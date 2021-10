For an easy yet impressive holiday dessert try my vegan spin on Indian rabri, a thick, creamy milk pudding. My vegan rabri recipe is made with nut milk and flavored with cardamom and saffron. Gluten-free and soy-free.

Craving a sweet treat that is simple yet impressive and will soothe the soul? I have just the thing: this dairy-free Rabri recipe is everything you need in your life right now and perfect for Diwali, holidays and the cozy season. This month is all about Diwali festival sweets and treats!

What is Rabri?

Rabri is a divine Indian milk pudding. This traditional dessert is made by heating milk until a big part of the liquid has evaporated, and only a thick, creamy pudding remains. The slow cooking adds gritty milk solids to the texture as well as the Malai – drying milk skin which is folded into the pudding. This Milk Pudding is then sweetened and flavored with cardamom and saffron. My vegan spin on the classic Indian rabri recipe has no dairy. We are using homemade nut cream for thickening and almond flour for the texture. The vegan milk pudding couldn’t be easier to make, and it is every bit as delicious as the dairy version-probably even more!.

Our homemade nut milk has the perfect thick and smooth consistency and creaminess. Ideal for this rabri recipe, and what I love most is that this dairy-free pudding doesn’t need nearly as much time as milk to reduce because the added blended nuts already act as a thickener.

Rabri Pudding is usually flavored with cardamom and saffron and I stick to these traditional flavors. If you want to add one more thing, go with almond or pure vanilla extract. You could also add a splash of culinary rose water but be very careful. Rosewater can take over the flavor profile very quickly.

I like to garnish this pudding with chopped pistachios, but any nut or a combination of nuts and culinary rose petals will look pretty. Serve the Rabri chilled as is in small portions or over other desserts such as a hot jalebi or warm gulab jamuns!

More Indian Desserts to try:

Print Recipe Vegan Rabri - Indian Milk Pudding For an easy yet impressive holiday dessert try my vegan spin on Indian rabri, a thick, creamy milk pudding. My vegan rabri recipe is made with nut milk and flavored with cardamom and saffron. Gluten-free and soy-free. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 220 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 60 ml ) coconut milk

1/2 cup ( 60 ml ) oat milk

1/4 cup raw cashews soaked in warm water for 15 mins

2 tablespoons raw pistachios

1 1/4 cups ( 300 ml ) water 2 cups of water if you like you rabri a bit thinner

7 to 8 saffron strands

seeds of 1 green cardamom pod

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar

2 tablespoons almond flour

a good pinch of salt

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped raw pistachios or chopped pistachios and almonds for garnish Instructions Blend the coconut milk, oat milk, cashews, pistachios, water, saffron , seeds of the cardamom pod until well blended.

I usually blend it for a minute then let the mixture sit for 5 minutes for the nuts to rehydrate. Then I blend again for 30 seconds and I do this again once or twice until the mixture is incredibly smooth.

Add this mixture to a saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil stirring occasionally.

Then add in your almond flour, salt, and sugar and mix in the mixture. After it has come to a boil, the mixture will tend to thicken and stick to the sides. So keep stirring.

Reduce the heat to medium-low. Let the mixture dry a little bit on the edges and then mix it in after half a minute and continue to cook for another 3-4 minutes this way or until the mixture is thickened to preference.

Take off heat. Let it cool for a few minutes. Let a film form over the mixture, mix that and repeat this a couple of times until the mixture is just about lukewarm.

Then transfer it to your serving bowls. Top it with the pistachios and almonds and serve as is or chill and serve. Notes You can fold in some fresh yuba (tofu skin) into the warm Rabri for a more Malai effect. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Rabri - Indian Milk Pudding Amount Per Serving Calories 220 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Sodium 23mg 1% Potassium 188mg 5% Carbohydrates 21g 7% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 78IU 2% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 72mg 7% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

