Tofu Kondattam, a South Indian crispy spicy tofu is a fantastic side or appetizer! Tofu is crisped with spices then tossed in a thick sauce of aromatics, four types of chilies – Kashmiri chili powder, pepper, red and green chilies, curry leaves and Garam masala! Try this regional Indian recipe.

I love this spicy crispy kondattam. This southern Indian spicy dish usually has chicken is marinated and then fried. I’ve made a version before, see my crispy Soy Curls Kondattam. For this version, I make it saucier and use tofu that is marinated and baked to get it nice and crisp without. Then, we make the sauce and toss all of that together for this amazingly flavorful dish that you can serve as a starter, side or as an entree.

Chicken kondattam is a spicy dish from the southern Indian state of Kerala. Traditionally, for this dish, chicken is marinated in a fiery red marinade and then fried to crisp. Then it is tossed with thick sauce of dried chilies, curry leaves, ground spices, and Kashmiri chili powder.

Tofu kondattam is really hot with four types of chilis bringing the heat: Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper, dried red chilis and green chilies! If you want it to be less hot, you can reduce the amount of dried red and the green chilies or choose milder versions. You can cut down on the black pepper and Kashmiri chili powder, as well. The color will change a bit, because the Kashmiri chili powder adds a lot of color to the dish, but there’ll still be plenty of flavor, even if you need to cut it a little bit.

This dish definitely tastes the best if you use real Kashmiri chili powder, because the chilies have a specific flavor profile. It will work with paprika instead, but for the real deal, get some Kashmiri chili powder.

Why You’ll Love Tofu Kondattam

flavorful, spicy South Indian curry with 4 types of hot pepper

make the sauce on the stove while the tofu bakes for a quick meal

crispy tofu is baked, not deep fried

gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free options

Tofu Kondattam (South Indian Spicy Crispy Tofu)

Tofu Kondattam, a South Indian crispy spicy tofu is a fantastic side or appetizer! Tofu is crisped with spices then tossed in a thick sauce of aromatics, four types of chilies – Kashmiri chili powder, pepper, red and green chilies, curry leaves and Garam masala! Try this regional Indian recipe.

Ingredients

For the Tofu
▢ 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes, then torn into bite-sized pieces

, ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/8 teaspoon turmeric

▢ 1 1/2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder or use sweet paprika

▢ 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 2 tablespoons cornstarch , or tapioca starch For the Sauce ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 2 small dried red chilies , use cayenne, or Indian red chilies, if you want it hotter, and use New Mexico or California chilies for mild, or use 1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

, ▢ 10 curry leaves , fresh, frozen, or dried

, ▢ 3/4 cup sliced onion

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 green chili, , sliced into long, thin slices. Use Serrano for hot and mild green chilies, like Anaheim or poblano, for less heat, or you can use more green bell pepper

, ▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons sliced green bell pepper

▢ 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste , or use 5 cloves of garlic, minced, and 1/2” ginger, minced

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1/2 to 1 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 2 tablespoon soy sauce, , use tamari or coconut aminos for gluten-free

, ▢ 2 tablespoon ketchup

▢ 1 teaspoon cornstarch , mixed with 1/2 cup water For Garnish ▢ green onions, cilantro , lime juice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Bake the tofu first. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C)

Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, and then tear it into bite-sized, 3/4” pieces.

Add the tofu pieces to a bowl, then add the oil and toss well to coat.

In a small bowl, mix all of the remaining spices and starch , and then sprinkle that all over the tofu, tossing well to coat.

Bake: Spread the tofu onto a parchment-lined baking sheet in a single layer, then bake for 22 to 28 minutes, or until the tofu is mostly crisp on the edges. Pan fry: Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a skillet over medium high heat. When hot, add the tofu, let it cook undisturbed for 3 mins then flip and continue to cook for 2 mins then stir again and cook until crispy on most edges. Then remove from skillet. Meanwhile make the sauce. Heat a skillet over medium high heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the dried chilies and curry leaves, and mix well for a few seconds. (Chop curry leaves or crush dried curry leaves if you don’t want large leaves in the dish and add)

Add the sliced onion and the salt and mix well. Keep tossing and cooking until the onion is slightly seared on some of the edges, 3 to 4 minutes. Add splashes of water, if the onions are starting to scorch too much or the pan is drying out too much. The water will also help with conducting the heat better.

Then, mix in the green chili and green bell pepper. Cook for a minute.

In the middle of the pan, add in the ginger garlic paste, the spices, the soy sauce, and the ketchup, and mix in right in the middle of the pan. Then, mix with all of the veggies and toss well.

Continue to cook for 2 minutes, until the sauce has come to a good boil, and then add in cornstarch-water mixture to the skillet. Mix well and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Remove the tofu from the oven, transfer the tofu to the sauce, toss well, and switch off the heat.

Garnish with green onion, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime, and serve immediately as an appetizer or over rice. You can also use it to make tacos or wraps! Video Notes Storage: The tofu will stay crisp for a little bit, but because of the sauce it will start to get softer. You want to serve this immediately or mix in the tofu with the sauce only when you’re ready to serve. Sauce can be made ahead and refrigerated for upto 2 days. Crisp the tofu when needed for next texture Tofu kondattam is nut-free. It is gluten-free, if you use tamari or coconut aminos instead of the soy sauce.

Storage: The tofu will stay crisp for a little bit, but because of the sauce it will start to get softer. You want to serve this immediately or mix in the tofu with the sauce only when you're ready to serve. Sauce can be made ahead and refrigerated for upto 2 days. Crisp the tofu when needed for next texture Tofu kondattam is nut-free. It is gluten-free, if you use tamari or coconut aminos instead of the soy sauce.

To make this soy-free, you can use seitan, chickpea tofu, or pumpkin seed tofu instead, or make it with chickpeas and use coconut aminos instead of the soy sauce

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your protein. To make this soy-free, use seitan, chickpea tofu, or pumpkin seed tofu instead, or make it with chickpeas.

oil – To crisp the tofu and to sauté the onions.

ground spices – Turmeric, Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper, and garlic powder season the tofu. In the sauce, you are using Kashmiri chili powder and garam masala.

cornstarch – To crisp the tofu and to thicken the sauce.

whole spices – The first layer of flavor in the sauce comes from dried red chilis and curry leaves.

onion – For umami.

green chili – Use a hot chili, like Serrano, for spicy. If you want a more mild tofu kondattam, use milder green chili like Anaheim, poblano, or even green bell pepper.

green bell pepper – Adds texture and more flavor.

ginger garlic paste – Adds so much great flavor to the sauce!

soy sauce – For umami and moisture in the sauce.

ketchup – Adds sweetness, tang, and umami to the sauce.

garnishes – Garnish tofu kondattam with green onion, cilantro, and lime juice.

💡 Tips This dish is very spicy! For less heat, choose milder peppers and reduce the black pepper and Kashmiri chili powder.

When you add the sauces and spices to the sauce in the pan, add them in the center and mix a little bit before tossing with everything else.

Serve this immediately or keep the tofu separately until you’re ready to serve.

