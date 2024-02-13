Vegan Richa
Andhra-Style Green Chili Chickpeas – 30 minutes

Published: by 8 Comments

Jump to Recipe   Print Recipe

This South Indian green chili chickpeas curry is spicy and packed with flavor from fresh herbs, whole spices, and spicy green chilies in creamy coconut milk. It’s a 30-minute curry that’s amazing served with flatbread, dosa, or rice. Gluten-free, Soy-free, nut-free.

Andhra green chili chickpeas in the pan, after cooking
Table of Contents

This recipe is based on South Indian Andhra-style green chili chicken curry which has this amazing cilantro-mint sauce flavored with curry leaves, cumin seeds, and caramelized onions. The sauce has complex flavor and also is a great change from the tomato based sauces! I use chickpeas and mushrooms for this vegan version.

I use Serrano or Indian green chilies in the curry. Indian chilies are not very hot and add amazing flavor and subtle heat. Since the chilies are used twice, once with the spices and second portion is blended into the green sauce, you want to use chilies based on your heat preference. Opt for milder chilies for managing the heat.

This quick curry comes together in just half an hour making it a great weeknight meal that’s also a show-stopper at dinner parties! Don’t like chickpeas? Use white beans or vegan chicken substitutes or use tofu. Crisp up the tofu before adding to the curry.

This green chili chickpea stew is hearty and perfect with sourdough, dosa, or rice or Naan or flatbread of choice.

bowl of Andhra green chili chickpeas next to the pan

Why You’ll Love Green Chili Chickpeas

  • tender chickpeas and mushrooms in an amazing cilantro-mint curry sauce
  • 30-minute, one-pan meal
  • Naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free with a coconut-free option.
close-up of Andhra green chili chickpeas in a bowl with rice and cilantro

5 from 1 vote

Andhra Green Chili Chickpeas Curry with cilantro mint chili sauce

South Indian green chili chickpeas curry is spicy and packed with flavor from mint and cilantro,, whole spices, and spicy green chilies in creamy coconut milk. It’s a 30-minute curry that’s amazing served with flatbread, dosa, or rice. Gluten-free soyfree nutfree
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Total Time30 minutes
Course: Main
Cuisine: Indian
Keyword: green chili chickpeas
Servings: 4
Calories: 190kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the green sauce:

  • 1/2 green chili, such as Serrano or Indian chili or use milder chilies or 1 tbsp green bell pepper
  • 1 cup (16 g) cilantro well-packed
  • 1/2 cup (22.5 g) mint leaves well-packed
  • 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) water
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 3 curry leaves fresh or frozen, optional

For the curry:

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 8 curry leaves , fresh or frozen or dried
  • 1/2 green chili, Serrano or Indian, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste (or use 3 cloves garlic and 1/2 inch ginger, minced)
  • 4 oz (113.4 g) mushrooms quartered (I like to use white or cremini mushrooms)
  • 1 tomato chopped into wedges
  • 15 oz (425.24 g) can of chickpeas drained or 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) coconut milk or more, for creamier
  • 1/2 teaspoon or more garam masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt , more if needed

For garnish:

  • cilantro, pepper flakes, lemon juice

Instructions

  • Make the green sauce by blending the green chili, cilantro, mint, water, lemon juice, and curry leaves until combined. It doesn’t have to be super smooth, just blended enough to combine the ingredients. Set aside.
  • Make the curry. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot add the cumin seeds and cinnamon stick and cook until the cumin seeds changed color significantly and are very fragrant. Then add the green chili, curry leaves, onion, and a good pinch of salt. Mix to combine. Cook for 6-9 minutes until the onion is golden, stirring occasionally. Add splashes of water in between.
  • Once the onion is evenly golden, add the ginger-garlic paste and mushrooms, and another pinch of salt. Mix really well and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Then add in the tomato wedges, chickpeas, and blended green sauce and mix in. Cook for 2 minutes and then add the coconut milk, garam masala, and salt and mix in. Cover and cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring once in between. If the sauce is getting too thick you can add more coconut milk or water.
  • Once the mushrooms are cooked to your preference switch off the heat. Garnish with pepper flakes, lemon juice, cilantro and serve with sourdough, dosa, or rice or Naan or flatbread of choice.
  • Store refrigerated for upto 3 days and freeze in a closed container for upto 2 months. Reheat in microwave or skillet

Notes

Naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.  
Cilantro substitute : omit cilantro and add some spinach instead 
Coconut substitute: replace coconut milk with any other thick plant-based milk like oat milk, cashew milk, or non-dairy cream. Or you can mix 1/3 cup of non-dairy yogurt with one cup of water and use that.
Protein options:  Use white beans or vegan chicken substitutes or use tofu. Crisp up the tofu before adding to the curry.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Andhra Green Chili Chickpeas Curry with cilantro mint chili sauce
Amount Per Serving
Calories 190 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Sodium 678mg29%
Potassium 437mg12%
Carbohydrates 25g8%
Fiber 8g33%
Sugar 4g4%
Protein 7g14%
Vitamin A 882IU18%
Vitamin C 63mg76%
Calcium 89mg9%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating on the blog . Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
veggies, chickpeas, and spices in bowls on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • green chili – use Serrano or Indian chilies, Thai for very hot and mild like Anaheim for milder heat. For the green sauce and the sauce that you make in the pan.
  • fresh herbs – Cilantro and mint bring such a unique, special flavor to this dish!
  • lemon juice – For tang in the green sauce.
  • curry leaves – Even more flavor in this green sauce! Use fresh, frozen or dried. You can omit, if you can’t find curry leaves.
  • whole spices – This is the first layer of flavor for the sauce you make in the pan: cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, and curry leaves.
  • aromatics – Onion and ginger-garlic paste add the next flavor layer to the pan.
  • mushrooms – Tender mushrooms replace some of the meat in this curry. I use white or cremini mushrooms.
  • tomato – For umami.
  • chickpeas – For protein, this is the rest of your meat replacement. You can use canned or cooked chickpeas, drained.
  • coconut milk – Makes the sauce creamy. Use extra for even creamier! To make it coconut-free, replace coconut milk with any other thick plant-based milk like mix a bit of non-dairy yogurt or cream cheese with one cup of water and use that. 
  • garam masala – Even more amazing flavor in the sauce!
  • garnishes – Cilantro and pepper flakes add fresh flavor and more heat to the finished dish.

Tips

  • When you blend the green sauce, it’s fine if it’s a little bit chunky. You just want an even mixture.
  • When toasting the whole spices, stir often to prevent burning and roast evenly.

How to Make Andhra Green Chili Chickpeas

Make the green sauce by blending the green chili, cilantro, mint, water, lemon juice, and curry leaves until combined. It doesn’t have to be super smooth, just blended enough to combine the ingredients. Set aside.

green sauce ingredients in the blender, before blending
green sauce in the blender, after blending

Now, make the sauce.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot add the cumin seeds and cinnamon stick and cook until the cumin seeds changed color significantly and are very fragrant.

roasting the whole spices in the frying pan

Then, add the green chili, curry leaves, onion, and a good pinch of salt. Mix to combine. Cook for six to nine minutes until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water in between.


adding onion to the whole spices
onion and spices, after cooking

Once the onion is evenly golden, add the ginger-garlic paste and mushrooms, and another pinch of salt. Mix really well and cook for two more minutes. 

adding ginger-garlic paste to the pan
mushrooms, after stirring with the onion mixture

Then add in the tomato wedges, chickpeas, and blended green sauce and mix in.

adding chickpeas and tomato pieces to the pan
adding the green sauce to the pan of chickpea and veggies

Cook for two minutes and then add the coconut milk, garam masala, and salt and mix in. cover and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring once in between. If the sauce is getting too thick, you can add more coconut milk or water. 

coconut milk added to the chickpea mixture

Once the mushrooms are cooked to your preference, switch off the heat.

Andhra green chili chickpeas in the pan, after cooking

Garnish with some pepper flakes and cilantro and serve with some flatbread, dosa, or rice. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Are green chili chickpeas allergy friendly?

This recipe is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. To make it coconut-free, replace coconut milk with any other thick plant-based milk like oat milk, cashew milk, or non-dairy cream. Or you can mix 1/3 cup of non-dairy yogurt with one cup of water and use that. 

What other protein can I use for this curry? Can I use tofu

Use white beans or vegan chicken substitutes or use tofu. Toss the tofu in garam masala and salt and Crisp it up in the skillet or by baking before adding to the curry.

Is this curry freezer friendly?

Yes freeze in a closed container for upto 2 months. Reheat in microwave or on a skillet.

Sharing is caring!

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  1. mrs e

    Hi, Also, if I do not have cumin seeds can I substitute ground cumin?

    Reply

    • Richa

      Yes but add them later with ground spices

      Reply

  2. Christina

    I’m really looking forward to making this! I’ve always wanted to ask if there is something one can use in replacement of mushrooms? I have an aversion and would love to use something that is a good substitution! Thank you! YOU are the reason I am now vegan!!!

    Reply

    • Richa

      Just omit it. It depends on the recipe. You can use other veggies like zucchini in recipes where there’s small amount of
      Mushroom

      Reply

  3. mrs e

    would regular non fat dairy greek yogurt verses coconut milk really taste as good? wont in be sour?

    Reply

    • Richa

      1/4-1/3 cup won’t be too sour

      Reply

  4. Mark

    This recipe sounds so good! Do you think it would be worth making without the cilantro? Sadly, I have a strong aversion to that flavor.

    Reply

    • Richa

      Yea definitely make it! Add a handful of spinach for the color!

      Reply