This Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl is a medley of exciting textures and bold flavors, and so fun to eat! Oven-roasted sweet, spicy and smokey cauliflower on a bed of iceberg, apples, pecans, drizzled with creamy Vegan Ranch. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free recipe. Jump to Recipe

Just in case you cannot decide what to make for lunch today, give this BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl a try. It’s sweet, smoky, and spicy, a little creamy, a little crispy – you will see it has got something for everyone! A delicious vegan oven-roasted cauliflower bowl that makes for an easy, flavorful salad and that is filling enough to be served as a main!

Picture fresh, crispy iceberg topped with delightful sweet & spicy BBQ roasted cauliflower florets that are packed with loads of flavor and spice.

Really, the roasted cauliflower pretty much speaks for itself here. Trust me, it’s as flavorful as it looks with its smoky sweetness that goes so well with the creamy Ranch, sweet apples, and crisp salad. This salad will surely have you coming back for more!

Ingredients for making Vegan Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowls:

cauliflower – organic if possible, chopped into florets. Make sure to cut the florets into equal-sized chunks to allow for even cooking.

– organic if possible, chopped into florets. Make sure to cut the florets into equal-sized chunks to allow for even cooking. bbq spice blend: I am using a blend of paprika, half-smoked, half sweet, some garlic powder, onion powder, and dried thyme.

I am using a blend of paprika, half-smoked, half sweet, some garlic powder, onion powder, and dried thyme. We amp up the bbq flavor some more by adding some bbq sauce along with some vegan hot sauce for a bit of heat. Feel free to add more or less to taste.

along with some vegan hot sauce for a bit of heat. Feel free to add more or less to taste. I used sliced iceberg lettuce and spinach leaves as the base for these healthy salad bowls.

and leaves as the base for these healthy salad bowls. Fresh apple , peeled and chopped into small cubes add a crunchy crisp texture and some refreshing tartness.

, peeled and chopped into small cubes add a crunchy crisp texture and some refreshing tartness. Carrots add a touch of color and natural sweetness.

add a touch of color and natural sweetness. Chopped pecans add some healthy fat, crunch and a nice nutty aroma. Make sure to toast the nuts a bit in a dry pan over medium-low heat until they start to smell fragrant.

add some healthy fat, crunch and a nice nutty aroma. Make sure to toast the nuts a bit in a dry pan over medium-low heat until they start to smell fragrant. As salad dressing I recommend my vegan ranch(this celery ranch minus celery seeds) – this dressing alone is worth giving a try! But you can also use my chipotle ranch or basil cream dressing



Tips for making this recipe:

Feel free to add some more seasonal greens, like kale, arugula or beet greens.

Pears would be a great stand-in for apples.

For salads, you’ll want a nice crunchy apple that doesn’t brown too quickly when sliced or chopped. Toss the Sliced apples in lemon juice. The best apples for adding to salads are: Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, Jazz, Envy, and Empire. All of those are great choices.

when sliced or chopped. Toss the Sliced apples in lemon juice. The best apples for adding to salads are: Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, Jazz, Envy, and Empire. All of those are great choices. You can change up the veggies, add some fresh, nuts, or seeds as toppings and add some more fruit like blueberries for variation!

How to make this cauliflower salad bowl recipe:

Chop your cauliflower, and set aside. In a bowl, mix all your dry spices, and set aside.



Add the oil to the cauliflower, toss well, and rub in so that all the florets are coated well. Add in the spice mixture and toss well to coat. Transfer this to a greased baking dish.

Bake at 400 degrees F for 17-18 minutes, then remove from the oven.

Let Cauliflower cool for a few minutes, then drizzle the bbq sauce and hot sauce, and mix well. If you’d like more bbq sauce coating the cauliflower, add some more, and toss within the baking dish. Then spread the cauliflower out again, and bake again at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is cooked to preference.



Meanwhile, prep your salad by chopping up the lettuce, apples, and carrots. Add them to a bowl, and mix well.

Top the bowl with your baked cauliflower, and a generous drizzle of ranch, and some garnishes like chives or black pepper, and serve!

