This vegan baklava recipe is made with layers of phyllo dough filled with cinnamon-spiced ground nuts and covered with a sticky lemony syrup! No honey needed for this showstopping Middle Eastern dessert!

After all the Baklava inspired recipes I had to make the real deal. Baklava is a decadent and sweet treat. Traditional baklava is not vegan as it uses butter and honey. I changed it up with some vegan butter and and a sticky lemon syrup made with maple syrup!

This vegan version of baklava is made with layers of sweet filo and chopped nuts, all covered in a sweet syrup! we also add dates to the nut filling since our syrup is not very sweet. We add less sweetener than in traditional baklava recipes. This is a simple yet showstopping dessert guaranteed to impress!

Baklava has many variations and flavors. I use a blend of nuts and some lemon zest for that decadent and refreshing flavor! If you want, add some rose water to the syrup but be careful as a little goes a long way.

The texture is flaky, soft, buttery, with some added crunch from the crisp filo and nuts. It’s sweet and with a hint of lemon and cinnamon without any flavor being overpowering.

What is phyllo pastry?

Many people are unaware that phyllo dough and filo pastry is actually vegan. There are no eggs or dairy used.

The number of Phyllo sheets needed depends on the size of your pan. I used an 8×8 inch glass pan and needed 24 sheets of that size. The phyllo bundle that I had had 18 sheets but they were larger sheets and I could cut out of them.

Vegan Baklava This vegan baklava recipe is made with layers of phyllo dough filled with cinnamon-spiced ground nuts and covered with a sticky syrup! No honey needed for this showstopping Middle Eastern dessert! Servings: 16 Calories: 245 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 24 filo/phyllo sheets cut into 8 by 8 inch size For the filling: 2 cups ( 290 g ) nuts, I use a combination of raw almonds, walnuts, and pistachios

10 soft medjool dates

zest of a lemon

1/2-1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt For the syrup 1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) plus 2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 slices lemon

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) water or orange juice For brushing the filo 6 tablespoons oil or butter I used a mix of oil and melted vegan butter

2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachio for topping Equipment 1 8x8-inch baking pan Instructions Prep your phyllo sheets and thaw them if you haven't thawed already. Keep them out on the counter covered with a damp towel for at least an hour or two so that they separate easily and you can cut according to the size of the pan. Keep them covered with the towel while you work.

Make the filling : For the nuts, add all of the nuts to a food processor and proces until they are close to a coarse meal. Then add the dates and the rest of the ingredients and process again until the dates are well-combined with the nuts. Transfer this to a bowl and set aside near your work station. (You can omit the dates and add 2 tbsp or more sugar to the syrup instead)

Melt your vegan butter if you haven't already . Mix in the oil if using and set aside.

Assemble : Prep your work station: brush your baking dish liberally with the oil butter mixture.

Then place your first phyllo sheet in it then lightly brush the oil-butter mixture on it and then place another sheet. Repeat for at least 6 sheets and then sprinkle your nut filling all over and even it out. You want a thin layer of nuts.

Then start layering with the phyllo sheets again. Layer a phyllo sheet, brush with butter. Layer another phyllo sheet. Do at least 3-4 phyllo sheet layers and then keep continuing until all of the nuts are used. I got 4 layers of the nuts.

Then for the top phyllo layer, use 6 phyllo sheets. Brush the top with the oil and butter mixture really well to cover it completely.

Use a sharp knife to cut out the baklava to the shapes that you like. I went for diamond shape.

Then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45-55 minutes until the top is nicely golden.

Meanwhile, make your syru p: Heat the maple syrup, lemon juice, and water in a saucepan until it is boiling. Then add the lemon slices and continue to simmer over medium heat until the mixture has thickened slightly. Switch off heat and let it cool to a warm state.

You need to check the syrup at this time . It should be slightly thick like maple syrup. If it's not, you need to reheat for another 1-2 mins it to thicken.

Once the baklava is done baking, remove the dish from the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes.

Drizzle your somewhat warm (it should be at a room temperature or mildly warm) syrup over the baklava by drizzling it all over the top first and then drizzling in all the cracks.

Date substitution: You can omit the dates and add 2 tbsp or more sugar to the syrup instead) Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Baklava Amount Per Serving Calories 245 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 125mg 5% Potassium 249mg 7% Carbohydrates 31g 10% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 17g 19% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 23IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 29mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips:

Use any nuts you like – I used a blend but you can make this with just walnuts or just pistachios

Feel free to add a small amount of rose water or orange flower water to the soaking syrup but be very careful. That’s powerful stuff

If you’d like to make this gluten free, use gluten free phyllo dough.

