Learn how to make amazing vegan cheese breadsticks completely from scratch using homemade vegan pizza dough, vegan mozzarella sauce and sprinkle them with Everything Bagel seasoning and fresh garlic for the ultimate party snack. Gluten-free option included.

We’re entering peak entertaining season and if you have some dinner parties to host during the next weeks here’s a party snack that you will love! These garlic cheese sticks will seriously blow your mind! Super garlicky and the everything bagel seasoning makes them so addictive!

And the best part: they come together in a cinch once you have the pizza dough ready. As a base for these cheese sticks, you can use my gluten free pizza dough or my regular pizza dough or my yeast free pizza dough depending on your dietary preferences. Make these sticks however you like!

why you’ll love these vegan cheese breadsticks!

Because garlic bread +cheesy sticks!

because everything bagel seasoning makes everything better

they come together quickly with my no news pizza dough

freezer friendly.

You can make it into a pizza by adding thinly sliced veggies and mushroom or veggie meat of choice

Ingredients:

as a base you can use your favorite recipe for vegan pizza dough, it could be our gluten free pizza dough or my regular pizza dough or my yeast free pizza dough

for the topping, we mix olive oil and melted vegan butter to achieve the perfect browning and that lovely buttery taste

seasonings: the simple yet potent combination of fresh garlic, Italian seasoning, pepper flakes and everything bagel seasoning

I love a combination of vegan cheese and vegan cheese sauce for the ultimate cheesiness

Tips:

you can use store-bought everything bagel seasoning or make your own by mixing 1 tbsp sesame seeds (white or a mix of white and black), 1 tsp poppy seeds, 2 tsp onion flakes and a pinch of salt

for the vegan cheese sauce, use my liquid mozzarella sauce recipe. I use either all cheese shreds or all sauce or a mix of both

while fresh garlic will give you the best results, you could also use garlic powder in this bread stick

How to make Everything Garlic Cheese Breadsticks:

Prep the pizza dough and spread it onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. You want something that will be at least 14 inches in diameter and spread evenly.

Then in a small bowl add extra virgin olive oil, softened butter, garlic, and Italian seasoning, and mix really well.





Then spread this mixture all over the pizza dough, sprinkle the shredded cheese or the cheese sauce or both, whatever you’re using.

Sprinkle pepper flakes and everything bagel seasoning on top.

Put the pizza to bake at 400F (205C) for 11-12 minutes or until the top turns nicely golden. You can also broil it for 1-2 minutes to make it more golden if you like.

Then remove the pizza sticks, let them sit for a minute then slice them into 1-inch wide sticks and serve with marinara sauce or serve with more of the vegan cheese sauce, ranch or whatever else you like.

Storage:

To store them, let the breadsticks cool down to room temperature then place them in an air-tight bag and squeeze out excess air.

Letting them cool down first is important so you don’t trap excess condensation. You can also wrap breadsticks in foil. Keep on the counter for the day, refrigerate for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto a month.