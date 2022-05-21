Start cooking from VRIP Cookbook! 5 Sneak Peak Recipes

Just 4 days to go for book release day! I am super excited! 🎊🎉🎊❤️‍🔥

5 Recipes from Vegan Richa’s Instant pot cookbook! Try the Brownies, Dum Aloo, Mushroom Stroganoff, Spinach rice & Banana Oatmeal bars.

The supply chain issues have caused many book releases to delay. My book delayed by 3 weeks as well and is now coming on May 24. The book is at the warehouse and has already shipped to some of my blogger friends and the marketing team. It’s starting to ship for Preorders too!

Another reason to PREORDER today ! We don’t know when the supply issues might hit us again, and when the next prints will come in when the first prints run out.

Thank you to everyone who Preordered! Preorder numbers are incredibly important for authors! I can’t wait for you to cook from the book! Why wait though, Let’s start cooking from the book. Whether you preordered or not, you can start cooking right away. I’ll share a few recipes on this post and you can try those out, share on social with #veganrichainstantpot and enter to win some giveaways every week!

Let’s start with these 5 recipes from the book!

Click below to get the recipe.

Every week we will pick 4 winners to win one of Instant pots, nutri bullet blender, spices, dals, soy curls, magnetic cooking charts, spice tiffins and more! The list will be posted on Release day!

Giveaway is open worldwide!

To Enter the giveaway,

Make one of the listed recipes or any other recipe from the book if you have the book already. Post on social media and tag #veganrichainstantpot (on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or tik tok) to enter. That’s it! I’ll post some of these recipes as videos which you can remix or duet on social! Remixes and duets will also be entered.

What’s in the book?

With 150 recipes from a range of global cuisines, this cookbook has everything from breakfasts to desserts to my favorite regional Indian dishes. Inside you’ll find flavorful recipes like Crunch Wraps, Peanut noodles and Bolognese, inventive use of the pot to make recipes like chickpea tofu. You will also find Indian comfort foods like Palak Tofu, Malai Kofta, Keema and regional favorites like dhansak, avial, and Mango Chutney.





Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree options, Nutrition calculation and both US and metric measures.

Have questions? Leave them in the comments!

let’s start cooking!🎊🎉🔥

Want to buy an Instant pot! Get 10% off on Instantpot.com