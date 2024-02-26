You are going to love this vegan pepper fry! Crispy tofu in an insanely flavorful caramelized onion and black pepper curry is a simplified version of the popular South Indian dish mutton pepper fry.

This is a vegan version of South Indian mutton pepper fry, which is usually made with chicken or meat/mutton. The recipe varies based on the region(andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) with one thing in common, generous amount of black pepper!

And as with many meat based curries, it’s all in the sauce. This sauce has a caramelized onion that is usually built up with spices and pepper. The meats usually cook in the sauce but I use tofu which gets crisped up separately. This version is adapted from Chef Ranveer Brar’s mutton pepper fry(he mentions that he slightly added his north Indian touch, hence the black cardamom).

Explore regional Indian cuisine with me and do try this pepper fry! It is incredibly delicious, and of course a bit hot with all of that black pepper. You can pair the sauce with chickpeas or beans, or roasted veggies or vegan chicken for variation and to make tofu-free.

Serve it with some thick flatbread, like naan or pita bread, or over rice, which will dampen the heat a little bit. You can also adjust the heat by reducing the black pepper and Kashmiri chili powder.

Why You’ll Love this Pepper Fry

crispy tofu in caramelized onion sauce made spicy with lots of fragrant black pepper

protein-rich, one-pan entree

ready in just 35 minutes!

gluten-free and nut-free with a soy-free option

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Pepper Fry with Tofu (South Indian onion black pepper curry) You are going to love this vegan pepper fry! Crispy tofu in an amazing, caramelized onion and black pepper sauce is a simplified version of the popular South Indian dish. Prep Time 25 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 45 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 172 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu 14 ounces ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then torn into organic pieces

1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon oil For the pepper masala blend 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 black cardamom pod

1 green cardamom pod For the sauce 2 teaspoons oil

2 bay leaves

2 whole cloves

8 black peppercorns lightly crushed

1.5 cups red onion thinly sliced

1 green chili such as Serrano, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste or use 3 cloves of minced garlic and 1/2” of ginger, minced

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) chopped cilantro stems

10 curry leaves

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt or use other non-dairy cream of choice

1 tablespoon ketchup or use tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) water or use non dairy milk

cilantro and more black pepper for garnish Instructions Press and tear the tofu, if you haven’t already, and add to a bowl. Then, in a small bowl mix in all of the spices and the cornstarch and sprinkle them all over the tofu. Toss well to coat, and set aside.

Make the pepper masala blend by crushing all ingredients with a mortar and pestle or making into a coarse powder in a spice grinder or blender. Set this aside, as well. Cook the tofu. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and spread it into the skillet and cook until the tofu is crisped up on some of the edges. Stir occasionally. This can take anywhere from 5 to 7 minutes. Alternatively, spread on parchment lined sheet and bake at 400 deg F for 20-25 mins

Transfer the tofu to a bowl, and set aside. Make the sauce. Add another 2 teaspoons of oil to the skillet, and add the whole spices — that’s the bay leaves, cloves, and the crushed black peppercorns — and mix well for half a minute.

Next, add the onion, green chili, and a generous pinch salt, and mix well. Continue to cook until the onion is golden brown. Add splashes of water in between to help turn your brown evenly and to conduct the heat evenly. This can take anywhere from 7 to 10 minutes.

Now, add in all of the ground spices, ginger garlic paste, cilantro stems, and curry leaves and cook for half a minute . Then, add in the non-dairy yogurt, ketchup, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Mix well, and bring to a boil, then add the pepper masala blend that you made earlier. You can reserve a little bit of that for garnish, if you like.

Add the cup of water, and mix really well, then bring the sauce to a boil and reduce the heat to medium-low. Add in the crisped up tofu, tossing well to coat.

Cover with the lid, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes for the sauce to thicken a little bit and for the flavors to meld.

Switch off the heat, garnish with cilantro and either more black pepper or the reserved pepper masala, and serve serve with warm pita bread, warm naan, or over some rice or cooked grains or even a baked potato. Notes Flavor Variations: Use 1/4 tsp fennel seeds instead of Black cardamom

Add 1/4 tsp mustard seeds along with or instead of cloves. Storage: Leftovers will keep in the fridge for up to 3 days in a covered container.

To make it soy-free, use an alternative tofu,like This recipe is gluten-free. It’s also nut-free as long as you use a nut-free non-dairy yogurt., use an alternative tofu,like chickpea flour tofu or use chickpeas or beans or a soyfree vegan chiken and a soy-free non-dairy yogurt. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Pepper Fry with Tofu (South Indian onion black pepper curry) Amount Per Serving Calories 172 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 535mg 23% Potassium 162mg 5% Carbohydrates 15g 5% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 416IU 8% Vitamin C 59mg 72% Calcium 185mg 19% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating on the blog . Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your “meat.” tofu is replacing that protein in this vegan version.

ground spices – You’ll season the tofu with Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. The sauce also uses some ground spices: coriander, turmeric, Kashmiri chili powder or paprika, and whole curry leaves.

cornstarch – To help the tofu get crispy and help the spices stick.

oil – To sauté.

whole spices – There are two places where we are using whole spices. First, we’re going to crush or grind black peppercorns and a black and a green cardamom pod to make the pepper masala(spice blend). Then, we are using bay leaves, whole cloves, and whole black peppercorns in the sauce.

aromatics – Red onion, green chili (like Serrano), and ginger garlic paste add another layer of amazing flavor to this curry.

cilantro stems – These add a fresh, zesty flavor to the sauce.

non-dairy yogurt – To make the curry sauce creamy. You can use other thick, non-dairy cream, like cashew cream, instead, if you prefer. Make sure to use a soy-free and/or nut-free non-dairy yogurt, if needed for allergy purposes.

ketchup – Adds umami. You can use tomato paste instead, if you want.

water – To thin out the sauce some, because it does get quite thick.

garnish – You’ll garnish with fresh cilantro and either black pepper or some reserved pepper masala.

Tips

Make sure to keep a close eye on the whole spices as you roast them, so they don’t burn.

If the onion is drying out, add a splash of water to help add moisture and conduct the heat, so it cooks evenly.

The curry sauce uses whole spices, so letting the flavors simmer and meld at the end makes a big difference. It also means that this tastes even better the next day!

How to Make Tofu Pepper Fry

Press and tear the tofu, and add to a bowl. Then, in a small bowl mix in all of the spices and the cornstarch and sprinkle them all over the tofu. Toss well to coat, and set aside.

Make the pepper masala blend by crushing all of those ingredients with a mortar and pestle or making into a coarse powder in a spice grinder or blender. Set this aside, as well.

Now, cook the tofu.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and spread it into the skillet and cook until the tofu is crisped up on some of the edges. Stir occasionally. This can take anywhere from 5 to 7 minutes.

Alternately, Bake the tofu at 400 deg F for 20-25 minutes.

Transfer the tofu to a bowl, and set aside. Then, you’re ready to make the sauce.





Add another 2 teaspoons of oil to the skillet, and add the whole spices — that’s the bay leaves, cloves, and the crushed black peppercorns — and mix well for half a minute.

Next, add the onion, green chili, and salt, and mix well. Continue to cook until the onion is golden brown. Add splashes of water in between to help turn your brown evenly and to conduct the heat evenly. This can take anywhere from 7 to 10 minutes.

Now, add in all of the ground spices, ginger garlic paste, cilantro stems, and curry leaves and mix well. Then, add in the non-dairy yogurt, ketchup, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Mix well, and bring to a boil, then add the pepper masala blend that you made earlier. You can reserve a little bit of that for garnish, if you like.

Add the cup of water, and mix really well, then bring the sauce to a boil and reduce the heat to medium-low. Add in the crisped up tofu, tossing well to coat.

Cover with the lid, and cook for 6 to 8 minutes for the sauce to thicken a little bit and for the flavors to meld.

Switch off the heat, garnish with cilantro and either more black pepper or the reserved pepper masala blend, and serve serve with warm flatbread, warm naan, or over some rice or cooked grains or even a baked potato.

