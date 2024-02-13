This South Indian green chili chickpeas curry is spicy and packed with flavor from fresh herbs, whole spices, and spicy green chilies in creamy coconut milk. It’s a 30-minute curry that’s amazing served with flatbread, dosa, or rice. Gluten-free, Soy-free, nut-free.

This recipe is based on South Indian Andhra-style green chili chicken curry which has this amazing cilantro-mint sauce flavored with curry leaves, cumin seeds, and caramelized onions. The sauce has complex flavor and also is a great change from the tomato based sauces! I use chickpeas and mushrooms for this vegan version.

I use Serrano or Indian green chilies in the curry. Indian chilies are not very hot and add amazing flavor and subtle heat. Since the chilies are used twice, once with the spices and second portion is blended into the green sauce, you want to use chilies based on your heat preference. Opt for milder chilies for managing the heat.

This quick curry comes together in just half an hour making it a great weeknight meal that’s also a show-stopper at dinner parties! Don’t like chickpeas? Use white beans or vegan chicken substitutes or use tofu. Crisp up the tofu before adding to the curry.

This green chili chickpea stew is hearty and perfect with sourdough, dosa, or rice or Naan or flatbread of choice.

Why You’ll Love Green Chili Chickpeas

tender chickpeas and mushrooms in an amazing cilantro-mint curry sauce

30-minute, one-pan meal

Naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free with a coconut-free option.

Recipe Card

Andhra Green Chili Chickpeas Curry with cilantro mint chili sauce South Indian green chili chickpeas curry is spicy and packed with flavor from mint and cilantro,, whole spices, and spicy green chilies in creamy coconut milk. It's a 30-minute curry that's amazing served with flatbread, dosa, or rice. Gluten-free soyfree nutfree Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 190 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the green sauce: 1/2 green chili, such as Serrano or Indian chili or use milder chilies or 1 tbsp green bell pepper

1 cup ( 16 g ) cilantro well-packed

1/2 cup ( 22.5 g ) mint leaves well-packed

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3 curry leaves fresh or frozen, optional For the curry: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 cinnamon stick

8 curry leaves , fresh or frozen or dried

1/2 green chili, Serrano or Indian, thinly sliced

1 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste (or use 3 cloves garlic and 1/2 inch ginger, minced)

4 oz ( 113.4 g ) mushrooms quartered (I like to use white or cremini mushrooms)

1 tomato chopped into wedges

15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can of chickpeas drained or 1.5 cups cooked chickpeas

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) coconut milk or more, for creamier

1/2 teaspoon or more garam masala

1/2 teaspoon salt , more if needed For garnish: cilantro, pepper flakes, lemon juice Instructions Make the green sauce by blending the green chili, cilantro, mint, water, lemon juice, and curry leaves until combined. It doesn’t have to be super smooth, just blended enough to combine the ingredients. Set aside.

Make the curry . Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot add the cumin seeds and cinnamon stick and cook until the cumin seeds changed color significantly and are very fragrant. Then add the green chili, curry leaves, onion, and a good pinch of salt. Mix to combine. Cook for 6-9 minutes until the onion is golden, stirring occasionally. Add splashes of water in between.

Once the onion is evenly golden, add the ginger-garlic paste and mushrooms, and another pinch of salt. Mix really well and cook for 2 minutes.

Then add in the tomato wedges, chickpeas, and blended green sauce and mix in. Cook for 2 minutes and then add the coconut milk, garam masala, and salt and mix in. Cover and cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring once in between. If the sauce is getting too thick you can add more coconut milk or water.

Once the mushrooms are cooked to your preference switch off the heat. Garnish with pepper flakes, lemon juice, cilantro and serve with sourdough, dosa , or rice or Naan or flatbread of choice.

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days and freeze in a closed container for upto 2 months. Reheat in microwave or skillet Notes Naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. Cilantro substitute : omit cilantro and add some spinach instead

Coconut substitute: replace coconut milk with any other thick plant-based milk like oat milk, cashew milk, or non-dairy cream. Or you can mix 1/3 cup of non-dairy yogurt with one cup of water and use that. Protein options: Use white beans or vegan chicken substitutes or use tofu. Crisp up the tofu before adding to the curry. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Andhra Green Chili Chickpeas Curry with cilantro mint chili sauce Amount Per Serving Calories 190 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 4g 25% Sodium 678mg 29% Potassium 437mg 12% Carbohydrates 25g 8% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 882IU 18% Vitamin C 63mg 76% Calcium 89mg 9% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating on the blog . Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

green chili – use Serrano or Indian chilies, Thai for very hot and mild like Anaheim for milder heat. For the green sauce and the sauce that you make in the pan.

fresh herbs – Cilantro and mint bring such a unique, special flavor to this dish!

lemon juice – For tang in the green sauce.

curry leaves – Even more flavor in this green sauce! Use fresh, frozen or dried. You can omit, if you can’t find curry leaves.

whole spices – This is the first layer of flavor for the sauce you make in the pan: cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, and curry leaves.

aromatics – Onion and ginger-garlic paste add the next flavor layer to the pan.

mushrooms – Tender mushrooms replace some of the meat in this curry. I use white or cremini mushrooms.

tomato – For umami.

chickpeas – For protein, this is the rest of your meat replacement. You can use canned or cooked chickpeas, drained.

coconut milk – Makes the sauce creamy. Use extra for even creamier! To make it coconut-free, replace coconut milk with any other thick plant-based milk like mix a bit of non-dairy yogurt or cream cheese with one cup of water and use that.

garam masala – Even more amazing flavor in the sauce!

garnishes – Cilantro and pepper flakes add fresh flavor and more heat to the finished dish.

Tips

When you blend the green sauce, it’s fine if it’s a little bit chunky. You just want an even mixture.

When toasting the whole spices, stir often to prevent burning and roast evenly.

How to Make Andhra Green Chili Chickpeas

Make the green sauce by blending the green chili, cilantro, mint, water, lemon juice, and curry leaves until combined. It doesn’t have to be super smooth, just blended enough to combine the ingredients. Set aside.

Now, make the sauce.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot add the cumin seeds and cinnamon stick and cook until the cumin seeds changed color significantly and are very fragrant.

Then, add the green chili, curry leaves, onion, and a good pinch of salt. Mix to combine. Cook for six to nine minutes until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water in between.





Once the onion is evenly golden, add the ginger-garlic paste and mushrooms, and another pinch of salt. Mix really well and cook for two more minutes.

Then add in the tomato wedges, chickpeas, and blended green sauce and mix in.

Cook for two minutes and then add the coconut milk, garam masala, and salt and mix in. cover and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring once in between. If the sauce is getting too thick, you can add more coconut milk or water.

Once the mushrooms are cooked to your preference, switch off the heat.

Garnish with some pepper flakes and cilantro and serve with some flatbread, dosa, or rice.

