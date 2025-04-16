This Indian-spiced zucchini chickpea curry all bakes in a single pan! It’s a super easy, 2-step recipe that’s packed with amazing curry flavors.

Zucchini season is upon us and this super quick, one pan chickpea zucchini curry is perfect to use it up! We just add everything to the baking pan and bake for a delicious curry that you can serve with rice, flatbread, naan, or sourdough. The zucchini gets roasted then cooked with the sauce. The slow roasting in the oven adds so much flavor. This quick, hands-free recipe doesn’t require standing around sautéing. It’s a two baking step process that’s almost like a dump-and-done recipe.

I use a mix of sambal oelek ( Asian chili garlic sauce), hot sauce and garam masala for the deep flavor in the curry. To make the curry, you first bake the aromatics with the zucchini, spices, hot sauce, and sambal oelek. This first round of baking adds this delicious, caramelized, spicy heat to the curry’s finished flavor profile that makes it stand out from other chickpea curries. You can also add whatever other seasonal veggies of choice instead of the zucchini, like pumpkin, butternut squash, sweet potato, fennel, root veggies etc. This caramelized base is delicious added to other curries, as well.

Then, you add the remaining curry ingredients, give everything a stir, and bake until the sauce is bubbly, thick, and aromatic. That’s it!

This curry is super quick and easy in the oven, but if you’d rather make it on the stovetop or in the Instant Pot, I have those directions included in the recipe card for you.

Why You’ll Love Zucchini Chickpea Curry

easy, quick, 1-pan dinner

hands-off recipe – almost a dump-and-done!

savory, caramelized onion-zucchini-spices base gives the sauce an amazing flavor!

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Spicy Baked Zucchini Chickpea Curry No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: African, Indian SaveSaved Pin Print This Indian-spiced zucchini chickpea curry all bakes in a single pan! It’s a super easy, 2-step recipe that’s packed with amazing curry flavors. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Zucchini ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 cup chopped onion

▢ 1 medium zucchini , sliced into 1/4” slices or cubes

, ▢ 2 teaspoons hot sauce

▢ 1 tablespoon sambal oelek , or other Asian chili garlic sauce For the Spices ▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ 1 teaspoon ground cumin

▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons garam masala

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt For the Rest of the Curry ▢ 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste , or use 5 cloves of minced garlic and 1” of ginger, minced

, ▢ 8 ounces canned tomato puree , or use 2 tablespoons tomato paste

, ▢ 15 ounce can full fat coconut milk , or 1.5 cups thick non dairy milk

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 15 ounce can chickpeas , drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas

, ▢ 1/2 cup frozen spinach , or more, to taste, or use chopped, well-packed spinach

, ▢ cilantro and lime juice , for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C). Use the oil to grease an 9×12” or similar-sized baking dish, and add the onion, zucchini, hot sauce, and sambal oelek, tossing well. Mix all the spices in a small bowl, and sprinkle all over the zucchini mixture, and then even out the onion and zucchini in the pan. Bake for 10 to 14 minutes.

Remove the baking dish from the oven when the onions are translucent. Mix in the ginger garlic paste and tomato puree , then add in the rest of the ingredients (except garnish), and mix really well. Even it out with a spatula. Put the baking dish back in the oven to bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce is boiling evenly and is thickening a little bit. Depending on your oven, this can take 30 minutes or so.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, garnish with cilantro and lime juice. If the curry isn’t thick to your preference, mix in a few tablespoons of non dairy yogurt or nut butter while still hot. Serve with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, naan, flatbread or rice, Or with roasted veggies. Video Notes To make this on the stovetop, follow the first step of cooking the onion and zucchini with the hot sauce and the spices over medium heat for 7 to 9 minutes, then add the rest of the ingredients, partially cover, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the zucchini is cooked to preference. Garnish and serve. To cook this in the Instant Pot, add the onion and the spices to the Instant Pot, and sauté for 3 minutes or so, then add in the rest of the ingredients. Mix really well, close the lid, and cook at high pressure for 2 minutes, then let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes. Then, open the lid, and garnish and serve This recipe is nut-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. Nutrition Calories: 284 kcal , Carbohydrates: 44 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 7 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 622 mg , Potassium: 831 mg , Fiber: 11 g , Sugar: 14 g , Vitamin A: 2721 IU , Vitamin C: 24 mg , Calcium: 155 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To grease the baking dish.

– To grease the baking dish. onion – Adds so much amazing umami to this curry! Use more zucchini to substitute

– Adds so much amazing umami to this curry! Use more zucchini to substitute zucchini – This is your veggie, and you can use other veggies instead, like winter squash, summer squash, , root veggies, mushroom, fennel etc .

– This is your veggie, and you can use other veggies instead, like winter squash, summer squash, , root veggies, mushroom, fennel etc . hot sauce and sambal oelek – Add moisture and heat to the veggies. Omit to reduce heat.

– Add moisture and heat to the veggies. Omit to reduce heat. ground spices – Coriander, cumin, garam masala, and salt season this curry. Use curry powder or Berbere, Babarat or Cajun blends for variation

– Coriander, cumin, garam masala, and salt season this curry. Use curry powder or Berbere, Babarat or Cajun blends for variation ginger garlic paste – Adds more umami and heat to the curry! Use minced if you don’t have paste

– Adds more umami and heat to the curry! Use minced if you don’t have paste tomato puree – For umami and color. You can use tomato paste instead, if needed.

– For umami and color. You can use tomato paste instead, if needed. coconut milk – Makes the curry creamy. Full-fat coconut milk is ideal. For coconut free, use other thick non dairy milk such as cashew milk

– Makes the curry creamy. Full-fat coconut milk is ideal. For coconut free, use other thick non dairy milk such as cashew milk chickpeas – For your protein. You can use white beans or tofu instead, if you like.

– For your protein. You can use white beans or tofu instead, if you like. spinach – Use fresh or frozen spinach.

– Use fresh or frozen spinach. garnishes – Top your chickpea zucchini curry with cilantro and lime juice.

💡 Tips

Depending on your oven and baking pan, the baking time can vary by 5 minutes or more.

How to Make Chickpea Zucchini Curry

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C). Use the oil to grease an 9×11” or similar-sized baking dish, and add the onion, zucchini, hot sauce, and sambal oelek, tossing well. Mix all the spices in a small bowl, and sprinkle all over the zucchini mixture, and then spread the onion and zucchini in the pan. Bake for 10 to 14 minutes.

Remove the baking dish from the oven when the onions are translucent, and mix in the ginger garlic paste and tomato puree.

Then add in the rest of the ingredients (except garnish), and mix really well. Even it out with a spatula.

Put the baking dish back in the oven to bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the sauce is boiling evenly and is thickening a little bit. Depending on your oven, this can take 30 minutes or so. Remove the baking dish from the oven, garnish with cilantro and lime juice. If the curry isn’t thick to your preference, mix in a few tablespoons of non dairy yogurt or nut butter while still hot. serve with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, naan, flatbread or rice.

What to Serve with Zucchini and Chickpea Curry

This curry is great served with naan, flatbread, rice, garlic bread or make a bowl with roasted veggies or baked potato.