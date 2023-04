This is umami-filled and smokier, spicier version of a vegan potato soup. It’s hearty and cozy with a satisfying, smoky bacony tofu bits topping. Gluten-free Nutfree. Options for soyfree included

This Creamy 1 Pot Potato soup is a comforting hug in a bowl. It comes together quickly and is versatile!

If super spicy vegan potato soup isn’t your thing, don’t worry! You can adjust the heat level based on your preferences. Add less or more paprika and cayenne to adjust the spiciness.

This soup all comes together in one pot, unless you take the oven option to make the bacon-y tofu crumbles (see Tips and recipe card below).

Speaking of those tofu crumbles! They add an incredible smoky flavor and toothsome texture to this creamy potato soup. You mix most of them into the soup itself but reserve some for topping, so you can really get that flavor punch.

The potato soup itself is creamy and balanced, and you can adjust the thickness to your liking. For a thicker soup, simply mash the potatoes once they are cooked and tender.

Why You’ll Love Smoky Vegan Potato Soup

Smoky and creamy with a heat level that you can adjust to taste

Gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free options

A cozy, one-pot soup that you can serve as an entree or an appetizer

Make-ahead friendly! It tastes even better the next day.

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Smoky Vegan Potato Soup This is umami-filled and smokier, spicier version of a vegan potato soup, is hearty and cozy with a satisfying, smoky tofu topping. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 55 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 269 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu crumbles: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 cup ( 124 g ) extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes and crumbled

1 teaspoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons soy sauce , use tamari for gluten-free

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder For the soup: 1 teaspoon oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) chopped onion

1/2 cup ( 64 g ) chopped carrots

1/2 cup ( 50.5 g ) chopped celery

2 bay leaves

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt divided

2 tablespoons all purpose flour or gluten-free all purpose blend

2 cups ( 473.18 ml ) plant-based milk divided

3 cups ( 630 g ) peeled and cubed potatoes, Russet, red, or Yukon gold To add later: 1 teaspoon yellow miso Use chickpea miso for soy-free.

2 tablespoons nondairy yogurt or sour cream

1/4 teaspoon cayenne optional For garnish: Green onion, pepper flakes, cayenne, or black pepper Instructions Make the tofu crumbles: Press the tofu if you haven't already for 15 minutes, then crumble into small uneven crumbles (not bigger than half an inch)

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and mix in. Cook for a minute, then add in all of the spices, maple syrup, and soy sauce. Mix to coat the tofu with all of the mixture and then continue to cook until the tofu gets a bit crispy on the edges, then remove 2/3 of the tofu from the skillet to use for garnish later.

You can also bake the tofu. Combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl, then spread on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F for 15 minutes or until the tofu is crispy. Then add 1/4 to 1/3 of this mixture in the skillet to make the soup and use the rest for garnish. Make the soup: Add a teaspoon of oil to the same skillet with the tofu over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, carrots and bay leaves and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Mix well and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent. Then add the garlic and the black pepper and mix in for a few seconds.

Add the all purpose flour and cook for a minute to roast the flour, then add in 1/2 cup of the milk and mix in so that all of the flour mixes in and there are no lumps. Then add the salt and rest of the milk slowly and mix in

Add the potatoes and partially cover and cook for 12-15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked to preference. Mix well. Mash some of the potatoes, if you like the soup smoother and thicker.

Add the miso to the non-dairy yogurt or sour cream. You can also add an in a tablespoon or so of warm water to help the miso dissolve quickly . Then mix this and the cayenne, if using, into the simmering soup. Taste and adjust the salt and flavor carefully. You can add a little bit of lemon juice for tang.

Serve the soup in bowls topped with the reserved tofu crumbles and topped with green onion and black pepper, cayenne, or red pepper flakes along with vegan cheese and other toppings of choice. Serve with garlic bread, sourdough, or flatbread. Notes Gluten-free: Use tamari instead of soy sauce.

Nutfree : This recipe is nutfree if you use nutfree non dairy milk and yogurt.

Soy-free: Use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce, Use chickpea miso instead of yellow miso, Use my Use tamari instead of soy sauce.: This recipe is nutfree if you use nutfree non dairy milk and yogurt.: Use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce, Use chickpea miso instead of yellow miso, Use my chickpea flour tofu or other tofu (pumpkin seed tofu etc) instead of soy tofu. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Smoky Vegan Potato Soup Amount Per Serving Calories 269 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 1072mg 31% Carbohydrates 45g 15% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 3501IU 70% Vitamin C 46mg 56% Calcium 235mg 24% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients

tofu – This is the base for the smoky crumbles that bring so much flavor to this vegan potato soup! For a soy-free option, use chickpea tofu.

maple syrup, soy sauce, smoked paprika, and garlic – This is the bacon-y seasoning that gives the tofu its oomph. For soy-free, use coconut aminos in place of soy sauce.

onion, carrots, and celery – This is a French flavor combination called a mirepoix and is the base for many soups and stews.

spices – Garlic, salt, and black pepper give the creamy potato soup base its flavor.

nondairy milk and yogurt – These ingredients work together to add creaminess. You add the milk early on and use the yogurt as a finisher to really up the creamy texture of this vegan potato soup!

miso – Miso adds a unique salty-umami flavor to this soup recipe.

Tips

To save prep time, chop your veggies and gather your ingredients while the tofu is pressing.

To make this without soy, you can use chickpea tofu and use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce.

You can make the smoky tofu in the same pan you will use for your soup or bake it in the oven. Do whatever works for you! To bake the tofu, combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl, then spread on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F for 15 minutes or until the tofu is crispy. Then use 1/4 to 1/3 of this mixture in the skillet to make the soup and use the rest for garnish.

How to Make Smoky Potato Soup

Press the tofu for 15 minutes while you prep your veggies and gather your other ingredients. Then, crumble the tofu into small uneven pieces not bigger than half an inch.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu. Cook for a minute, then add in all of the spices, maple syrup, and soy sauce.

Mix to coat the tofu well, and then continue to cook until the tofu gets a bit crispy on the edges.

Remove 2/3 of the tofu from the skillet to use for garnish later.

Add another teaspoon of oil to the same skillet with the tofu and cook on medium heat.





Add the onion, celery, carrots and bay leaves and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Mix well and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent.

Now, add the garlic and the black pepper and mix in for a few seconds before adding the all purpose flour. Cook for a minute to roast the flour, then add in 1/2 cup of the milk and mix in so that all of the flour mixes in and there are no lumps.

Then, add the rest of the milk slowly and mix in the remaining salt as well.

Add the potatoes and partially cover and cook for 12-15 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked to preference.

Mix really well, and mash some of the potatoes, if you like the soup smoother and thicker.

Add the miso and your non-dairy yogurt or sour cream. You can also add an in a tablespoon or so of warm water to help the miso dissolve, if needed. Mix this and the cayenne, if using, into the simmering soup.

Taste and adjust the salt and flavor carefully. You can add a little bit of lemon juice for tang, if you like.

Serve the soup in bowls topped with the reserved tofu crumbles and topped with green onion and black pepper, cayenne, or red pepper flakes along with vegan cheese and other toppings of choice. It’s perfect with a side of garlic bread, sourdough, or flatbread.

Frequently Asked Questions