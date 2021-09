This easy Vegan Almond Flour Pie Crust is naturally gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free and dairy-free, and made with just a few simple ingredients. No chilling needed! The perfect crust for practically any pie!

There’s something intimidating about making your own pie crust – especially when it comes to rolling out a pie crust. For some reason, we all tend to prefer graham cracker crusts, where you simply crush store-bought crackers together with vegan butter and press the mixture into a pan.

If you feel the same way, I am here to tell you that with the right recipe, everyone can make their own vegan pie crust from scratch! Give this easy pie crust a chance and you will be pleasantly surprised.

This almond flour pie crust is so easy to make. It’s only made with a handful of simple ingredients that you probably already have stocked in your gluten-free pantry.

But there’s more to this vegan pie crust! Apart from being simple, this is also a gluten-free and grain-free pie crust recipe. Due to the absence of gluten, you don’t need to worry about overworking the dough and ending up with a tough crust.

As we are using oil in this vegan pie crust, you don’t need to worry about chilling and cutting in butter. Also, there’s no need to chill the dough so not only is this an easy pie crust but also a quick one!

I have used variations of this almond flour pie crust in several of my favorite recipes, like this Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie. It is so versatile and you can season it with your favorite herbs and spices.

Ingredients for making Vegan Almond Flour Pie Crust:

Almond Flour: Almond flour is perfect for making paleo, gluten-free and grain-free pie crusts and you will enjoy the nutty flavor it adds to baked goods! I use Bob’s Red Mill Blanched Almond Flour in this recipe.

Almond flour is perfect for making paleo, gluten-free and grain-free pie crusts and you will enjoy the nutty flavor it adds to baked goods! I use Bob’s Red Mill Blanched Almond Flour in this recipe. Flax meal: You can simply make it yourself by grinding flax seeds in a spice grinder, or coffee grinder. Use golden flax to avoid flecks in the pie crust.

You can simply make it yourself by grinding flax seeds in a spice grinder, or coffee grinder. Use golden flax to avoid flecks in the pie crust. Maple syrup as a natural sweetener lends some nutty sweetness to the crust. Do not change the amount too much as your pie crust might end up being too sticky to roll out.

as a natural sweetener lends some nutty sweetness to the crust. Do not change the amount too much as your pie crust might end up being too sticky to roll out. Vinegar: Any kind would do but I usually use apple cider vinegar.

Any kind would do but I usually use apple cider vinegar. Coconut sugar : If you are making a savory pie, you can omit the sugar.

: If you are making a savory pie, you can omit the sugar. Oil: you can omit the oil if you want.

Tips and Substitutions for making this Vegan Almond Flour Pie Crust recipe:

This recipe makes enough dough for a regular pyrex 9-inch pie pan and it works well in a tart pan as well. If your pan is a different size or material, you might need to adjust the amount of oven time.

and it works well in a tart pan as well. If your pan is a different size or material, you might need to adjust the amount of oven time. Almond flour pie crusts tend to brown rather quickly so I recommend covering your crust with a sheet of aluminum foil or baking paper after 10 minutes.

so I recommend with a sheet of aluminum foil or baking paper after 10 minutes. For this recipe, blanched almond flour is ideal if you want a fine texture, but almond meal, which is more coarse, would also work. I would definitely recommend almond flour if you can get it, but if almond meal is all you have, you could still make this vegan pie crust recipe.

is ideal if you want a fine texture, but almond meal, which is more coarse, would also work. I would definitely recommend almond flour if you can get it, but if almond meal is all you have, you could still make this vegan pie crust recipe. Flax meal can be substituted with ground white chia seeds.

can be For a sweeter pie crust , you can add 1-2 tablespoons of powdered sugar t o the dry ingredients.

, you can add 1-2 o the dry ingredients. Depending on your filling, you can add spices. For a sweet filling, think pumpkin spice, nutmeg, cinnamon or orange zest. For a savory filling, you could use garlic powder or Italian herbs.

How to make Vegan Almond Flour Pie Crust:

This almond flour pie crust recipe is adapted from Helyn’s 2 Ingredient crust.

1.In a small bowl, combine flax meal, water, maple, and oil. Let it sit for 2 minutes. Mix in the vinegar, and spices, if using.

2. In a large bowl mix almond flour and salt. Add flax mixture.

3. Mix well to make a smooth dough. You will have to press and drag so the flax mixture gets incorporated. Mix the dough for about 1 to 2 minutes. Add a tsp or more water if needed.

4. Pat the pie dough down into a flat round disc on a sheet of parchment paper. Place another sheet of parchment paper on top of your pie dough disc and roll the dough out. As you do so, slightly move the rolling pin from one end to the other. The dough will crack at the edges, which is fine.

5. Place the pie or tart dish on the rolled out dough. Carefully flip it over, then press down on the parchment to transfer the dough to the dish, then remove the upper sheet of parchment paper.

Alternatively, You can also directly pay the dough down on a lightly greased pie or tart pan. Shape the edges and bake.

6. Shape the edges to your liking and bake the almond flour pie crust until golden, 14- 22 minutes. 14 minutes if you are planning to bake the crust again with filling. Bake 20-22 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden. Cool and use.. Easy peasy.

What can I use instead of almond flour for making Vegan Pie Crust?

You can use regular white flour in the recipe. Add 1 to 2 Tbsp vegan butter and make the crust as per the instructions. Bake until golden on the edges. Alternatively, you can use graham cracker crumbs and vegan butter to make a vegan pie crust.

Here is a regular crust recipe that I love.

Are you supposed to leave a piece of parchment paper in between the pie dish and crust?

I find it just makes it easier to lift the pie out and adds a layer of safety in case the crust is too thin somewhere or stuck somewhere, which can lead to breakage. It isn’t necessary but I always add some to my pies.

More vegan pie recipes from the blog: