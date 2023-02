This Vegan Boston Cream Pie Cake makes for a marvelous celebration cake! Vegan sponge cake filled with vegan vanilla custard and topped with chocolate ganache. Gluten-free option and nut-free option included.

Meet your new favorite celebration cake – Vegan Boston Cream Pie Cake! This one has become a family favorite in record time and once you have tried it once you will understand why. It’s moist yet light with a rich, smooth vegan vanilla custard filling and a decadent chocolate ganache on top. Not too sweet and perfect for dessert, breakfast with berries or snack!

I mean, chocolate and vanilla is just such a classic combination and pretty hard to beat. The vanilla custard is made by simmering homemade cashew cream with some thickening agents as well as vanilla and a touch of turmeric for that signature yellow color that we expect from Boston Cream Pie.

Don’t worry if you end up with some leftovers! This cake stays moist for days! Serve with a big dollop vegan custard on top for the ultimate treat.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Boston Cream Pie Cake This Vegan Boston Cream Cake makes for a marvelous celebration cake that kids and adults will love. Vegan sponge cake filled with vegan vanilla custard and topped with chocolate ganache. Gluten-free option and nutfree option included. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Chill time 30 mins Total Time 1 hr 20 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 257 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the cake: Wet ingredients: 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) plus 2 tablespoons non-dairy milk

2 tablespoons applesauce

1 teaspoon white or apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup ( 65 g ) sugar use 1-2 tablespoons more for sweeter

3 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 drops of almond extract Dry Ingredients: 1 1/2 cup ( 185 g ) all purpose flour, fluff the flour and measure

2 teaspoons flaxseed meal

1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca starch

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt For the custard: 1/2 cup ( 64.5 g ) raw cashews

2 cups ( 473.18 ml ) water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or powder

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/8 teaspoon turmeric

1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca starch or arrowroot starch

1 teaspoon flour or omit to make it gluten free

3 tablespoons sugar, use 1/2 tablespoon more for sweeter For the chocolate topping: 1 cup ( 180 g ) vegan semi sweet chocolate chips

1/3 cup ( 80 g ) coconut cream

2 tablespoons maple syrup Instructions Make the cake : In a bowl, combine all the wet ingredients for the cake. Mix really well until the sugar is well dissolved.

Then add the flour, flax meal, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt on top of the wet ingredients.

Use a whisk or spatula to mix in the dry ingredients above the wet ingredients so the baking powder, salt mixed into the flour, then slowly mix it into the wet ingredients.

You can also mix the dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then add in the wet ingredients. Add half first and mix in lightly then add in the rest of the half and mix in to make a batter. If the batter is too thick, add in 1-2 teaspoons more non-dairy milk and mix in.

Line an 8 inch or a 9 inch round cake pan with parchment and grease the sides then pour the batter into the cake pan.

Even it out on top then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius) for 25 minutes. Check at the 25 minute mark. If the cake is not done yet, bake for another 5 minutes.

Remove the cake from the oven and let it sit for 10 minutes to cool and then remove from the pan. To cool the cake completely, cover it with a kitchen towel and put it in the fridge.

Make the custard: Blend the cashews, water, vanilla, almond extracts, turmeric, sugar, and cornstarch, and flour. Blend for 1 minute then let this mixture sit for 5 minutes. Then blend again. Repeat for another 2 times until the cashews are well blended in.

(You can also soak the cashews in hot water for 15 minutes and Drain and then use. Usually blending and waiting works out really well even if they're not soaked.)

Transfer this mixture to a saucepan over medium heat. After a minute or so, start whisking a bit so that the bottom doesn't scorch.

After another few minutes, the custard will start boiling. As it boils, it will thicken unevenly and look lumpy. As you keep whisking, it will become smooth. Let the custard boil consistently for a minute and thicken and then take off heat.

Let the custard cool. Put it in the fridge for about half an hour.

Just before you are ready to assemble, make your chocolate frosting : Add the coconut cream and maple syrup to a small skillet over medium heat.

Once the coconut cream and maple mixture starts boiling, whisk really well to mix in. Then take off heat and Add the chocolate. whisk until the chocolate is well-melted.

Remove the cake from the fridge. Using a really sharp knife, slice it into 2 layers.

Remove the custard from the fridge as well. Add a thick layer of custard on one of the slices, even it out with a spatula. Then put the other slice on top.

Keep the custard layer at 3-4 mm thick , if it’s too thick it will ooze out too much when you slice The assembled cake. Use any remaining custard to serve separately.

If the chocolate is too thin, freeze it for 15 minutes so that the consistency thickens a little bit and is easier to spread. Or refrigerate it for half an hour so that this is more like a frosting and then spread it.

Pour the chocolate ganache all over the cake and spread it out with a spatula. Also spread it on the sides.

Gluten-free: use 1 cup almond flour, 1/2 cup oat flour, and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix really well. Add 1 1/2 cups of this flour to the wet mix along with the flax seed meal, baking powder, and salt. omit the cornstarch. mix in. If the batter is too liquidy, add in the rest of the flour, a tablespoon at a time. For the wet ingredients, use 3/4 cup of non-dairy milk and 1/4 cup of club soda instead of the 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of non-dairy milk. To make the custard Nutfree, you can use more cornstarch. I don't particularly like that texture and that custard also won't hold up much for a thick enough layer. But you can serve with extra custard on the side

Ingredients:

as dry ingredients we use a blend of all purpose flour, cornstarch and flaxseed meal

non-dairy milk and neutral tasting oil is added for moisture

apple sauce is added for moisture

white or apple cider vinegar reacts with the baking powder for the perfect rise

for sweetening both cake layers and custard we use regular cane sugar

vanilla extract and almond extract add that signature flavor to the sponge

For the custard, we blend raw cashews with vanilla extract and almond extract

as we don’t add any egg yolks to the custard, we add some turmeric to our custard to get that nice yellow color

flour, cornstarch or tapioca starch or arrowroot starch helps thicken the custard while cooking

for the chocolate ganache topping we melt vegan semi sweet chocolate chips with coconut cream and maple syrup

Tips:

For making this cake gluten-free, use 1 cup almond flour, 1/2 cup oat flour, and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix really well. Add 1 1/2 cups of this flour to the wet mix along with the flax seed meal, baking powder, and salt. omit the cornstarch. mix in. If the batter is too liquidy, add in the rest of the flour, a tablespoon at a time. For the wet ingredients, use 3/4 cup of non-dairy milk and 1/4 cup of club soda instead of the 1 cup+ 2 tablespoons of non-dairy milk.

To make the custard Nutfree, you can use more cornstarch. I don’t particularly like that texture and that custard also won’t hold up much for a thick enough layer. But you can serve it as extra custard on the side

How to make Vegan Boston Cream Pie Cake

Make the cake: In a bowl, combine all the wet ingredients for the cake. Mix really well until the sugar is well dissolved.

Then add the flour, flax meal, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt on top of the wet ingredients.

Start mixing the top dry ingredients first so the baking powder salt etc mix into the flour , before mixing in into the wet. Use a whisk or spatula to mix in the dry ingredients above the wet ingredients and then slowly mix them into the wet ingredients.

You can also mix the dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then add in the wet ingredients. Add half first and mix in lightly then add in the rest of the half and mix in to make a batter. If the batter is too thick, add in 1-2 teaspoons more non-dairy milk and mix in.

Line an 8 inch or a 9 inch round cake pan with parchment and grease the sides then pour the batter into the cake pan.

Even it out on top then bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 degrees Celsius) for 25 minutes. Check at the 25 minute mark. If the cake is not done yet, bake for another 5 minutes.

Remove the cake from the oven and let it sit for 10 minutes to cool and then remove from the pan. To cool the cake completely, cover it with a kitchen towel and put it in the fridge.

Make the custard: Blend the cashews, water, vanilla, almond extracts, turmeric, sugar, and cornstarch, and flour. Blend for 1 minute then let this mixture sit for 5 minutes.

Then blend again. Repeat for another 2 times until the cashews are well blended in.

(You can also soak the cashews in hot water for 15 minutes, then drain and use. Usually blending and waiting works out really well even if they’re not soaked.)





Transfer this mixture to a saucepan over medium heat. After a minute or so, start whisking a bit so that the bottom doesn’t scorch.

After another few minutes, the custard will start boiling slowly. As it boils, it will thicken unevenly and look lumpy. As you keep whisking, it will become smooth. Let the custard boil consistently for a minute and thicken and then take off the heat.

Let the custard cool completely before assembly. put it in the fridge for about half an hour.

Just before you are ready to assemble, make your chocolate frosting: Add the coconut cream and maple syrup to a small skillet over medium heat.

Once the coconut cream and maple mixture starts boiling, whisk really well to mix in. Then take off heat.

Add the chocolate.

Whisk until the chocolate is well-melted.

Remove the cake from the fridge. Using a really sharp knife, slice it into 2 crosswise to get 2 cake layers .

Remove the custard from the fridge as well. Add a thick layer of custard on one of the slices, even it out with a spatula. Then put the other slice on top.

Keep the custard layer at 3-4 mm thick , if it’s too thick it will ooze out too much when you slice the cake. Reserve any remaining custard to serve separately.

Pour the chocolate ganache all over the cake and spread it out with a spatula. Also spread it on the sides.

If the chocolate is too thin, freeze it for 10-15 minutes so that the consistency thickens a little bit and is easier to spread. Or refrigerate it for half an hour so that this is more like a frosting and then spread it.

Once it is spread evenly, let the cake chill in the fridge for half an hour so that the chocolate sets. Slice it and serve it with an extra helping of the custard.

Storage

Store refrigerated in a closed container for upto 4 days. Let the cake slices warm up on the counter for 15 mins before serving.