Make this versatile tofu scramble seasoning and then The best vegan tofu scramble that is fluffy yet creamy and tastes just like eggs thanks to my secret tofu scramble seasoning. Gluten-free.

Come breakfast time, this tofu scramble really hits the spot for me, and I’m sure it will for you as well. It has the perfect texture- fluffy and creamy thanks to a perfected ratio of blended and crumbled up tofu.

But there’s more! With the recipe for the scramble, I give away the secret of my favorite tofu scramble seasoning.

What is tofu scramble seasoning you ask? Well, why regular eggs might only need salt and pepper, with vegan tofu scramble, we need to reach a bit deeper into the spice drawer to get to flavor town. The scramble seasoning is what will make the tofu taste like eggs. There are a couple of secret ingredients at play here.

The key players are nutritional yeast and Indian sulfur salt (kala namak) as well as garlic and onion powder. The Indian Sulfur salt is what adds the egg-y taste and nutritional yeast adds umami. To make it not only taste but also look like eggs, we add a small amount of turmeric. Paprika and pepper add some spice and smoky notes.

This tofu scramble seasoning lasts for months in a spice jar. It makes for a great gift as well! The tofu scramble made with the seasoning is best served fresh!

Print Recipe Easy Scramble Seasoning Mix and the Best Ever Tofu Scramble Easy and versatile Tofu scramble seasoning Recipea and The best vegan tofu scramble that is fluffy yet creamy and tastes just like eggs thanks to my secret scramble seasoning. Gluten-free. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 268 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the scramble seasoning: 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon Kala namak, which is Indian sulphur black salt

1 teaspoon turmeric

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika For the tofu scramble: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 cup ( 75 g ) chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup ( 25 g ) chopped green onion keep the green parts of the onion for garnish

1/4-1/2 cup veggies of choice

15 ounce ( 425 g ) pack of firm tofu divided

1/4 - 1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) water

1 1/2 tablespoons scramble seasoning plus more for garnish

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

green onion or cilantro for garnish Instructions Scramble seasoning: To make the scramble seasoning, mix everything in a bowl and set aside or store in a sealed glass bottle for up to 2 months.

To make the tofu scramble , heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil then add the vegetables and cook until they are golden on some edges.

Slice the tofu block and take about a quarter of the tofu block. Add to a blender. Add the seasoning and a 1/4 cup of water and blend until smooth.

You might need more water. Add 1-2 tablespoons at a time and blend until it's super creamy. You can also use 3 oz silken tofu instead of the firm tofu for the eggy mix

Then add this creamy mixture to the skillet then mix well.

When it's just about to boil, add the crumbled up rest of the block of the tofu and mix well.

Cook until the mixture is homogenous and the tofu is evenly colored with yellow. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Take off heat

To serve, sprinkle a little bit of the salt, black pepper, green onions, and some more of the scramble seasoning all over the scramble and then serve. Notes There is no need to press your tofu for this recipe; the water will cook out in the first couple of minutes.

To crumble the tofu , use a fork or mash it with a potato masher. You could also simply crumble it into the pan with your hands, you do you.

, use a fork or mash it with a potato masher. You could also simply crumble it into the pan with your hands, you do you. Add any veggies you like. Veggies that need a bit of cooking time like mushrooms, peppers etc should be added before the tofu, like in the recipe. No-cook veggies like spinach can be added along with the crumbled tofu.

For extra creamy scrambled eggs, add plant-based milk instead of water.

for Soyfree try my chickpea flour scramble Nutrition Nutrition Facts Easy Scramble Seasoning Mix and the Best Ever Tofu Scramble Amount Per Serving Calories 268 Calories from Fat 108 % Daily Value* Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 320mg 14% Potassium 376mg 11% Carbohydrates 17g 6% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 25g 50% Vitamin A 2573IU 51% Vitamin C 53mg 64% Calcium 296mg 30% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making tofu scramble:

tofu : I prefer using firm tofu. For the blended tofu, you can use sillen, if you have any leftovers.

: I prefer using firm tofu. For the blended tofu, you can use sillen, if you have any leftovers. the scramble seasoning is a blend of nutritional yeast, Kala Namak (Indian sulfur black salt), turmeric, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika

is a blend of nutritional yeast, Kala Namak (Indian sulfur black salt), turmeric, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika veggies : I like bell pepper and green onions in this but you can play around and add many different vegetables

: I like bell pepper and green onions in this but you can play around and add many different vegetables a small amount of oil is added to the pan for scrambling

I like green onion or cilantro for garnish for some added color and freshness

Tips:

There is no need to press your tofu for this recipe; the water will cook out in the first couple of minutes.

To crumble the tofu, use a fork or mash it with a potato masher. You could also simply crumble it into the pan with your hands, you do you.

Add any veggies you like. Veggies that need a bit of cooking time like mushrooms, peppers etc should be added before the tofu, like in the recipe. No-cook veggies like spinach can be added along with the crumbled tofu.

For extra creamy scrambled eggs, add plant-based milk instead of water.

How to make Vegan Tofu Tofu Scramble Seasoning and tofu scramble

Scramble seasoning: To make the scramble seasoning, mix everything in a bowl and set it aside or store in a sealed glass bottle for up to 2 months.

To make the tofu scramble, heat a skillet over medium heat. Add oil then add the vegetables and cook until they are golden on some edges.

Slice the tofu block and take about a quarter of the tofu block. Add to a blender. Add the seasoning and a quarter cup of water or unsweetened non dairy milk and blend until smooth.

You might need more water. Add 1-2 tablespoons at a time and blend until it’s super creamy. You can also use 3 oz silken tofu instead of the firm tofu.

Then add this creamy mixture to the skillet then mix well.

When it’s just about to boil, add the crumbled up rest of the block of the tofu and mix well.

Cook until the mixture is homogenous and the tofu is evenly colored with yellow. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Take off heat. To serve, sprinkle a little bit of the salt, black pepper, green onions, and some more of the seasoning all over the scramble and then serve.

Serve with buttered toast or add to breakfast burrito.