This Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner served with creamy homemade garlic mayo dressing will turn into a family favorite in no time! Great for meal prep – Make lots and save some for lunch the next day!

All the flavors of a cheeseburger incorporated into one big, filling veggie sheet pan dinner -meet my Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Vegetable Bake.

We have healthy veggies, we have plant-based protein thanks to tofu and chickpeas, we have all those burger flavors like ketchup, bbq sauce, and burger spices. AND, we have a creamy dreamy vegan garlic mayo that we drizzle on top to take this sheet pan cheeseburger from good to OMG delicious!



Make lots have have leftover for lunch the next day! This bowl is Glutenfree. Use Nutfree cream or vegan Mayo tk make it Nutfree!

MORE VEGGIE GOODNESS FROM THE BLOG,

Print Recipe 5 from 5 votes Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner with Garlic Mayo Dressing This Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner served with creamy homemade garlic mayo dressing will turn into a family favorite in no time! Deconstructed cheeseburger with wholesome plant based ingredients! GF Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 4 Calories: 490 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Veggies 2 cups ( 266 g ) cubed sweet potatoes

7 oz ( 198.45 g ) firm tofu pressed and cubed into 3/4 inch cubes

1 15 oz can ( 453.59 g ) chickpeas or lentils drained. Or any other beans

1 red bell pepper chopped into 3/4 inch thick

1/2 red onion coarsely chopped

1/2 to 1 cup veggies of choice such as broccoli, butternut squash, any seasonal veggies, etc

3-4 tbsp sunflower seeds For the Cheeseburger Dressing 1 tbsp oil

2 tsp soy sauce (use tamari for glutenfree)

2 tsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp oregano

3 tbsp bbq sauce

1 tsp prepared mustard

2 tbsp ketchup

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder For the Garlic Mayo Dressing 1/3 cup cashew cream which is 1/4 cup of cashews blended with 1/4 cup water, or use vegan Mayo

1 tsp vinegar

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp ground mustard

1/4 tsp salt Instructions Chop all of your veggies if you haven't already. Line or grease a large baking dish.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (205 c)

In a bowl, mix in all of the cheeseburger sauce ingredients until well combined. Reserve 1 1/2 - 2 tbsp of this mixture to use later to drizzle on top.

Add the chopped veggies, and toss well to coat with the cheeseburger sauce mixture, until evenly coated.

Drop this mixture into the prepared baking dish, and spread it out. You don't want the mixture to be thicker than double. I like to keep a single layer of the veggies and beans etc, it will give you the best result in terms of crispiness of the big veggies.

Bake at 400 degrees F for 35-45 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are tender to preference, and everything else is starting to get gold and crisp. Sprinkle sunflower seeds on top in the last 5-10 mins of baking

To make your Garlic Mayo Dressing: blend all the ingredients until well combined, taste and adjust flavor by adding more vinegar, salt, etc. You can also use already prepared non-dairy cream, or 1/4 cup vegan mayo instead.

To serve, serve individual portions of the veggie tofu bean mixture, and drizzle the mayo on top. Thin out the reserved cheeseburger sauce with a tsp or two of water, and drizzle that as well.

Top with some red pepper flakes, and fresh herbs of choice, and serve. You can also serve the tofu veggie mix over a bed of fresh lettuce! Notes This bowl is Glutenfree . Use Nutfree cream or vegan Mayo tk make it Nutfree !

You can use a combination of sweet potatoes and regular potatoes

. Use Nutfree cream or vegan Mayo tk make it ! You can use a combination of sweet potatoes and regular potatoes This recipe works with canned or cooked chickpeas and if you don't like chickpeas, you can use white beans.

If you don't have bbq sauce at home, add more ketchup and a tsp of curry powder or Cajun spice Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner with Garlic Mayo Dressing Amount Per Serving Calories 490 Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Fat 18g 28% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 673mg 29% Potassium 920mg 26% Carbohydrates 66g 22% Fiber 15g 63% Sugar 17g 19% Protein 21g 42% Vitamin A 11906IU 238% Vitamin C 46mg 56% Calcium 182mg 18% Iron 7mg 39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

the bulk of this vegan cheeseburger casserole is made up of chickpeas and sweet potatoes peppers and veggies

tofu adds some more plant-based protein and a deliciously chewy texture

bell pepper and red onions for some color – you can add in more veggies to taste, like a frozen veggie mix

sunflower seeds add some crunch and add nutritional value

let’s bring on the cheeseburger flavors: we toss the veggies in a mix of soy sauce and Worcestershire, bbq sauce, ketchup, and mustard

a blend of burger spices like onion and garlic powder, oregano, thyme, and black pepper makes this taste super savory

A Garlic Mayo Dressing made from cashew cream, vinegar, garlic powder, and ground mustard adds a creamy element and brings it all together

Tips & Substitutions:

You can use a combination of sweet potatoes and regular potatoes.

This recipe works with canned or cooked chickpeas and if you don’t like chickpeas, you can use white beans.

If you don’t have bbq sauce at home, add more ketchup and a tsp of curry powder or Cajun spice.

You can also use already prepared non-dairy cream, or 1/4 cup vegan mayo instead of the homemade garlic mayo.

How to make this Vegan Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Dinner:

Chop all of your veggies if you haven’t already. Line or grease a large baking dish. Pre heat the oven to 400 degrees f (205 c)

In a bowl, mix in all of the cheeseburger sauce ingredients until well combined. Reserve 1 1/2-2 tbsp of this mixture to use later to drizzle on top.

Add the chopped veggies, and toss well to coat with the cheeseburger sauce mixture, until evenly coated.

Drop this mixture into the prepared baking dish, and spread it out. You don’t want the mixture to be thicker than double. I like to keep a single layer of the veggies and beans etc, it will give you the best result in terms of crispiness of the big veggies.

Bake at 400 degrees F for 35-45 minutes, or until the sweet potatoes are tender to preference, and everything else is starting to get gold and crisp. Sprinkle sunflower seeds in the last 10 mins of baking to get slightly roasted

To make your Garlic Mayo Dressing, blend all the ingredients until well combined, taste, and adjust the flavor by adding more vinegar, salt, etc. You can also use already prepared non-dairy cream, or 1/4 cup vegan mayo instead. To serve, serve individual portions of the veggie tofu bean mixture, and drizzle the mayo on top.

Thin out the cheeseburger sauce with a tsp or two of water, and drizzle that as well. Top with some red pepper flakes, and fresh herbs of choice, and serve.