You’ve got to try this amazing, 1-pot, chickpea lentil quinoa spinach stew! It’s a 30-minute meal that’s packed with protein and FLAVOR. It has 21+ grams of protein per serving! Make it on the stovetop or in your Instant Pot. gluten-free, soy-free with nut-free option

This super delicious chickpea lentil spinach stew is an easy, 1-pan dinner. Lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas cook together in a spinach puree. With only 10 minutes of active cooking time, this is a perfect, high-protein, weeknight dinner.

It’s got lots of delicious Indian curry flavors that make it so addictive and satisfying.

I took inspiration from the spinach curry from my Palak tofu and used that as the sauce for this stew! The greens get blended as the sauce so they can’t be picked out! The puréed greens cooked with spices also takes away the green-y flavor! This stew is an easy 1 pot hearty meal. There’s protein from the lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, nuts or seeds! And if you serve with whole grain flatbread or bread, there’s protein there too!

You can make chickpea lentil spinach stew on the stovetop or in the Instant Pot. You’ll find directions for both in the recipe card. I also have step-by-step directions with pictures for the stovetop method. It’s very similar to what you do in the Instant Pot, though, so the photos should help you with either method.

This deeply seasoned, curried stew is fragrant, filling, and a perfect dinner on a chilly evening!

Why You’ll Love Chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew

1 pot, 1 bowl meal

protein packed with 21 grams of protein per bowl

There’s protein from the lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, nuts or seeds!

lots of sneaky veggies from the spinach-tomato puree

naturally gluten-free and soy-free with easy nut-free option

Chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew 5 from 23 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: Soup Cuisine: Indian Fusion SaveSaved Pin Print You've got to try this amazing, 1-pot, chickpea lentil quinoa spinach stew! It's a 30-minute meal that's packed with protein and FLAVOR. It has 21 grams of protein per serving! Make it on the stovetop or in your Instant Pot. gluten-free, soy-free with nut-free option Equipment deep skillet Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/4 cup red lentils masoor dal

▢ 1/4 cup quinoa

▢ 15 ounce can chickpeas , or 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas, safed chana

, ▢ 1 teaspoon oil , or sauté in broth for oil-free

, ▢ 1/2 cup red onion , finely chopped or thinly sliced

, ▢ 1 mild green chili , finely chopped, optional

, ▢ 1 teaspoon garam masala or more

▢ 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

▢ 2 large tomatoes

▢ 2 cups packed spinach , add more for greener soup, use about 3 oz frozen

, ▢ 3 cloves of garlic

▢ 1" ginger

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns , or add black pepper later

, ▢ 2 cups water , or veggie stock , divided

, ▢ 3/4 teaspoon salt or to taste

▢ 1/2 teaspoon raw sugar or other sweetener

▢ 2 tablespoons chopped cashews , (omit for nut-free)

, ▢ non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, crushed pepper flakes, and more cashews or hemp seeds , for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Wash and drain the lentils and quinoa and keep ready. Drain the chickpeas and keep ready.

In a pan, add oil, onions, and green chili and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the spices and mix well and cook for a minute.

Meanwhile, blend the tomato, spinach, garlic, ginger, and peppercorns with 1/2 cup or more water into a smooth puree. Add to the pan and mix well. Add the lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas and mix. Add salt, sugar, and the remaining 1.5 cups water , mix and cover and cook for 20 minutes. Stir once in between. Add cashew pieces and mix in, taste and adjust salt and spice. Add water or non dairy milk if needed for soupier consistency and bring to a boil.

Serve hot topped with garnishes of choice such as hemp seeds, pepper flakes, non dairy yogurt, and bread, crackers, flatbread, or naan for dipping. Video Notes Variations: Add half coconut milk for creamier soup. Add veggies like cauliflower, sweet potato etc. Add a tsp or more nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. Change up the spice blends. substitutes: Don’t have lentils, omit them. Don’t have quinoa, use millet, couscous or rice. Protein: Add more protein by garnishing with hemp seeds, or a non dairy cream made with nuts seeds or tofu. Add nutritional yeast. Pair with whole grain bread or flatbread To make this in Instant Pot: Do all of the pan frying in the Instant Pot on sauté mode. Add the blended sauce, salt, sugar, water and mix in. Cook at high pressure for 2 minutes with a natural release. Chickpea lentil spinach stew is naturally gluten-free and soy-free. Omit the cashews for nut-free. Nutrition Calories: 435 kcal , Carbohydrates: 69 g , Protein: 22 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 688 mg , Potassium: 1060 mg , Fiber: 19 g , Sugar: 12 g , Vitamin A: 2612 IU , Vitamin C: 24 mg , Calcium: 139 mg , Iron: 8 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

red lentils – These add protein and thicken the stew.

– These add protein and thicken the stew. quinoa – For more protein and to add texture.

– For more protein and to add texture. chickpeas – Canned or cooked chickpeas add even more protein and great texture to this stew.

– Canned or cooked chickpeas add even more protein and great texture to this stew. oil – To sauté. You can broth fry for an oil-free option.

– To sauté. You can broth fry for an oil-free option. aromatics – Onion, green chili, garlic, and ginger bring umami and a little heat to this stew.

– Onion, green chili, garlic, and ginger bring umami and a little heat to this stew. ground spices – Chickpea lentil spinach stew has incredible flavor from garam masala, cinnamon, cardamom, and cumin.

– Chickpea lentil spinach stew has incredible flavor from garam masala, cinnamon, cardamom, and cumin. tomatoes – Add moisture and umami.

– Add moisture and umami. spinach – Gives this stew its vibrant, green color and add fiber and greens

– Gives this stew its vibrant, green color and add fiber and greens black peppercorns – For heat and a flowery flavor. You can use cracked black pepper instead, if you prefer.

– For heat and a flowery flavor. You can use cracked black pepper instead, if you prefer. sugar – A little sweetness offsets the earthy/grassy flavors from the spinach, quinoa, and beans.

– A little sweetness offsets the earthy/grassy flavors from the spinach, quinoa, and beans. cashews – For crunch and even MORE protein! Omit for nut-free.

– For crunch and even MORE protein! Omit for nut-free. garnishes – Top this chickpea lentils quinoa spinach stew with a drizzle of non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, some crushed pepper flakes, and more cashews.

💡 Tips Wash and drain the lentils and quinoa while the onion is cooking to reduce active cooking time in the kitchen.

don’t want to use a blender? Use chopped spinach and chopped tomato instead

How to Make Chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew

What to Serve with Chickpea Lentil Spinach Stew

This stew is a meal on its own, but you can also serve with some toasted bread, flatbread, or naan to dip.

Add more protein by garnishing with hemp seeds, or a non dairy cream made with nuts seeds or tofu. Pair with whole grain bread or flatbread