Tikki chole – crispy potato patties with tangy chickpea curry – a popular Indian snack, has an absolutely amazing flavor! I add quinoa to make these hearty potato quinoa cutlets. Serve with tamarind or cilantro chutney for even more deliciousness. This post was originally published on July 25, 2013

Tikki Chole were a favorite Friday or Sunday evening event while growing up. The crispy potato patties are delicious on their own, I mean crispy potatoes! Pair that with the amazingly delicious and easy North Indian style chickpea curry, assemble with chopped onion, lime juice, cilantro, chutneys such as tamarind chutney or cilantro mint chutney! It’s a burst of flavors and textures. My dad loves my mom’s tikki chole, so I haven’t deviated from the recipe much. I did add some cooked quinoa to the potato patties, for extra crunch and protein. This Indian street food recipe is soy-free, and nut-free and easily gluten-free.

The chickpea curry uses a few whole spices and chole masala spice blend. If you don’t have chole masala spice blend, you can use garam masala instead, but chole masala does have a really unique flavor. It’s a Punjabi spice blend with cumin, coriander, black peppercorns, cloves, red chilis, cardamom, cinnamon, and dried mango powder.

Tikki chole is delicious on its own, or you can serve it garnished with chopped onion tomato, chutneys and non dairy yogurt, for the full chole tikki chaat street style experience! Try with my spicy mango chutney, tamarind chutney, mint chutney, tomato chutney, or spicy cranberry chutney.

You can serve these crispy potato quinoa cutlets without the chickpea curry as well, serve with chutneys or dips of choice. Or serve with Chana masala or a different chickpea or bean curry.

Why You’ll Love Tikki Chole

crisp potato quinoa patties

tangy, rich chickpea curry

easy to customize with toppings and chutneys of choice

naturally soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option

Tikki Chole (Spiced Potato Patties with Chickpea curry)
Ingredients
For the Tikki (Potato Patties)
▢ 3 medium potatoes boiled and mashed

▢ 1 cup cooked quinoa , or use cooked millet or couscous or rice or omit , ( 1/3 cup uncooked quinoa )

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped onion , red or white finely chopped

, ▢ 1 hot green chili , such as Serrano or Indian, finely chopped

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

▢ 1 tablespoon chopped ginger

▢ 1/2 teaspoon carom seeds , – Ajwain, or use cumin seeds

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon Cayenne or paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon ground coriander

▢ 1/4 teaspoon kala namak black salt, optional or use 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala blend

▢ 3/4 teaspoon salt , or to taste

, ▢ 1 slice stale bread , crumbled (omit to make gluten-free or use coarsely ground oats) For the Chickpea curry – Whole Spices and Onion ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

▢ 1 black cardamom , partially opened

, ▢ 2 bay leaves

▢ 2 whole cloves

▢ 1/2 cup chopped onion

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided For the Ground Spices ▢ 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1 tablespoon ground coriander

▢ 1 teaspoon chole masala , or use garam masala

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves

▢ 1/4 teaspoon kala namak or 1/2 teaspoon dried mango powder For the Rest of the Curry ▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste , or 1/2 inch ginger and 4 cloves garlic, minced

, ▢ 2 tablespoons non dairy yogurt

▢ 1 teaspoon minced ginger

▢ 1 cup water , or more, if needed

, ▢ 15 ounce can of chickpeas , drained, or use 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas

, ▢ cilantro, lemon juice, and pepper flakes for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the tikki. Cook the potatoes and quinoa if you haven’t already: Add the uncooked potatoes and quinoa to a saucepan of water over medium heat . Bring to a boil then cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Drain and add to a large bowl.

Mash the potatoes and quinoa well. Add the rest of the ingredients, mix well. Add more breadcrumbs if needed. Shape into patties and pan fry or bake them. See baking instructions in notes below. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the potato patties. Cook for 3 minutes or longer until golden then flip and cook the other side as well until golden and crisp. You can serve these crisp potato quinoa patties without the chickpea curry as well, serve with chutneys or dips of choice. Or serve with Chana masala or a different chickpea or bean curry. Make these potato patties after you’ve made the chickpea curry as they the best texture when freshly pan fried or baked. Make the chole (chickpea curry) Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil , and once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook them until they're very fragrant and change color significantly, about 1/2 to 1 minute. Then, add in the black cardamom, bay leaves, and cloves. Mix in for 15 to 20 seconds, then stir in the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt . Continue to cook until the onion is golden, adding splashes of water in between to help the onions cook evenly, 6 to 8 minutes.

Then, stir in all of the ground spices and two tablespoons of water, and then add the ginger garlic paste . Mix in and cook this for about a minute, so that the spices and the ginger garlic paste can cook and get nicely roasted.

Add in the non-dairy yogurt, minced ginger, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 cup of water, and chickpeas and bring to a boil. Cover with the lid, reduce the heat to medium, and continue to simmer this for about 10 minutes.

Open the lid and adjust the consistency by adding more water, if needed. Taste it and adjust the salt and flavor, adding more salt, heat, or tang, if needed. Mash some of the chickpeas, and switch off the heat. Garnish with cilantro, pepper flakes and lemon juice. Serve To serve the tikki chole, add a good helping of the chickpea curry and top it with the potato patties . Top the whole mixture with some chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt, and pepper and serve. You can also drizzle some chutneys, like tamarind chutney or mango chutney and some non-dairy yogurt, for an authentic Indian street food experience.

Store the patties and chickpea separately for upto 3 days in the fridge. Chickpea curry is freezer friendly.,
Notes
Bake: The patties can also be baked at 400° F for 15 to 20 minutes. I like them crisped up on the pan much better and they need just a few teaspoons of oil on a good pan. You can also use wheat flour instead of bread to help balance the moisture in the patty mixture. Mash and mix the ingredients well and make tight patties so they dont break while flipping. You can use sweet potatoes instead of potatoes. The patties will need breadcrumbs to balance the extra moisture and will need to be baked, if using sweet potatoes. The curry is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. The patties can be easily made gluten-free by omitting the bread slice or substituting it with ground oats. For soy-free and nut-free patties, just make sure that your bread doesn't contain nuts or soy.

Ingredients and Substitutions

potatoes and quinoa – This is the base for the crispy patties.

– This is the base for the crispy patties. aromatics and fresh herbs – The patties get tons of flavor from onion, green chili, cilantro, and ginger. The curry gets flavor from onion, ginger garlic paste, and fresh ginger.

– The patties get tons of flavor from onion, green chili, cilantro, and ginger. The curry gets flavor from onion, ginger garlic paste, and fresh ginger. whole spices – For the patties, you will need carom seeds or cumin seeds. For the chickpeas, we are using cumin seeds, cardamom, bay leaves, and cloves.

– For the patties, you will need carom seeds or cumin seeds. For the chickpeas, we are using cumin seeds, cardamom, bay leaves, and cloves. ground spices – The tikkis use red chili powder, coriander, kala namak, and salt. For the chole, use Kashmiri chili powder, coriander, chole masala or garam masala, fenugreek, and kala namak or dried mango powder.

– The tikkis use red chili powder, coriander, kala namak, and salt. For the chole, use Kashmiri chili powder, coriander, chole masala or garam masala, fenugreek, and kala namak or dried mango powder. bread – Helps the patties stay together. You can use coarsely ground oats for gluten-free.

– Helps the patties stay together. You can use coarsely ground oats for gluten-free. non-dairy yogurt – Adds creaminess to the chickpeas.

– Adds creaminess to the chickpeas. chickpeas – For the chole.

– For the chole. toppings – Top the chole with cilantro, lemon juice, and pepper flakes. Top the tikki chole with chopped onion, tomato, and cucumber along with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. You can also serve with chutney of choice on the side.

💡 Tips When toasting the whole spices, make sure to stir frequently to prevent burning.

You can cook the tikki on the stovetop, as shown, or bake them in the oven at 400° F for 15 to 20 minutes.

How to Make Tikki Chole

Add the potatoes and quinoa to a pan of water. Bring to a boil then cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender. Drain and transfer to a bowl.

In a large bowl, mash the potatoes well. Add the rest of the ingredients, mix well.

Shape into patties and pan fry or bake them. See baking instructions in notes below. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the potato patties. Cook for 3 minutes or longer until golden then flip and cook the other side as well until golden and crisp.. Make these potato patties after you’ve made the chickpea curry as they the best texture when freshly pan fried or baked.

Make the chickpea curry: Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook them until they’re very fragrant and change color significantly, about 1/2 to 1 minute. Then, add in the black cardamom, bay leaves, and cloves.

Mix in for 15 to 20 seconds, then stir in the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Continue to cook until the onion is golden, adding splashes of water in between to help the onions cook evenly, 6 to 8 minutes.

Then, stir in all of the ground spices and two tablespoons of water, and then add the ginger garlic paste. Mix in and cook this for about a minute, so that the spices and the ginger garlic paste can cook down a little bit and get nicely roasted.

Add in the non-dairy yogurt, minced ginger, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 cup of water, and chickpeas and bring to a boil. Cover with the lid, reduce the heat to medium, and continue to simmer this for about 10 minutes.

Open the lid and adjust the consistency by adding more water, if needed. Taste it and adjust the salt and flavor, adding more salt, heat, or tang, if needed. Mash some of the chickpeas, and switch off the heat.

To serve the tikki chole, add a good helping of the chickpea curry and top it with the potato patties. Top the whole mixture with some chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt, and pepper and serve. You can also drizzle some chutneys, like tamarind chutney or mango chutney and some non-dairy yogurt, for an authentic Indian street food experience.

What to Serve with Tikki Chole

This is a great snack on its own, or make it a meal by serving with a rice dish, like Lucknowi biryani. You can also serve with other Indian street food, like bhel.