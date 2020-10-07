Vegan Walnut Taco Meat Quesadillas are a super easy and quick plant-based dinner or lunch that is perfect for all fans of Tex Mex Cuisine! Can be made gluten-free + nut-free option included. Jump to Recipe

Love Tex Mex Food? Try my vegan Quesadilla’s with Walnut Taco Meat

If you are a busy person and always looking for new quick and easy vegan meal ideas then definitely bookmark these Vegan Quesadillas with walnut taco meat.

Trust me, that vegan walnut taco meat is going to be your new go-to! Something about that mix of walnuts, chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes and spices just makes it super addictive! The meat mixture comes together super quickly using a food processor, no cooking needed! And you don’t have to stop at quesadillas. Make lots and use for making vegan burritos or tacos. It is also a great addition to all kinds of bowls.

Got leftovers? Pop leftover quesadillas in the fridge for meals for the next day or two. Refrigerate any grilled quesadilla leftovers for up to 2 days, then reheat on a grill, and serve. That’s dinner!

These vegan quesadillas are my new favorite quick dinner fix and with all those veggies and the melted cheese, I just can’t get enough of them!

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Quesadilla's with Walnut Taco Meat Vegan Walnut Taco Meat Quesadillas are a quick plant-based dinner or lunch perfect for all fans of Tex Mex Cuisine! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 15 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 325 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Walnut Chickpea Taco Meat: 1/2 cup ( 58.5 g ) raw walnuts

3/4 cup ( 123 g ) cooked chickpeas

3 tbsp sundried tomato packed in olive oil or 1 tbsp tomato paste

1.5 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp oregano

2 tsp chili powder blend, I use chipotle powder chili blend, which a lot more flavor of the chipotle chili

1/2 tsp salt Toppings 2 tbsp ( 1/2 ) Sliced jalapeno

1 red bell pepper thinly sliced

pickled jalapenos as needed

1 recipe nacho cheese sauce OR

1 recipe mozzarella cheese sauce Instructions To make the walnut chickpea taco meat: Add the walnuts to a food processor, and process until the mixture resembles bread crumbs.

Add in the rest of the ingredients and process until the mixture is homogeneously combined and there are no whole chickpeas remaining, but it still has texture.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and taste and adjust flavor. If the mixture is too dry add in a tsp or so of oil, or lime juice, and mix in.

Set the mixture aside, and prepare your nacho cheese sauce, or mozzarella cheese sauce, and set aside

Set up your quesadilla by adding a good layer of the walnut chickpea taco meat, some red bell pepper, pickled jalapeno, and a good drizzle of the cheese sauce.

Place another tortilla on top, and grill it on both sides on a regular skillet, or a grill pan.

Once they're golden brown, slice the quesadillas and serve immediately.

You can serve with some salsa on the side, or some more cheese sauce. Notes Nutfree: To make this without walnuts, you can use a mixture of other nuts such as cashews or pecans. To make it nut-free you can use pumpkin seeds. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Quesadilla's with Walnut Taco Meat Amount Per Serving (1 serving taco meat - no tortilla, no cheese) Calories 325 Calories from Fat 144 % Daily Value* Fat 16g 25% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 584mg 25% Potassium 491mg 14% Carbohydrates 29g 10% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 1694IU 34% Vitamin C 40mg 48% Calcium 45mg 5% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

A blend of walnuts and chickpeas makes for the perfect meaty texture.

makes for the perfect meaty texture. Sundried tomatoes add some umami. Sun-dried tomatoes come either dried or packed in oil. I use the ones packed in olive oil. As a substitute, use 1 tbsp tomato paste.

Sun-dried tomatoes come either dried or packed in oil. I use the ones packed in olive oil. As a substitute, use 1 tbsp tomato paste. Tex-mex spices like smoked paprika, cumin, oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder make these quesadillas worthy of a fiesta!

like smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and chili powder make these quesadillas worthy of a fiesta! Fresh AND pickled j alapeno – trust me, they taste different and both add something so uniquely Mexican to these quesadillas! You can reduce the amount but you don’t want to skip them if you want to keep things authentic.

– trust me, they taste different and both add something so uniquely Mexican to these quesadillas! You can reduce the amount but you don’t want to skip them if you want to keep things authentic. As for the veggies, I like a blend of red bell pepper, thinly sliced, and more pickled jalapenos as needed!

I always make sure to make a batch of my vegan nacho cheese sauce or use my homemade mozzarella cheese to make these really nice and cheesy!

As for the tortillas, you will need 2 large tortillas per portion. Use gluten-free if needed, or use my gluten-free flatbreads

Tips:

To make this vegan taco meat without walnuts, you can use a mixture of other nuts such as cashews or pecans.

To make it nut-free you can use pumpkin seeds.

Use a pizza slicer to cut you vegan quesadilla into neat wedges.

These brown quickly, so make sure to watch to ensure your quesadilla doesn’t burn!

I use a chipotle powder chili blend which has a lot more flavor and a nice smoky note!

To make the vegan walnut chickpea taco meat:

Add the walnuts to a food processor, and process until the mixture resembles bread crumbs.



Add in the rest of the ingredients and process until the mixture is homogeneously combined and there are no whole chickpeas remaining, but it still has texture.



Transfer the mixture to a bowl, and taste and adjust flavor. If the mixture is too dry add in a tsp or so of oil, or lime juice, and mix in.



Set the mixture aside, and prepare your nacho cheese sauce, or mozzarella cheese sauce, and set aside



Set up your quesadilla by adding a good layer of the walnut chickpea taco meat, some red bell pepper, pickled jalapeno, and a good drizzle of the cheese sauce.

Place another tortilla on top, and grill it on both sides on a regular skillet, or a grill pan.

Once they’re golden brown, slice the quesadillas and serve immediately. You can serve with some salsa on the side, or some more cheese sauce.

MORE GRILLED RECIPES TO TRY