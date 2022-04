Ok This Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Tart recipe is super impressive yet really easy to make using simple ingredients! Gluten-free, Soyfree & dairy-free.

These cute little vegan peanut butter chocolate tarts look super impressive but are also surprisingly easy to make. If you love chocolate and peanut butter, you will love these vegan mini desserts.

The filling is creamy and dreamy and the crust is just the right amount of chocolate and crisp. Together they are a match made in flavor and texture heaven.

These are perfectly decadent yet super simple! It all starts with a gluten-free chocolate crust made with almond and oat flour. Once baked, the crust is filled with a creamy rich peanut butter filling and topped with some melted chocolate and roasted peanuts! This is what dreams are made of!

You can decorate them any way you want! For something more elegant, go for a spiderweb design. In the tips section, I tell you how to do it. For peanut-free you can cashew butter and roasted cashews.

Why you will love these tarts

Because peanut butter and chocolate! Need I say more

they are mini!

They are Glutenfree

there’s no added oil

They are easy to make!

Ingredients:

the crust is made using a blend of oat flour and almond flour

cocoa powder turns the crust into a chocolate crust

I like adding some vanilla extract both to the crust and the filling

maple syrup is added for sweetness

for the peanut butter filling, I opt for smooth peanut butter mixed with coconut milk to get that perfect smooth texture

sweeten the filling with sugar or any other sweetener of choice

the chocolate topping is made by melting semi-sweet vegan chocolate chips with coconut milk

Tips:

You can also make these tarts with smooth almond butter and smooth cashew butter if you are allergic to peanuts.

These tarts can be stored in the fridge for several days so it’s great if you need to make a vegan dessert ahead of a party or special occasion.

To make these Nutfree: Use sunflower seed butter.

For decorating these fill the melted chocolate into a piping bag. Then cut a small hole in bottom corner of bag. Working from center to outer edge, pipe chocolate to form a spiral design above the peanut butter. Working from center of spiral to outer edge, draw tip of knife or a toothpick lightly through the spiral to form web design.

How to make this Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Tart

Make the crust: In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients. That’s the oat flour, almond flour, cocoa powder, salt, and mix really well.

Add in the maple syrup and mix in. Then add in coconut milk one teaspoon at a time to mix in until the mixture starts to stick together.

You don’t want it to be a very sticky dough. Just that mixture should kind of stick easily when you press together.

Divide it into 3 and then transfer it to 3 mini tart pans then press them out evenly. You can oil your hands if the mixture is too sticky and then press it out.

Use a fork to make holes in the dough. Put the pans on a baking sheet to bake, then bake at preheated 350 degrees Fahrenheit 180 degrees Celsius for 9 minutes.

Remove the pans from the oven. Let the crust cool for 10 minutes.





Meanwhile, make your peanut filling: Add the coconut milk to a pan over medium heat. Once the coconut milk is somewhat hot, add in the peanut butter, sugar, vanilla, and then mix in.

It will take a minute for the peanut butter to start mixing in. As soon as the mixture starts to lightly bubble on the edges, take it off heat. Keep whisking until the mixture is smooth.

Divide this mixture into the 3 tart pans and even it out with a spatula.

Put it in the fridge to chill for 15 mins.

Melt the chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave until it is well melted. In the microwave, you can microwave for 20-25 seconds then whisk a little bit and microwave again for 10-15 seconds and then whisk again.

Remove the pans from the fridge. They need to chill only for 10-15 minutes. Then top the tarts however you like.

Make any designs with the chocolate on top.

You can also add some crushed peanut on top for dressing the tarts.

Let these tarts chill in the fridge for another hour so that the peanut butter filling sets a bit. Then slice and serve.

How to Store these tarts

Store Refrigerated for upto a week.