This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.
You’ve got to try this amazing, 1-pot, chickpea lentil quinoa spinach stew! It’s a 30-minute meal that’s packed with protein and FLAVOR. It has 21+ grams of protein per serving! Make it on the stovetop or in your Instant Pot. gluten-free, soy-free with nut-free option
Table of Contents
This super delicious chickpea lentil spinach stew is an easy, 1-pan dinner. Lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas cook together in a spinach puree. With only 10 minutes of active cooking time, this is a perfect, high-protein, weeknight dinner.
It’s got lots of delicious Indian curry flavors that make it so addictive and satisfying.
I took inspiration from the spinach curry from my Palak tofu and used that as the sauce for this stew! The greens get blended as the sauce so they can’t be picked out! The puréed greens cooked with spices also takes away the green-y flavor! This stew is an easy 1 pot hearty meal. There’s protein from the lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, nuts or seeds! And if you serve with whole grain flatbread or bread, there’s protein there too!
You can make chickpea lentil spinach stew on the stovetop or in the Instant Pot. You’ll find directions for both in the recipe card. I also have step-by-step directions with pictures for the stovetop method. It’s very similar to what you do in the Instant Pot, though, so the photos should help you with either method.
This deeply seasoned, curried stew is fragrant, filling, and a perfect dinner on a chilly evening!
Why You’ll Love Chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew
- 1 pot, 1 bowl meal
- protein packed with 21 grams of protein per bowl
- There’s protein from the lentils, chickpeas, quinoa, nuts or seeds!
- lots of sneaky veggies from the spinach-tomato puree
- naturally gluten-free and soy-free with easy nut-free option
More 1-Pot Meals
Chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew
Equipment
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup red lentils, masoor dal
- 1/4 cup quinoa
- 15 ounce can chickpeas , or 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas, safed chana
- 1 teaspoon oil, or sauté in broth for oil-free
- 1/2 cup red onion, finely chopped or thinly sliced
- 1 mild green chili, finely chopped, optional
- 1 teaspoon garam masala, or more
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
- 2 large tomatoes
- 2 cups packed spinach, add more for greener soup, use about 3 oz frozen
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1" ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns, or add black pepper later
- 2 cups water , or veggie stock , divided
- 3/4 teaspoon salt or to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon raw sugar or other sweetener
- 2 tablespoons chopped cashews, (omit for nut-free)
- non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, crushed pepper flakes, and more cashews or hemp seeds , for garnish
Instructions
- Wash and drain the lentils and quinoa and keep ready. Drain the chickpeas and keep ready.
- In a pan, add oil, onions, and green chili and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the spices and mix well and cook for a minute.
- Meanwhile, blend the tomato, spinach, garlic, ginger, and peppercorns with 1/2 cup or more water into a smooth puree. Add to the pan and mix well. Add the lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas and mix. Add salt, sugar, and the remaining 1.5 cups water, mix and cover and cook for 20 minutes. Stir once in between. Add cashew pieces and mix in, taste and adjust salt and spice. Add water or non dairy milk if needed for soupier consistency and bring to a boil.
- Serve hot topped with garnishes of choice such as hemp seeds, pepper flakes, non dairy yogurt, and bread, crackers, flatbread, or naan for dipping.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Ingredients and Substitutions
- red lentils – These add protein and thicken the stew.
- quinoa – For more protein and to add texture.
- chickpeas – Canned or cooked chickpeas add even more protein and great texture to this stew.
- oil – To sauté. You can broth fry for an oil-free option.
- aromatics – Onion, green chili, garlic, and ginger bring umami and a little heat to this stew.
- ground spices – Chickpea lentil spinach stew has incredible flavor from garam masala, cinnamon, cardamom, and cumin.
- tomatoes – Add moisture and umami.
- spinach – Gives this stew its vibrant, green color and add fiber and greens
- black peppercorns – For heat and a flowery flavor. You can use cracked black pepper instead, if you prefer.
- sugar – A little sweetness offsets the earthy/grassy flavors from the spinach, quinoa, and beans.
- cashews – For crunch and even MORE protein! Omit for nut-free.
- garnishes – Top this chickpea lentils quinoa spinach stew with a drizzle of non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, some crushed pepper flakes, and more cashews.
💡 Tips
- Wash and drain the lentils and quinoa while the onion is cooking to reduce active cooking time in the kitchen.
- don’t want to use a blender? Use chopped spinach and chopped tomato instead
How to Make Chickpea Lentil Quinoa Spinach Stew
Wash and drain the lentils and quinoa and keep ready. Drain the chickpeas and keep ready.
In a pan, add oil, onions, and green chili and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Add the spices and mix well and cook for a minute.
Meanwhile, blend the tomato, spinach, garlic, ginger, and peppercorns with 1/2 cup water into a smooth puree.
Add to the pan and mix well.
Add the lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas and mix. Add salt, sugar, and 1.5 cups water and cover and cook for 20 minutes. Stir once in between. Add cashew pieces and mix in, taste and adjust salt and spice. Add water if needed for soupier consistency. Cook for a few minutes.
Serve hot topped with garnishes of choice and bread, crackers, flatbread, or naan for dipping.
What to Serve with Chickpea Lentil Spinach Stew
This stew is a meal on its own, but you can also serve with some toasted bread, flatbread, or naan to dip.
Add more protein by garnishing with hemp seeds, or a non dairy cream made with nuts seeds or tofu. Pair with whole grain bread or flatbread
Frequently Asked Questions
Chickpea lentil spinach stew is naturally gluten-free and soy-free. Omit the cashews for nut-free.
89 Comments
This sounds great but you seemed to have missed some steps in the Instant Pot version – adding the sauce, lentils, quinoa, and chickpeas. And wouldn’t you need less water if cooking in the Instant Pot as there isn’t as much evaporation.
Good catch! Updated it. You can use a half cup less
Easy to prepare with readily available ingredients and pleasing flavour.
Yay!!
The spice/seasoning blend was perfect here! I did add coconut cream at the end. I think it’s good enough to make for company, sometime.
Yay! Thanks for taking the time to comment.
I have made this one many times and really enjoy it. I usually throw in some broccoli florets and a tin of kidney beans as well the chickpeas. So great. Healthy and filling.
Awesome!!
Another amazing creation from your amazing creativity. Just what I needed after a difficult day. So delicious,n obviously nutrition packed Perfect amountof heat. .Much appreciation n continued much deserved success 🌱
yay! thank you, Jimie!
This was great!
Awesome
Terrific vegan soup. Full of flavor, protein, easy to make.
Awesome , thank you
Hi Richa! Amazing recipe! I love that you added quinoa to this for extra protein! I made this with the quinoa, spinach, and chickpeas, omitted the lentils, and it turned out great! I love your Indian recipes!
protein & nutrition powerhouse
This was absolutely incredible! I just finished making this, and I’ve already eaten about a third of it from the skillet haha. This is for sure going to be added in my weekly rotation.
🙂 yay! thank you!