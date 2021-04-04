Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet Lasagna makes the perfect weeknight dinner! An easy vegan pasta recipe that is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes!

Bubbling hot lasagna deliciousness…. Are you ready for it? Spinach Alfredo Skillet Lasagna! A satisfying one-pan meal that your whole family will enjoy! Perfectly cooked lasagna sheets cooked along with a fragrant mix of garlic, sauteed balsamic mushrooms, onions, spinach, and a dreamy cheesy vegan Alfredo Sauce – DROOL ALERT. An easy dinner fix for lovers of easy one-pot meals and no-fuss pasta dinners!

I love easy skillet lasagna recipes for their easy preparation and clean-up. Have you tried my French Onion Skillet Lasagna? Ever since I tried that recipe I knew I had to come up with another version and this Spinach Alfredo Lasagna is my new favorite -especially now that spinach is in season. But as you can make this with frozen spinach, you can prepare this easy one pot pasta dinner all year round.

MORE VEGAN PASTA RECIPES:

Print Recipe Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet Lasagna Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet lasagna makes the perfect weeknight dinner ! An easy vegan pasta recipe that is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 211 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 tsp oil

4 cloves garlic minced

6-8 ounces ( 170.1 g ) spinach chopped spinach, or thawed if frozen

1/8 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper flakes For the alfredo sauce 3/4 cup ( 96.75 g ) raw cashews soaked in hot water for 15 mins, drain and use

1 1/4 cup ( 295.74 ml ) broth(veggie stock) or water

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp Italian herbs such as thyme oregano, basil

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp Miso For the rest of the lasagna 1 tsp oil

1/2 cup sliced onion

1/2 cup ( 48 g ) thinly sliced mushrooms

1 clove garlic minced

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

5-6 regular lasagna sheets or 8 no boil lasagna sheets, or use 2 cups dried pasta such as Farfalle

2 cups ( 473.18 ml ) water or broth Instructions Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat, then add garlic and cook until the garlic is starting to turn golden, then add in the spinach, salt and pepper flakes, and mix well.

Once the spinach is wilted, take off heat, and remove the spinach from the skillet into a bowl. For frozen spinach, just cook until the excess the water has dried out, but the spinach still has a lot of vibrant color.

For the sauce, blend all of the ingredients until smooth then set aside. You can blend for a minute, then wait for 5 minutes, so that the blended cashews rehydrate, and then blend again, so that the mixture will be smooth.

For the Skillet Lasagna, heat oil in the same skillet, add the onion, mushroom, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook until the onion is golden, 6-8 minutes. Stir occasionally in between.

Add in the balsamic vinegar, and mix in and cook for another 2 minutes. Then add your lasagna sheets, water or broth, and about 3/4 of the blended alfredo sauce, and mix in. cover the skillet and cook for 12-14 minutes. Stir once in between. If the mixture is thickening too much, add in 2-4 tbsp more water or broth.

Once the lasagna sheets are cooked to preference, reduce the heat to low medium.

Distribute the cooked garlic spinach all over the skillet, and drizzle the remaining alfredo sauce all over as well, then cover and cook for the two minutes, and take off heat.

Let the skillet sit for a few minutes for the alfredo sauce to thicken a bit more, then serve with some extra pepper flakes on top if you like, or some toasted bread crumbs. Notes To make the pasta nut-free, you can use my nut-free Alfredo. or use 7 oz silken or firm tofu like my Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake

you can use my nut-free Alfredo. or use 7 oz silken or firm tofu like my Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake to make the soyfree, use chickpea miso

To make this Glutenfree, use Glutenfree lasagna or pasta Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Spinach Alfredo Skillet Lasagna Amount Per Serving Calories 211 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 363mg 16% Potassium 393mg 11% Carbohydrates 26g 9% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 2701IU 54% Vitamin C 11mg 13% Calcium 53mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and substitutes:

as for the pasta you can use 6 regular lasagna sheets or 8 no-boil lasagna sheets. Or use 2 cups uncooked flat style pasta of choice. Use gluten-free, if you want.

the best alfredo lasagna – really any white lasagna – will always have plenty of garlic, mushrooms, and spinach, so I am using that trifecta. You can omit the mushrooms if you like.

For the alfredo sauce, we blend soaked cashews, with some broth, lemon juice, and Italian herbs. See recipe notes for Nutfree options

Nutritional yeast and miso paste add the “cheesy” flavor to our vegan alfredo. To omit nutritional yeast, double the miso and leave out the yeast

A touch of balsamic vinegar adds both sweetness and acidity when sauteeing the mushrooms – a great addition!

Tips:

This skillet lasagna recipe is perfect for using up those broken lasagna sheets you always get at the bottom of the pack. You can also use other flat pasta of choice

If you do not have miso, add more nutritional yeast – the same goes the other way round.

Add oil to a large skillet over medium heat, then add garlic and cook until the garlic is starting to turn golden, then add in the spinach, salt, and pepper flakes, and mix well.

Once the spinach is wilted, take off heat, and remove the spinach from the skillet into a bowl. For frozen spinach, just cook until the excess water has dried out, but the spinach still has its vibrant color.

For the vegan white sauce (alfredo sauce), blend all of the ingredients until smooth then set aside. You can blend for a minute, then wait for 5 minutes, so that the blended cashews rehydrate, and then blend again so that the mixture will be smooth.

Now, heat oil in the same skillet, add the onion, mushroom, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook until the onion is golden, 6-8 minutes. Stir occasionally in between.

Add in the balsamic vinegar, and mix in and cook for another 2 minutes. Then add your lasagna sheets, the water or broth, and about 3/4 of the blended alfredo sauce, and mix in to cover the skillet and cook for 12-14 minutes. Stir once in between. If the mixture is thickening too much, add in 2-4 tbsp more water or broth.

Once the lasagna sheets are cooked to preference, reduce the heat to low medium.

Distribute the spinach all over the skillet, and drizzle the remaining alfredo sauce all over as well, then cover and cook for two minutes, and take off the heat.

Let the skillet sit for a few minutes for the alfredo sauce to thicken a bit more, then serve with some extra pepper flakes on top if you like, or some toasted bread crumbs.

Make-ahead instructions: