch for gluten-free

1/2 teaspoon salt

2-3 tablespoons of vegan parmesan For garnish: pepper flakes or fresh parsley Instructions Prep the lasagna and sauce ingredients and keep ready. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add butter then add the garlic and onion. Cook until the onion starts to turn translucent. Then add in your mushrooms, pepper flakes, black pepper, and salt and mix well. Continue to cook until the mushrooms start to get golden on some edges, then cover and cook for another 3 or 4 minutes.

Then uncover the lid and mix well. Add in the white wine and continue to cook until the mushrooms are cooked to preference . Remove half of the mushrooms to a bowl and set aside.

To the remaining mushrooms, add in the broth, nutritional yeast, thyme, parsley, mustard, and mix well.

Then add the broken lasagna noodles and press into the broth. Cover and cook for 15-18 minutes.

Stir once in between to check if the noodles are cooking on time and not sticking at the bottom and then continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to preference.

Meanwhile, blend the tofu with the non-dairy milk and flour and salt until creamy.

Then add in to the pan, mix well and continue to cook to thicken the sauce. 3-4 minutes. (You can add in 1/4 cup vegan mozzarella shred for cheesier and mix in. )

Then sprinkle vegan parmesan on top. Cover with the lid and cook for another minute then switch off the heat.

That will melt your parmesan on top then top it with the reserved mushroom and some pepper flakes or fresh parsley and serve. Notes For gluten-free, use gluten-free pasta and cornstarch instead of flour for thickening. Tofu substitutes : use my nut-free Cauliflower Alfredo or Pumpkin seed Alfredo instead of this tofu bechamel sauce. You might need a double serving.

Use my cashew alfredo like my skillet alfredo lasagna, if you’re ok with nuts, so blend 3/4 cup cashews with the 2 cups broth.. Also blend in the 1/2 cup non dairy milk, sal and flour at the same time and add to the skillet with the noodles. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan White Lasagna with Tofu Bechamel and Balsamic Mushrooms Amount Per Serving Calories 254 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 488mg 21% Potassium 500mg 14% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 197IU 4% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 148mg 15% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

For the balsamic mushrooms, we sautee sliced baby bella ins some vegan butter along with garlic, and white onion and deglaze the pan with some white wine or balsamic vinegar

lasagna noodles are cooked in the same pan we fried the mushrooms in along with broth, nutritional yeast, thyme, parsley, and mustard

For the vegan bechamel, we blend with plant-based milk with tofu and a small amount of flour for thickening

for that cheesy crust, we add a generous sprinkle of vegan parmesan on top which melts with the remaining heat

Tips:

Feel free to use my nut-free Cauliflower Alfredo or Pumpkin seed Alfredo instead of this tofu bechamel sauce. You might need a double serving. Use my cashew alfredo if you’re ok with nuts

any kind of plant-based milk is fine, use unsweetened plain, including almond, oat, cashew, and soy milk

For gluten-free, use gluten-free pasta and cornstarch instead of flour for thickening.

How to Make Vegan One Skillet Lasagna with Bechamel Sauce

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegan butter then add the garlic and onion.

Cook until the onion starts to turn translucent.

Then add in your mushrooms, pepper flakes, black pepper, and salt and mix well. Continue to cook until the mushrooms start to get golden on some edges then cover and cook for another 3 or 4 minutes.

Then uncover the lid and mix well. Add in the white wine and continue to cook until the mushrooms are cooked to al dente.

Remove half of the mushrooms to a bowl and set them aside.

To the remaining mushrooms, add in the broth, nutritional yeast, thyme, parsley, mustard, and mix well.

Then add the broken lasagna noodles and press into the broth. Cover and cook for 15-18 minutes.

Stir once in between to check if the noodles are cooking on time and not sticking at the bottom and then continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to preference.

Meanwhile, blend the tofu with the non-dairy milk and flour, and salt until creamy.

Then add in to the pan, mix well and continue to cook to thicken the sauce 3-4 minutes.

Then add in vegan parmesan on top. Cover with the lid and cook for another minute then switch off the heat.

That will melt your parmesan on top then top it with the reserved mushroom and some pepper flakes or fresh parsley and serve.