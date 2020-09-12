Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Spicy Bbq Cauliflower Salad Bowl

By Leave a Comment

This Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl is a medley of exciting textures and bold flavors, and so fun to eat! Oven-roasted sweet, spicy and smokey cauliflower on a bed of iceberg, apples, pecans, drizzled with creamy Vegan Ranch. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free recipe. Jump to Recipe

overhead shot of a salad bowl topped with bbq roasted cauliflower and vegan ranch dressing

Just in case you cannot decide what to make for lunch today, give this BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl a try. It’s sweet, smoky, and spicy, a little creamy, a little crispy  – you will see it has got something for everyone! A delicious  vegan oven-roasted cauliflower bowl that makes for an easy, flavorful salad and that is filling enough to be served as a main!

overhead shot of a bbq roasted cauliflower salad bowl drizzled with Vegan Ranch Dressing

Picture fresh, crispy iceberg topped with delightful sweet & spicy BBQ roasted cauliflower florets that are packed with loads of flavor and spice.
Really, the roasted cauliflower pretty much speaks for itself here. Trust me, it’s as flavorful as it looks with its smoky sweetness that goes so well with the creamy Ranch, sweet apples, and crisp salad. This salad will surely have you coming back for more!

overhead shot of a spicy bbq roasted cauliflower salad bowl in a white bowl drizzled with Vegan Ranch Dressing ” width=

bbq roasted cauliflower salad bowl drizzled with Vegan Ranch Dressing
Print Recipe

Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl

This Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl is a medley of exciting textures and bold flavors!, Oven-roasted sweet, spicy and smokey cauliflower on a bed of iceberg, apples pecans, drizzled with creamy Vegan Ranch. A vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free salad recipe that is healthy. 
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time38 mins
Total Time48 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: cauliflower salad, salad bowl recipe vegan, salad with roasted cauliflower
Servings: 3
Calories: 383kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the BBQ Cauliflower

  • 1 medium cauliflower head chopped into florets
  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1 tsp paprika half smoked, half sweet
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp thyme
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup (120 ml) or more bbq sauce
  • 2 tsp or more hot sauce

For the Salad

  • 1 small head of iceberg lettuce chopped
  • 1 apple peeled, and chopped small or sliced thin
  • 1/3 cup (90 g) chopped pecans or use toasted sunflower seeds/pumpkin seeds for nut free
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) Vegan ranch or use my basil cream dressing
  • 1/3 cup (100 g) thinly sliced carrots
  • Chives for garnish

Instructions

  • Chop your cauliflower, and set aside.
  • In a bowl, mix all your dry spices, and set aside.
  • Add the oil to the cauliflower, toss well, and rub in so that all the florets are coated well.
  • Add in the spice mixture and toss well to coat.
  • Transfer this to a greased or parchment lined baking dish.
  • Bake at 400 degrees F ( C) for 17-18 minutes, then remove from the oven.
  • Let the cauliflower cool for a few minutes, then drizzle the bbq sauce and hot sauce, and mix well. If you'd like more bbq sauce coating the cauliflower, add some more, and toss within the baking dish, spread the cauliflower out again, and bake again at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is cooked to preference.
  • Meanwhile, prep your salad by chopping up the lettuce, apples, and carrots. Add them to a bowl, and mix well.
  • Top the bowl with your baked cauliflower, and a generous drizzle of ranch, and some garnishes like chives or black pepper, and serve!
    As salad dressing I recommend my vegan ranch(this celery ranch minus celery seeds)  !  you can also use my chipotle ranch or basil cream dressing

Notes

  • This recipe can be made Nutfree by omitting pecans and using a Nutfree vegan ranch
  • To ensure soyfree use soyfree bbq sauce. 
  • Pears would be a great stand-in for apples. 
  • For salads, you'll want a nice crunchy apple that doesn't brown too quickly when sliced or chopped. The best apples for adding to salads are: Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, are great choices.
  • You can change up the veggies, add some fresh, nuts or seeds as toppings and add some more fruit like blueberries for variation! 
  • Use this recipe for the vegan ranch.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl
Amount Per Serving
Calories 383 Calories from Fat 180
% Daily Value*
Fat 20g31%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Cholesterol 7mg2%
Sodium 450mg20%
Potassium 1137mg32%
Carbohydrates 49g16%
Fiber 10g42%
Sugar 30g33%
Protein 8g16%
Vitamin A 3746IU75%
Vitamin C 105mg127%
Calcium 113mg11%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Vegan Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowls:

  • cauliflower – organic if possible, chopped into florets. Make sure to cut the florets into equal-sized chunks to allow for even cooking.
  • bbq spice blend: I am using a blend of paprika, half-smoked, half sweet, some garlic powder,  onion powder, and dried thyme.
  • We amp up the bbq flavor some more by adding some bbq sauce along with some vegan hot sauce for a bit of heat. Feel free to add more or less to taste.
  • I used sliced iceberg lettuce and spinach leaves as the base for these healthy salad bowls.
  • Fresh apple, peeled and chopped into small cubes add a crunchy crisp texture and some refreshing tartness.
  • Carrots add a touch of color and natural sweetness.
  •  Chopped pecans add some healthy fat, crunch and a nice nutty aroma. Make sure to toast the nuts a bit in a dry pan over medium-low heat until they start to smell fragrant.
  • As salad dressing I recommend my vegan ranch(this celery ranch minus celery seeds)  – this dressing alone is worth giving a try!  But you can also use my chipotle ranch or basil cream dressing

vegan bbq roasted cauliflower salad bowl being drizzled with vegan Ranch Dressing
Tips for making this recipe:

  • Feel free to add some more seasonal greens, like kale, arugula or beet greens.
  • Pears would be a great stand-in for apples.
  • For salads, you’ll want a nice crunchy apple that doesn’t brown too quickly when sliced or chopped. Toss the Sliced apples in lemon juice. The best apples for adding to salads are: Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, Jazz, Envy, and Empire. All of those are great choices.
  • You can change up the veggies, add some fresh, nuts, or seeds as toppings and add some more fruit like blueberries for variation!

How to make this cauliflower salad bowl recipe:

cauliflower florets in a white bowl next to a side dish with bbq spices

Chop your cauliflower, and set aside. In a bowl, mix all your dry spices, and set aside.

cauliflower florets sprinkled with bbq spices ready for roasting
Add the oil to the cauliflower, toss well, and rub in so that all the florets are coated well. Add in the spice mixture and toss well to coat. Transfer this to a greased baking dish.

overhead shot of a white casserole with oven roasted bbq spiced cauliflower florets

Bake at 400 degrees F for 17-18 minutes, then remove from the oven.

oven roasted bbq spiced cauliflower drizzled with bbq sauce

Let Cauliflower cool for a few minutes, then drizzle the bbq sauce and hot sauce, and mix well. If you’d like more bbq sauce coating the cauliflower, add some more, and toss within the baking dish. Then spread the cauliflower out again, and bake again at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is cooked to preference.

spinach and iceberg salad being arranged in a white bowl to make cauliflower salad bowl
Meanwhile, prep your salad by chopping up the lettuce, apples, and carrots. Add them to a bowl, and mix well.

overhead shot of a salad bowl with spinach and iceberg lettuce, carrots, pecans and apples

Top the bowl with your baked cauliflower, and a generous drizzle of ranch, and some garnishes like chives or black pepper, and serve!

vegan roasted cauliflower salad bowl drizzled with Vegan Ranch Dressing

More vegan bowl recipes from the blog:

 



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

LINKSPOPULAR POSTSKEEP IN TOUCH
My Favorite ThingsBuffalo Chickpea PizzaEmail
Recipe IndexLentil Quinoa LoafFacebook
Advertise, Work With MeCrispy Orange CauliflowerInstagram
Privacy PolicyPumpkin Cinnamon RollsPinterest
Terms Of UseSweet Potato Peanut BurgersTwitter
Copyright and Disclaimers