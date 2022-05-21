Start cooking from VRIP Cookbook! 5 Sneak Peak Recipes

5 Recipes from Vegan Richa’s Instant pot cookbook! Try the Brownies, Dum Aloo, Mushroom Stroganoff, Spinach rice & Banana Oatmeal bars.
Thank you to everyone who Preordered! Preorder numbers are incredibly important for authors!
I can’t wait for you to cook from the book! Why wait though, Let’s start cooking from the book. Whether you preordered or not, you can start cooking right away. I’ll share a few recipes on this post and you can try those out, share on social with #veganrichainstantpot and enter to win some giveaways every week!
Let’s start with these 5 recipes from the book!
Click below to get the recipe.
- Dum aloo – small potatoes in luscious Indian sauce
- Brownies (so Fudgy)
- Mushroom Stroganoff – try this simple pasta!
- Spinach Rice and Chickpeas – dump done
- Banana Oatmeal Bars (yes you can make baked oatmeal in the instant pot!)
Giveaway is open worldwide!
To Enter the giveaway,
- Make one of the listed recipes or any other recipe from the book if you have the book already.
- Post on social media and tag #veganrichainstantpot (on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or tik tok) to enter. That’s it!
- I’ll post some of these recipes as videos which you can remix or duet on social! Remixes and duets will also be entered.
What’s in the book?
Have questions? Leave them in the comments!
let’s start cooking!🎊🎉🔥
Want to buy an Instant pot! Get 10% off on Instantpot.com
- Code: RICHA10
- 10% off orders of $50 or more ends 5/24
Leave a Reply