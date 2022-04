A simple yet flavorful South Indian Potato Pepper Stir-fry which is super addictive with loads of black pepper and a simple tempering /tadka. Serve this easy vegan dish with Dals or sambar and rice or flatbreads or dosa. Or just eat up as is! So good. Gluten-free!

Oftentimes when sitting down to dinner we wish there was a more exciting, more zesty side dish to go with our main.

Enter this South Indian potato pepper stir-fry! If potatoes are your thing and you have run out of new exciting ways of making them in a manner that is simple and not overly time-consuming, this recipe is for you!

Pan-fried potatoes with a South-Indian twist that should interest you.

What lends this potato fry its special flavor are curry leaves, red onion, black pepper and mustard seeds. Mustard seeds are widely used in Indian cooking, and when roasted in hot oil, infuse the oil with a delicious flavor. To learn how to roast mustard seeds, follow my Indian cooking series on my tik tok or Instagram!

When cooking with them they are added at the start of the dish and fried until they being to pop and release their unique flavour and add a nutty taste to the dish.

More potato dishes:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Potato Pepper Fry A simple yet flavorful South Indian Potato Pepper Stir-fry which is super addictive with loads of black pepper and a simple tempering /tadka. Serve this easy vegan dish with Dals or sambar and rice or flatbreads or dosa. Or just eat up as is! So good! Glutenfree nutfree Soyfree Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 188 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the potatoes: 3 cups ( 450 g ) quartered baby potatoes or 3 cups of cubed potatoes about 1 inch size cubes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes For the tempering: 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 cups ( 160 g ) of thinly sliced red onion 1 to 1.5 cups

2 cloves garlic minced

10 curry leaves

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes or use 2 dried red chilis

1/4 teaspoon salt

cilantro and lemon juice for garnish Instructions Boil the potatoes: Heat a large saucepan of water over medium high heat. Add the salt, turmeric, and pepper flakes and then add the potatoes and bring to a boil. Continue to cook until the potatoes are cooked to preference(9-12 Mins) You don't want the potatoes too soft but you want them cooked through. Drain the potatoes and set aside.

Make your tempering: Heat the oil over medium heat in a medium to large skillet

Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds and wait for them to start popping.

Then add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onions are starting to get golden. (7-10mins, depends on your pan and stove)

Then add the garlic, curry leaves, and mix in and cook until the garlic is golden. 1-2 mins. Add splashes of water if the mixture is drying out too much.

Then add in your freshly ground black pepper and pepper flakes or red chilis and the rest of the salt and mix in.

Cook for half a minute then add the potatoes and toss well to coat.

Cover and Cook for another 2 minutes to crisp them up then take off heat. Garnish with cilantros and lemon juice. Serve these potatoes with Dals or sambar and rice or flatbreads or dosa or with breakfast. Notes Curry leaves are often sold frozen in your Indian or Asian grocery store. They are also sold dried but if you can get fresh that would be best Nutrition Nutrition Facts Potato Pepper Fry Amount Per Serving Calories 188 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 675mg 29% Potassium 838mg 24% Carbohydrates 38g 13% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 183IU 4% Vitamin C 90mg 109% Calcium 60mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

small potatoes – use Yukon or Russet

turmeric lends a gorgeous color to this dish

pepper flakes and black pepper add some heat

For the tempering, we fry mustard seeds along with sliced red onion, garlic, curry leaves and freshly ground black pepper

as well as dried red chilis

as well as dried red chilis cilantro and lemon juice are added as a garnish

Tips:

Make sure to stir fry the potatoes till they are browned.

Curry leaves are often sold frozen in your Indian or Asian grocery store. They are also sold dried but if you can get fresh that would be best

Cannot find curry leaves?add bay leaf and add some lemon or lime zest to the dish. It will not be the same but it will lend a nice flavor to the dish.

How to make South Indian Potato Pepper Fry

Boil the potatoes: Heat a large saucepan of water over medium high heat.

Add the salt, turmeric, and pepper flakes and then add the potatoes and bring to a boil. Continue to cook until the potatoes are cooked to preference.

You don’t want the potatoes too soft but you want them cooked through. Drain the potatoes and set aside.

Make your tempering: Heat the oil over medium heat in a medium to large skillet

Once the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds and wait for them to start popping.





Then add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onions are starting to get golden.

Then add the garlic, curry leaves, and mix in and cook until the garlic is golden. Add splashes of water if the mixture is drying out too much.

Then add in your freshly ground black pepper and pepper flakes or red chilis and the rest of the salt and mix in.

Cook for half a minute then add the potatoes and toss well to coat.

Cover and Cook for another 2 minutes to crisp them up then take off heat. Garnish with cilantros and lemon juice and serve.

Serve these potatoes with Dals or sambar and rice or flatbreads or dosa or with breakfast.

Storage:

Cooked potatoes and other cooked vegetables can be safely kept in the refrigerator 3 to 4 days.