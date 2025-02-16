This easy dal fry stars Indian spiced red and yellow lentils topped with savory tempering(spiced oil). It’s super simple and so satisfying!

This is my husbands favorite weekend mixed lentil dal fry. After experiments in the kitchen during the week, I generally want to stay out of the kitchen on the weekend. So it’s either eat out or he cooks.

He usually will pick up red lentils (masoor dal) and petite yellow lentils (mung dal/split green gram) and make a version of this dal. He is also very generous with the aromatics, spices and flavors, chopping up the entire onion, a bunch of garlic and ginger, and add the spices generously. The resulting dal always comes out fabulously delicious.

The larger volume of the sauce adds volume and tons of flavor, which work really well served up with a veggie side of aloo gobi, Indian pickle, papadum, rotis and rice.

Yellow lentils (mung dal) take longer to cook, so the red lentils will break down in the dal fry. This porridge-like consistency is the preferred consistency when it comes to Indian dals. If you like them less mushy, cook less time until al dente, and then add the tempering.

For Hindi and English names of some of the commonly used lentils and beans in Indian cuisine, see this post with lentil pictures! Or of course get my cookbook.

There several ways to make dals. Dal fry and dal tadka are 2 of them. Each one uses a slightly different method of making the dal and gives the finished dish a different flavor profile.

In a dal fry, you cook the lentils first and then add to the spiced oil, making the process kind of like frying the dal in the tadka(spiced oil). For dal tadka, the dal cooks with the volume ingredients — like onion, tomato etc, — and you add a tadka/tempering of oil and spices at the end.

For the Dal ▢ 1/3 cup red lentils , masoor dal

▢ 1/4 cup petite yellow lentils , yellow mung dal or use red lentils

, ▢ 3.5 cups water For the Tempering ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1/4 cup petite yellow lentils , yellow mung dal or use red lentils

, ▢ 3.5 cups water For the Tempering ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black mustard seeds

▢ a generous pinch of asafetida (hing), optional , omit if you do not have gluten-free asafetida to make gluten-free

, ▢ 1 hot green chili such as Serrano, Indian or Thai, , finely chopped

, ▢ 1 cup chopped red or white onion

▢ 5 or more cloves of garlic , finely chopped

, ▢ 1" ginger , finely chopped

, ▢ 1 teaspoon ground coriander or garam masala or both

▢ 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

▢ 1/4 teaspoon or more cayenne/red chili powder , optional

, ▢ 1 large tomato , chopped small

, ▢ 1 teaspoon lemon juice

▢ 3/4 teaspoon or more salt

▢ 1/3 cup packed chopped cilantro , divided Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the lentils. Wash the red and yellow lentils, drain. Combine in a saucepan with water over medium heat. Cook for 18 to 20 minutes or until yellow lentils are tender. Reduce heat to low and simmer. Meanwhile make the tempering(spiced oil) Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. when the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds . Let them start to sizzle and pop. The cumin seeds should darken in color and get fragrant, mustard seeds will lighten and start to sizzle and pop. Add asafetida, green chili, onion, garlic, ginger and a pinch of salt . Cook until the onions turn translucent, about 5 -7 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add splashes of water in between to cook evenly.

Add coriander/ garam masala , turmeric, and cayenne and mix well. Add tomatoes, lemon juice and a splash of water and mix. Cook until the tomatoes are saucy. Mash the larger pieces. About 6 minutes.

Add the cooked lentils to the skillet. Add salt and half of the chopped cilantro , and continue to simmer the soup for 3 to 4 minutes, or until bubbling. Taste and adjust salt and spice. Add a dash of lemon juice if needed.

Ingredients and Substitutions

lentils – This dal fry uses a mix of red and petite yellow lentils.

– This dal fry uses a mix of red and petite yellow lentils. oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. whole spices – Cumin seeds and black mustard seeds are your first flavor layer in the tempering.

– Cumin seeds and black mustard seeds are your first flavor layer in the tempering. asafetida – Adds a pleasing bitter flavor. Omit for gluten-free or if you don’t have any.

– Adds a pleasing bitter flavor. Omit for gluten-free or if you don’t have any. aromatics – The bulk of the tempering and the next flavor layer comes from onion, hot green chili, garlic, and ginger.

– The bulk of the tempering and the next flavor layer comes from onion, hot green chili, garlic, and ginger. ground spices – coriander or garam masala, turmeric, and cayenne or red chili powder add the next layer of flavor.

– coriander or garam masala, turmeric, and cayenne or red chili powder add the next layer of flavor. tomato – Adds color, moisture, and umami.

– Adds color, moisture, and umami. lemon juice – For tang.

– For tang. cilantro – To season the tempering and to garnish the dal fry just before serving.

💡 Tips For a less porridge-y result, you can use just one type of lentil and cook less time, until just al dente.

Don’t skip washing the lentils! They can contain a bit of debris.

How to Make Dal Fry

Wash the red and yellow lentils, drain. Combine in a saucepan with water over medium heat. Cook for 18 to 20 minutes or until yellow lentils are tender. Reduce heat to low and simmer.

Or, cook the lentils in an Instant Pot with 1.5 to 2 cups water for 3 minutes at high pressure with a 5 minute quick release. Add the tempering from the skillet and simmer on sauté mode for 2 minutes. Garnish and serve.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. when the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds. Let them start to sizzle and pop. The cumin seeds should change color and get fragrant.

Add asafetida, chili, onion, garlic, ginger and a pinch of salt. Cook until the onions turn translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add splashes of water to help cook them evenly

Add coriander, turmeric, and cayenne and mix well.

Add tomatoes, lemon juice and a tablespoon of water and mix. Cook until the tomatoes are saucy. Mash the larger pieces. About 6 minutes.

Add the cooked lentils to the skillet. Add salt and half of the chopped cilantro, and continue to simmer the soup for 3 to 4 minutes, or until bubbling. Taste and adjust salt and spice. Add a dash of lemon juice if needed.

Garnish with cilantro and serve hot with rice or flatbread with a side of roasted veggies or Indian spiced vegetable side.

What to Serve with Dal Fry

Serve your dal fry with rice or flatbread with a side of roasted veggies or Indian spiced vegetable side, such as garlic potato spinach fry, malabar eggplant, cauliflower pepper fry, or saag aloo.