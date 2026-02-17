This Southwestern Pasta Salad with Black Bean Dressing makes the perfect side salad for the weekend! Tender pasta, corn, crunchy red onion, sweet tomatoes, peppers, and black beans are tossed in a spicy creamy bean dressing. This recipe was originally published June 30, 2015

This fabulous salad is perfect as a side for all your summer bbq plans and for the Burgers! The best part? You can swap in whatever veggies you like. The creaminess of the dressing comes from beans instead of oil making this recipe whole food plant based (WFPB). It tastes best with crunchy red onions and a good load of cilantro.

One of the things I love about this recipe is how fast and easy to make! If you are in a pinch for a delicious side dish with dinner tonight, or just really want a cool and refreshing salad, this one does the trick. In less than 30 minutes, you can have a delicious pasta salad!

Why You’ll Love this Southwestern Salad

It’s so easy to make!

Very versatile: you can change the veggies according to preference.

It’s refreshing and bursting with flavor and texture: spicy, tangy, creamy, and crunchy.

Southwestern Pasta Salad with Black Bean Dressing By: Vegan Richa Prep: 25 minutes mins Cook: 5 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: Salad Cuisine: American This easy Southwestern Salad has macaroni, black beans, veggies tossed in a creamy sauce made with beans. Free of Dairy, egg, oil, soy, nut. Can be made corn-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 5 to 6 oz pasta, elbows, fusilli or similar shape , use gluten-free if needed

, ▢ 15 oz black beans, drained and rinsed , or 1.5 cups cooked

, ▢ 1 cup chopped ripe tomatoes , or grape tomatoes

, ▢ 3/4 cup sweet corn , thawed if frozen, or 1 corn on the cob

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped green or red bell pepper , or add both

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped red onion

▢ 1/2 of hot green chile such as serrano , finely chopped

, ▢ 1/4 cup packed chopped cilantro , divided

, ▢ Salt and Black pepper to taste Dressing ▢ 1/3 cup black beans , from the salad ingredients above or from another can, drained

, ▢ 1/4 cup Non dairy yogurt

▢ 1 tsp ground cumin

▢ 1/2 tsp or more chipotle pepper ground or flakes

▢ 1 tsp garlic powder

▢ 1/2 tsp onion powder or flakes

▢ 1/2 tsp ground mustard

▢ 1/2 tsp paprika

▢ 1/4 tsp turmeric , for color, optional

, ▢ 1/2 tsp or more salt

▢ 2 tbsp nutritional yeast

▢ 2 tbsp pickled jalapeno , or use chopped jalapeno + 1/2 tsp vinegar

, ▢ 1 to 2 Tbsp lime juice to taste Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Cook the pasta according to instructions. (Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt and pasta and cook until cooked to preference. Drain, rinse with cold water and keep aside)

Make the dressing: Blend the black beans, non dairy yogurt with the rest of the ingredients. Add a few tablespoons water if needed. Taste and adjust salt, spice and tang. Blend until smooth and keep aside.

Toast the corn: if using frozen corn kernels, Heat a skillet over medium high heat. When hot add the the corn kernels and cook until they darken on one side, stir and cook another 2 mins. Grill the corn on the cob on a grill or over gas flame until most of the kernels have black spots. Cool for a few minutes, then shell the kernels using a knife and use.

In a large bowl, combine the pasta, remaining beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers, onions, half of the cilantro.

Add in the dressing and toss to combine. Taste and adjust salt and tang(lime juice). Garnish with cilantro and a very generous dash of black pepper. Serve at room temperature or Chill and serve.

Variations: Add chopped avocado tossed in lime juice to the salad. Add 2 tsp tomato paste to the dressing. Use your favorite mexican chili powder blend instead of the spices in the dressing. Notes If the red onion is too sharp, soak the chopped onion in water for 15 minutes, drain then use in salad. Nutritional values based on one serving Nutrition Calories: 321 kcal , Carbohydrates: 60 g , Protein: 17 g , Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 388 mg , Potassium: 780 mg , Fiber: 14 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 1460 IU , Vitamin C: 31.6 mg , Calcium: 47 mg , Iron: 4.1 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients

macaroni elbows pasta – any short pasta will work with this recipe

black beans – you can cook them yourself or used canned and drained black beans

veggies: tomatoes, corn, green or red bell pepper, red onion, green chile, cilantro. Add color, flavor, and texture. Feel free to improvise and use the veggies you have on hand.

ground chipotle pepper – adds a spiciness to the creamy dressing. If you can’t find it at your local grocery, you can substitute with any other chili powder.

nutritional yeast- add a “cheesy” flavor to the dressing. If you don’t like or can’t find it, you can omit it.

pickled jalapeño- sold in cans in the Mexican section of the grocery store. Adjust the quantity in the recipe according to your spice tolerance.

💡Tips Char your corn on the stove using a direct flame to add a smokiness to your salad.

Add avocado cubes to the salad for extra creaminess.

If the red onion is too sharp, soak the chopped onion in water for 15 minutes, drain then use in salad.

Serve at room temperature or chill in the refrigerator and then serve.

How to Make Southwestern Salad

Cook the pasta according to instructions. To make the dressing, blend the black beans and non dairy yogurt with the rest of the ingredients. Add a few tablespoons water if needed. Blend until smooth and keep aside.

Grill the corn on the cob on a grill or over gas flame until most of the kernels have black spots. Cool for a few minutes, then shell the kernels using a knife.

In a large bowl, combine the pasta, remaining beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers, onions, half of the cilantro.

Add in the dressing and toss to combine. Taste and adjust salt and tang(lime juice). Garnish with cilantro and a very generous dash of black pepper.

What to Serve with

Serve this delicious Southwestern salad as a side for this Grillable Veggie Burger or these BBQ Cauliflower Wings.