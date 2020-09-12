This Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl is a medley of exciting textures and bold flavors, and so fun to eat! Oven-roasted sweet, spicy and smokey cauliflower on a bed of iceberg, apples, pecans, drizzled with creamy Vegan Ranch. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free recipe. Jump to Recipe
Just in case you cannot decide what to make for lunch today, give this BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl a try. It’s sweet, smoky, and spicy, a little creamy, a little crispy – you will see it has got something for everyone! A delicious vegan oven-roasted cauliflower bowl that makes for an easy, flavorful salad and that is filling enough to be served as a main!
Picture fresh, crispy iceberg topped with delightful sweet & spicy BBQ roasted cauliflower florets that are packed with loads of flavor and spice.
Really, the roasted cauliflower pretty much speaks for itself here. Trust me, it’s as flavorful as it looks with its smoky sweetness that goes so well with the creamy Ranch, sweet apples, and crisp salad. This salad will surely have you coming back for more!
Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl
Ingredients
For the BBQ Cauliflower
- 1 medium cauliflower head chopped into florets
- 2 tsp oil
- 1 tsp paprika half smoked, half sweet
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp thyme
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup (120 ml) or more bbq sauce
- 2 tsp or more hot sauce
For the Salad
- 1 small head of iceberg lettuce chopped
- 1 apple peeled, and chopped small or sliced thin
- 1/3 cup (90 g) chopped pecans or use toasted sunflower seeds/pumpkin seeds for nut free
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) Vegan ranch or use my basil cream dressing
- 1/3 cup (100 g) thinly sliced carrots
- Chives for garnish
Instructions
- Chop your cauliflower, and set aside.
- In a bowl, mix all your dry spices, and set aside.
- Add the oil to the cauliflower, toss well, and rub in so that all the florets are coated well.
- Add in the spice mixture and toss well to coat.
- Transfer this to a greased or parchment lined baking dish.
- Bake at 400 degrees F ( C) for 17-18 minutes, then remove from the oven.
- Let the cauliflower cool for a few minutes, then drizzle the bbq sauce and hot sauce, and mix well. If you'd like more bbq sauce coating the cauliflower, add some more, and toss within the baking dish, spread the cauliflower out again, and bake again at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is cooked to preference.
- Meanwhile, prep your salad by chopping up the lettuce, apples, and carrots. Add them to a bowl, and mix well.
- Top the bowl with your baked cauliflower, and a generous drizzle of ranch, and some garnishes like chives or black pepper, and serve!As salad dressing I recommend my vegan ranch(this celery ranch minus celery seeds) ! you can also use my chipotle ranch or basil cream dressing
Notes
- This recipe can be made Nutfree by omitting pecans and using a Nutfree vegan ranch
- To ensure soyfree use soyfree bbq sauce.
- Pears would be a great stand-in for apples.
- For salads, you'll want a nice crunchy apple that doesn't brown too quickly when sliced or chopped. The best apples for adding to salads are: Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, are great choices.
- You can change up the veggies, add some fresh, nuts or seeds as toppings and add some more fruit like blueberries for variation!
- Use this recipe for the vegan ranch.
Ingredients for making Vegan Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowls:
- cauliflower – organic if possible, chopped into florets. Make sure to cut the florets into equal-sized chunks to allow for even cooking.
- bbq spice blend: I am using a blend of paprika, half-smoked, half sweet, some garlic powder, onion powder, and dried thyme.
- We amp up the bbq flavor some more by adding some bbq sauce along with some vegan hot sauce for a bit of heat. Feel free to add more or less to taste.
- I used sliced iceberg lettuce and spinach leaves as the base for these healthy salad bowls.
- Fresh apple, peeled and chopped into small cubes add a crunchy crisp texture and some refreshing tartness.
- Carrots add a touch of color and natural sweetness.
- Chopped pecans add some healthy fat, crunch and a nice nutty aroma. Make sure to toast the nuts a bit in a dry pan over medium-low heat until they start to smell fragrant.
- As salad dressing I recommend my vegan ranch(this celery ranch minus celery seeds) – this dressing alone is worth giving a try! But you can also use my chipotle ranch or basil cream dressing
Tips for making this recipe:
- Feel free to add some more seasonal greens, like kale, arugula or beet greens.
- Pears would be a great stand-in for apples.
- For salads, you’ll want a nice crunchy apple that doesn’t brown too quickly when sliced or chopped. Toss the Sliced apples in lemon juice. The best apples for adding to salads are: Honeycrisp, Fuji, Pink Lady, Jazz, Envy, and Empire. All of those are great choices.
- You can change up the veggies, add some fresh, nuts, or seeds as toppings and add some more fruit like blueberries for variation!
How to make this cauliflower salad bowl recipe:
Chop your cauliflower, and set aside. In a bowl, mix all your dry spices, and set aside.
Add the oil to the cauliflower, toss well, and rub in so that all the florets are coated well. Add in the spice mixture and toss well to coat. Transfer this to a greased baking dish.
Bake at 400 degrees F for 17-18 minutes, then remove from the oven.
Let Cauliflower cool for a few minutes, then drizzle the bbq sauce and hot sauce, and mix well. If you’d like more bbq sauce coating the cauliflower, add some more, and toss within the baking dish. Then spread the cauliflower out again, and bake again at 400 degrees F for 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is cooked to preference.
Meanwhile, prep your salad by chopping up the lettuce, apples, and carrots. Add them to a bowl, and mix well.
Top the bowl with your baked cauliflower, and a generous drizzle of ranch, and some garnishes like chives or black pepper, and serve!
